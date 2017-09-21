Eramet - A Strong European Commodity Play

Since the end of 2016, it has been recovering in an impressive way. This recovery is not priced in, at all.

Eramet is an old French, fully integrated mining company focused on Manganese and Nickel.

Eramet is a French mining company operating in Manganese (Comilog in Gabon, 48% x 2016 turnover), Nickel (SLN in New Caledonia, 20% x 2016 turnover) and alloys (32% x 2016 turnover). Put it simply, Manganese is used with steel, (6 to 7kg / 1 ton of steel) to improve its properties. Output industries range from construction, to automotive industry, ships, consumer good such as washing machines. Nickel is used with steel, which cannot be used alone, in order to make stainless steel. Likewise, output industries are wide, directly linked to wordwide growth in general and China construction in particular.

Eramet is an old firm which has been exploring and mining, valorizing, transforming and marketing Nickel since 1880. It might be worth mentionning that during more than 100 years of worldwide presence, along with France tight links with all the countries where Eramet is operating, the firm has been establishing long term, close relationhips in every country it is based.

The firm as it stands now was shaped during the nineties: (1) a worldwide leader commodity player, (2) a private family as a reference shareholder (the Duval family holds 37% of the share capital via Sorame and Ceir), (3) the French state as a reference partner (31% in total of the share capital), (4) and a rather tight floating share capital of 32%. One thing worth mentioning is that Eramet never ever significantly increased its capital, meaning shareholders did not get diluted. It just made two capital increase in 2000 (Duval family entering) and 2009 as pay off for the Holta family (acquisition of Eralloyds).

As a highly cyclical, excessively leveraged firm, it went through difficult time recently.

Between 2010 and 2015/16, Nickel prices moved down from $10/lb to $4/lb. There is an LME pricing for Nickel, but not for Manganse, a commodity much too diverse to get just one single price. Not one peace of a given Manganese mine has the same purity, features as another. Anyway, during the same period, prices of the most common type of Manganese moved from $8/dmtu to $4. Eramet is a highly sensitive firm : On Nickel, $1/lb is equivalent to 110M€ of operating income. On Manganese, $1/dmtu is equivalent to 90M€ operating income. As a result of the sharp drop of both commodities, EBITDA from Eramet moved from almost 1bn€ in 2010 to -500M€ as of the end of 2015. The only positive point during this descent into hell was the alloys division, but it managed to earn not more than 30M€ / year, unable to balance the huge losses on the other divisions. In the meantime, the cash position moved from +/ve €1.2bn to a net debt of €1.2bn. These years have been very difficult for the firm, which reacted pretty quickly to the commodity crisis, but as for all other players, this was very late. At the end of year 2015, Eramet was not far from dead, and its share price had moved from €300 in 2010 (at the top) to €20 as of the end of 2016.

Since the end of 2016, it has been recovering in an impressive way. This recovery is not priced in, at all.

In January 2016, I started to purchase my first Eramet stocks on the market, purchasing a tiny amount at €19.59 gross price / share. Why?

First and foremost, I had indications, at that time, that China activity was recovering strongly, especially construction, the most important end market of Eramet. Remember, everybody thought China was still decelerating. It was not anymore. Second, Nickel inventories on LME started to decrease slightly from their top 450Mt level reached during 2015, proving that the glut was starting to resolve, very slowly of course. As a result, it was highly possible that the cash burn could stop pretty rapidly at Eramet. At €19/s, the bet was a rather safe one given these indications, because this price was equivalent to less than 20% of Eramet sales, 1/3 of its assets. In the meantime, during these difficult time, Eramet had been making significant improvement in order to reduce cash cost of Manganese and Nickel ($6.0 to $5.0/lb, $4.5/lb by the end of 2017), via heavy spendings in Capex which were comprised within the very low valuation of the firm. So for a price close to zero, you purchased all this, in an economic environment which was improving rapidly.

Eramet earnings improvement during 17H1 has been impressive. 2016 EBITDA increased from €56M during 16H1 to €389M during 17H1. EBITDA margin increased from 4% to 22% over the same period. Net loss of €199M during 16H1 turned into a net income of €68M during 17H1. Given indications on Managanese and Nickel inventories and prices, 2017 should be an excellent year for Eramet. This is hardly seen in the share price, which has increased threefold from €20 to €60. It could rapidly climb to €100, all things equal, just recovering to its historical pricing (1.5x P/B).

Precisely, things are not equal, they've changed for the best : First, Eramet is now involved into a new Lithium project in Argentina which is entering its last phase of development. Would an investment decision be taken, returns on the projects could be significant starting in 2021, with a production capacity of 20 ktpy lithium carbonate. Second, Eramet cash cost is much lower than before the crisis, as mentioned above. Third, regarding Nickel, one knows that once inventories reach a certain level (say 300Mt), price increase of the metal becomes exponential, directly impacting Eramet earnings.

Intesa, UniCredit selling up to 2.97M shares through accelerated bookbuilding is an excellent news.

On September 13, both Italian banks announced the sale of the Eramet shares they hold, which had been sized to Carlo Tassara, a historical shareholder who went through serious difficulties. That day, the abrupt announcement of the sale of almost 12% of share capital at a 10% discount resulted in a 13% drop, from €63.55/s to €55.46. This was a good opportunity to purchase the stock, which I took advantage of. It will eventually increase the liquidity of Eramet, a reason for the share to possibly integrate a larger European stock index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERMAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am Long Eramet (Bloomberg ERA FP) in Europe.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.