Have The Bulls Gone Soft?

I am concerned about the stock bulls. They have had a virtually uninterrupted eight and a half year run to the upside that has steadily lifted even the most unseaworthy of boats along the way, so they certainly have good reason for chest thumping swagger. But I’m starting to become more and more worried, as I’m increasingly seeing some of the behavioral softness that has left so many investors unwittingly exposed to eventual pain during past bull market cycles.

Signs Of Softness

The following are some of the behavioral warning signs that stock market bulls may have gone soft in some of their due diligence and risk management. Why is this a problem? Because when the stock market finally gives way to the bears at some point in the future (yes, corrections are still going to happen and we will have another bear market someday), it is the hard and fit bulls that are prepared for battle that survive if not continue to thrive while the bulls that have gone soft are often left behind.

“I simply cannot think of a reason why ______ stock(s) will go down”

This is a statement that is increasingly expressed in stock market (IVV) circles the longer a bull market runs in duration. And it is a statement that makes me bristle every time I hear or read it. Why? Because while those saying it may not realize, it is another way of stating that “my risk management process is woefully insufficient and riddled with massive blind spots.” For if you are an investor that cannot think of any reasons why any asset could end up going down for an sustained period of time, you need to head straight back to the drawing board and start looking at least a little bit harder.

For if an investor cannot quickly come up with at least three reasons why their resoundingly bullish thesis may not only play out differently but end up being flat wrong, then they are not working hard enough, as they are leaving themselves open to being completely blindsided from a risk management perspective when the otherwise obvious ends up playing out. In short, whenever you hear this statement, it should raise a Senator Tim Kaine-inspired eyebrow.

The Swagger Signal

Investing in the stock market (DIA) specifically or the capital markets in general is an inherently humbling experience. It is one of the few professions where you can do all of your research and homework, see economic and market-related events play out exactly as you have forecasted, yet the associated impact on the most directly-related asset prices turns out to be the exact opposite of what you would reasonably expect based on all of your extensive due diligence. In short, you can be completely right in your analysis yet suffer through months if not years of being wrong before finally being vindicated if ever.

It does not matter who you are or what uniquely profound investment skills you might bring to the table, capital markets in general and the stock market in particular will humble you unforgettably at some point along the way. And it can do so for a painfully extended period of time where trading minutes feel like days and trading months feel like decades as you are left questioning your intellect and sanity.

This is where what I like to refer to as the “swagger signal” comes in to play. For if someone is boldly expressing their bullish opinion on a specific stock or the market (QQQ) in general while proclaiming their investment prowess as they disparage dissenting or opposing views, particularly if they have not even taken the time to either listen or read the opposing view outside of hearing or seeing a few words in a title, this is an individual more often than not that has not been investing long enough to have experienced the crushing mental anguish of prolonged market-induced humility.

For if they have endured and managed to survive it in continuing to invest, they would never forget it and the experience would shape their dialog in a meaningful moderating way. Put simply, capital markets have an uncanny way of smoothing off the rough edges of all investors as they mature over time.

“Even A Stopped Clock Is Right Twice A Day”

This is a statement that I have increasingly seen in reference to the bears. The notion here being that bears expressing their views are repeatedly wrong, but if they do so long enough, they will inevitably be right every now and then as a correction or a bear market finally occurs.

While I get the point, those making this dismissive statement are missing the point of why it is important to consider the bearish perspective.

For unlike all other major stock markets around the world over the past one to three decades perhaps with the exception of Germany (EWG) that has been trending sideways to lower over the long-term, the U.S. stock market (SPY) has steadily risen throughout its history to date (it is possible that the U.S. stock market may ultimately fall victim to what has been plaguing the rest of the world for so long, particularly with valuations so high today – then again, maybe the U.S. will eventually lead the rest of the world’s stock markets out of their prolonged malaise – only time will tell). So yes, the stock market is biased toward rising over time more often than not. Point for the bulls.

But what the bulls often misunderstand about the bearish perspective is not that they are repeatedly trying to predict the exact time when the risks they are raising awareness about will manifest themselves in lower asset prices. Sure, there’s a few bears out there that swing for the fences with the bold call of an imminent market crash, but this is the small minority. But the vast majority of thoughtful bears are wise enough to know that trying to predict the precise market peak “time on the clock” is pure folly, particularly when monetary and fiscal policy makers are strongly stacked against allowing such forces to freely play themselves out.

