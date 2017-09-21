High Risk = High Reward? Think Again

One of the most basic tenets of investing is that you should be rewarded for taking on extra risk. I mean, who would accept a high-risk investment if the maximum potential payout was lower than burying cash in a shoebox under the apple tree? And in case you get any bright ideas, there is a black bear who regularly eats from that apple tree which is why it makes such a great spot to stash the cash.

Reasonably, if you accept a diversified batch of high-risk investments, the return should be similar or better to a basket of lower risk investments. Some of your investments will triple, others will go bust but the far majority will land somewhere in the middle.

Then there is this concept of additional risk premium which means you should get a little bonus for investing in riskier products. Academics will often say this is why small-cap value stocks earn more than large-cap growth. It is also why the low volatility anomaly is so confounding because lower risk should not out-perform higher risk. But I digress…high-risk should equal higher returns. But does it?

Analyzing Performance of High Risk Stocks

The following tests will analyze the S&P 500 to see if we are rewarded for holding riskier stocks. I will simulate holding the top ranked 50 stocks according to various high-risk factors. I will replace and rebalance every 4 weeks to ensure we hold the riskiest stocks for the highest potential return.

Risk Factor #1: Beta

We will kick-off with one of the most well-known risk factors – beta. Higher beta stocks have more extreme swings in time with the market. Will investors be rewarded for holding high volatility? Will a basket of these risky stocks make us rich? The red line is our portfolio's equity curve.

Swing and a miss! The higher risk portfolio is still slightly underwater after over 16 years. And that is before we factor in trading costs. The market, as displayed by the Guggenheim equal weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP), rose 337.81% in that same period.

Risk Factor #2: Short Interest

Short interest measures the extent of short-selling in a stock. People short investments when they expect them to drop or at least under-perform other holdings. This sounds like an increase in risk if a lot of people are betting against it. Will we be rewarded for taking on this extra risk?

More under-performance. Now academics are saying that there is less return associated with these higher risk holdings. See this white paper, Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns (Aug 2014). So which is it? Do we get rewarded for taking on extra risk or not? Or will some try to argue that higher short interest means lower risk, which is why we see lower returns? My head spins just thinking about this.

High Beta and High Short Interest

Maybe you were wondering what might happen if we combine high beta and high short interest. Can anything good come of this scary combo?

The average annual return is -18.42%. What a total disaster! Here are the stocks making the short list:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Beta is well over 3 (5 year monthly beta), which is high by any standards. 19.2% of the float is sold short. Why are we seeing these risk factors rise? AMD has a multi-year slide of revenues and earnings combined with some pretty big stock dilution. Trailing 12 month sales hasn’t been this low since mid-2004. And share count is roughly 3 times higher than 2004.

Despite that, share price isn’t that much lower today than it was in 2004. Although some analysts are pointing to some possible future growth catalysts, count me out based on the historical lack of reward for such a higher risk holding.

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) – The 5 year monthly beta is also over 3 with over 22% of the float sold short. This is another story of share dilution, dropping sales and earnings that are struggling to keep its head above water. Granted, the share price is really in the dumper and some might be tempted by the perceived deep value – but playing this by the volatility and short interest numbers I would advise sitting it out.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) – Another energy play to be avoided if history is to repeat itself with a low reward for taking on higher risk. The 5 year monthly beta isn’t as high as the other two stocks we looked at. It is sub-2, but with 23% of the float sold short I would stay away.

Is Extra Risk Really Worth It?

There are a couple of lessons that I learn from this. One is that investors may not be rewarded for taking on extra risk. Many times, the risk is not properly priced in. The second lesson, that goes hand in hand with the first lesson, is that the market isn’t nearly as efficient as some might think. If it was, riskier stocks would be cheaper so that the returns would be better. So why is high risk, on average, priced so expensively?

One reason could be that higher risk stocks draw more attention and potential bargain hunters buy them up. This might be especially true in extended bull markets with high average valuations. Another theory is that it is harder to accurately price stocks where the range of outcomes is so diverse. And with analysts typically erring on the side of optimism – this could lead to over-pricing of higher risk stocks.

Whatever the case, it leads to the question about whether the connection between risk and return is really true. Are investors rewarded for taking on extra risk? Can we automatically say that portfolios which outperform the market are riskier? Or do we have a case for market mispricing...or at the very least a delay in efficient pricing that investors can take advantage of?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.