Why ExxonMobil Is Still In Much Better Shape Than The Industry

Photo credit

ExxonMobil (XOM) has been in a bit of an interesting position of late. It went almost overnight from being the darling of the O&G industry - due to its safety and stability - to an unwanted piece of debris thrown on the proverbial trash heap. With the sector recovering, investors understandably want higher leverage names but XOM's appeal is that it isn't one of those. However, as good as XOM is, it, too was impacted heavily by the collapse of commodity prices a few years ago and the new reality that has set in since that time. One way that XOM was impacted was its need to issue debt to fund operations and while it was certainly impacted far less than some of its rivals, the difference in the way XOM's balance sheet looks now versus 2014 is palpable.

In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha, I'll detail what has happened to XOM's balance sheet and what we can learn about the stock's prospects from it.

We'll begin with a look at XOM's short and long term debt balances as well as the interest expense associated with it for the past five years and an estimate for 2017.

We can see that just in this short period, XOM's total debt is multiples of what it was in 2012. XOM has made some massive acquisitions but the bit I'm really interested in is the difference between 2014 and today. That period encompasses the initial beat down commodities suffered and the start of what was really a gnarly period for the O&G sector.

We see XOM's total debt at about $30B in 2014 but the next year, it was approaching $40B. Since that time it has added some more and currently sits at $42B total with a roughly 60/40 split in favor of long term debt.

There are two things I think are relevant here; the composition of the balance sheet and the fact that XOM has apparently seen the plateau of its debt pile. The composition is interesting because XOM is using a lot of short term debt, much more than most companies that are even close to its size. Usually short term debt is a small fraction of total debt but XOM has elected to issue short term paper by the billions and that allows it to keep financing costs very low. Long term debt allows the issuer to lock in a rate but short term paper has the distinct advantage of being much cheaper. Even if we're talking about a difference of 200bps, that's real money when you're multiplying it by $42B. XOM has always used a fairly high amount of short term debt but with rates remaining as low as they have for as long as they have, XOM looks pretty smart right now as it has reaped maximum benefit from its situation.

Second, and perhaps even more importantly, XOM has kept its total debt pile flat YoY and barely up from 2015. In other words, while the rest of the sector has been loading up on debt to fund capex, dividends and whatever else cash was needed for, XOM has been doing its thing and remaining an excellent operator. XOM did need help early on in the downturn - understandably so - but it doesn't need that help anymore and the fact that it is now self-sufficient in terms of financing incremental spending is hugely important. The higher leverage names largely don't have that feather in their cap but XOM does and that is the appeal of the stock.

Interest expense is up pretty sharply over the past couple of years as the amount of debt topped out but XOM's average financing rate moved up as well. We are still talking about very low numbers as I'm forecasting just over $600M in interest expense this year for $42B in debt, which works out to something like 1.5% in total financing costs. That's ridiculously cheap and it is owed to XOM's short term debt heavy strategy and continued low rates.

And to put it into perspective, I've charted below XOM's interest expense as a percentage of operating income for the same period as above to give us an idea of how onerous its financing costs are.

The 14-ton gorilla in the room here is 2016 so I'll just address that one straight away; XOM's operating income was depressed last year due to the malaise that befell it from the slowdown in oil prices. XOM obviously was not alone in this affliction as many of its competitors had negative operating income in 2016. XOM, however, still produced an ever-so-slender operating profit but it makes the cost of financing look enormous. For our purposes here, we can ignore 2016 as an anomaly.

Moving on to greener pastures, the other years in our dataset are but blips on the chart. In fact, the highest value is my estimate for 2017 at roughly 5%, owed to XOM's rising interest expense but still-depressed operating income. For some context, XOM's operating income in 2014 was $34B after falling from $56B in 2012. Those are the sorts of values that are "normal" for XOM but the estimate I used for this year is a fraction of that at just $13B. I fully expect XOM to be in much better shape than that next year and beyond as the sector continues to recover. Whether or not you agree with $13B isn't the point here; the point is that we've seen the bottom and that things are only going to get better from here.

And that's the thing with XOM; the investing community seems more enthralled with XOM's lesser (in my opinion) foes when they are collectively ignoring that XOM is in infinitely better shape than most of the others. XOM's debt isn't moving higher any longer because it doesn't need the money; that sounds trite but it still isn't true of much of the sector. And its financing costs will fall rapidly as a percentage of operating income going forward as the latter should move up appreciably for a long time to come. In other words, the very reasons I think XOM has been abandoned by investors are the very reasons why they shouldn't abandon it. XOM was my favorite O&G before and it still is; its balance sheet is proof that it is ahead of the pack and will remain that way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.