Instead of trying to predict the “time on the clock,” what the bears are doing in sharing their concerns is effectively seeking to raise awareness among market participants that the “battery that is turning the hands of the clock is at risk of running out.”

Nobody truly knows when the clock battery is going to finally die, but the risk that the bullish investor wants to avoid is not realizing the market clock has completely stopped until hours if not days after the fact. Instead, investors that are keeping a close eye on the clock and are aware of the risks will be better prepared to change the batteries in their investment process when the time finally comes to do so.

“Fear Mongering”

“Fear mongering” is a phrase that I have been seeing more and more. And its use has been applied by the bulls to even the most mild of discussions about the possibility of the stock market doing anything other than going up even for a relatively brief amount of time.

This is worrisome to me. Have the bulls become that sensitive after eight and a half years of continuous gains that even considering the thought that stock prices might decline for a few days or weeks is something that in their view is the equivalent of deliberately arousing fear or alarm about stock investing? Is the possibility of a -5% to -10% correction over the course of four to eight weeks something to even be afraid of? Or is it possible that such an outcome could actually be a good buying opportunity?

If the bulls have become that sensitive to the possibility of a market (VOO) correction that they consider the mere thought of a -5% to -10% decline over a short-term period of time in stocks as fear inducing, what does this say about their resiliency and staying power the next time stocks fall back into a decline of -20% or more over the course of several months if not a few years.

“Doomsday” or “The Sky Is Falling”

These are two more expressions that I have been seeing used in relation to discussions about stocks doing anything other than going up. The implication here is that by considering the possibility of a more sustained stock market decline is the equivalent of suggesting that the world is going to end. Really?

I’ve got some bad news for investors that think a sustained market decline or even an outright bear market is the equivalent to “doomsday.” We are going to have another bear market at some point in the future. When this will happen is anyone’s guess. But the reality is that we are currently in the second longest bull market in history, which means that only one bull market lasted longer and every other bull market ended up being shorter than what we are experiencing today.

So not only is it going to happen, but it is long overdue from a historical standpoint. And if you are an investor that sees a sustained decline of -20% or more in stock prices, or even a -5% to -10% correction for that matter, as the “sky is falling” end of the world, then your risk tolerance may not be at all appropriate for stock market investing, which involves the commitment of capital for a long-term period of time and includes both enduring and navigating such inevitable periods of downside volatility that will happen along the way.

Instead of “doomsday” or the “sky is falling,” I would offer up a completely opposing view as to how investors should view the potential of the stock market sustainably falling at some point in the future. Investors should not view a future bear market as something to dread, but instead something to anticipate.

Stock prices are extremely expensive today. And assuming rational consumer behavior, given that none of us like to pay the highest price when buying goods and services, why should we be enthusiastic about paying the highest price for assets such as stocks. When bear markets take place, they are the equivalent of putting stocks on sale. And who doesn’t like a great sale?

But what about the stocks that you already own that will decline in price along with the bear market? Simple. If you are truly a long-term investor that believes in the financial health, operational efficiency, and future profitability of the stocks that you own in your portfolio and are receiving a steadily growing dividend stream as part of your hard work in managing this portfolio over time, these short-term fluctuations in value based on swings in price at any given point will simply take care of themselves over long-term periods of time.

Such is the nature of mean reversion. And nobody ever said that investing in the stock market was supposed to be easy. But for those willing to continuously put in the hard work and extra effort, the experience can be rewarding regardless of the stock market environment, bull or bear, at any given point in time. It all gets back to doing your research and homework consistently over time and weathering the periodic challenges that present themselves along the way to reap the long-term rewards.

Have The Bulls Really Gone Soft?

Have the bulls really gone soft? Only time will tell. But I’m worried about it. For while I am bearish about stocks, I want to be wrong. Completely wrong as a matter of fact.

I want an economy that finally enters a sustained economic recovery marked by organic growth and steadily increasing capital expenditures. I want earnings growth to accelerate to fill the vast valuation gap that has been created after so many years of excessive injections of global monetary stimulus. And I want stock prices to continue to rise well into the future.

But in order for all of this to happen including the last part in particular, the bulls need to remain hard and strong. For if the bulls go soft and become fragile, their exposure to downside risk will be increasing as their tolerance for downside risk is going to zero. Such is a toxic combination for a nasty outcome for the broader market as a whole at some point in the future if this apparent softening of the bulls continues.

