Better Utility Dividend Stock: Consolidated Edison Or Southern Company?

If investors were attempting to choose between the two, Southern appears to be the better dividend stock right now.

But they are not equally strong buys right now. ConEd has a much higher valuation than Southern, with a significantly lower dividend yield.

By Bob Ciura

Utility stocks are popular among income investors, because they typically offer dividend yields significantly above most other market sectors. For example, Consolidated Edison (ED) and Southern Company (SO) are both large-cap utility stocks with high yields, and long histories of dividend increases.

ConEd is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here. Southern's dividend increase streak is not quite as long as ConEd's, but it has increased its own payout for 16 years in a row. It is a one of 265 Dividend Achievers, which have raised dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of Dividend Achievers here.

With 43 consecutive years of dividend growth under its belt, ConEd's dividend history is more impressive than Southern's. But that does not automatically make ConEd the better buy right now.

ConEd has enjoyed a significant rise in share price over the past several years, that has resulted in an expanded valuation, along with a reduced dividend yield. For investors considering buying a utility stock today, Southern could be more attractive right now.

Business Overview

ConEd is a regulated gas and electric utility. It provides service to more than 3 million electricity, and 1 million gas customers in New York. It has a variety of subsidiaries, in the electric, transmission, and green energy businesses.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 4

In 2016, ConEd increased earnings-per-share by 2%, to $4.15. Growth was due to favorable weather, higher electric and gas revenue, and an increase in customers. ConEd has continued to grow to start 2017. Adjusted earnings-per-share rose 3.9% through the first half of the year.

Southern is also an electric and gas utility, which serves approximately 9 million customers, primarily in the southeast U.S. Southern grew revenue by 14% in 2016. Earnings-per-share declined 1%, to $2.57. The company is off to a challenged start to 2017. Southern reported a net loss of $723 million over the first six months of the year.

The reason for the decline was a massive $3 billion charge taken against earnings last quarter, due to losses at the company's massive Kemper project. Southern spent billions on the Kemper facility, which was at one time supposed to be a huge step forward for clean coal technology.

However, excluding non-recurring costs, Southern's adjusted earnings-per-share increased 3.7% over the first six months of the year. The company expects continued growth for the full year.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 12

This is a good sign that the core underlying business is still performing well, which helps support Southern's dividend.

Going forward, rate increases will be a major growth driver for both companies. This is the advantage of operating on the regulated side of the industry. Regulated utilities receive approval to increase rates steadily over time, which helps ensure modest revenue growth each year. For example, Southern expects to generate 5% annual earnings growth over the long-term, due in large part to higher rates. Meanwhile, ConEd expects to increase its rate base by 5.5% each year through 2019.

Both companies can be expected to increase earnings-per-share each year at a rate that slightly exceeds inflation. Utilities are highly defensive, but their stability comes with lower growth potential. According to ValueLine estimates, analysts expect Southern to increase earnings-per-share by 4.2% in 2017, and 1.7% in 2018. ConEd is expected to grow earnings by 2.8% this year, and 3.7% in 2018.

Valuation and Dividends

ConEd and Southern are similar when it comes to their business operations and growth prospects. Where they differ, is in terms of valuation and dividends. As previously mentioned, ConEd stock has risen significantly, while Southern shares have lagged behind. ConEd stock is up 12% year-to-date, while Southern is basically flat.

ED Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

The result is that Southern is still a decent value, while ConEd appears to be slightly overvalued. Using adjusted earnings per share, Southern has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1, while ConEd has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20. Therefore, Southern is approximately 17% cheaper than ConEd.

The other major difference is their respective dividend yields. Southern has a 4.7% dividend yield, compared with a 3.3% dividend yield for ConEd. For ConEd, its relatively low dividend yield is due to its rising share price, since dividend yields and stock prices move in opposite directions. This is a significant difference. Buying Southern instead of ConEd, will provide investors with 42% more dividend income each year.

Since both companies have similar earnings and dividend growth prospects, Southern's lower valuation and higher dividend yield could make it the better stock. Investor sentiment appears to be more negative for Southern, presumably due to the problems at Kemper, but the long-term growth potential for both companies remains intact. Utilities are reliable and generate steady earnings, since electricity is a necessity.

Final Thoughts

ConEd and Southern have similar businesses, but their stocks also have important differences, that could make Southern the better choice for value and income investors.

To be sure, ConEd is a high-quality dividend stock. It has an operating history going back more than 100 years. Such a long business history and its 3%+ dividend yield qualifies ConEd as a blue-chip stock. We have compiled a list of stocks with these two qualities. You can see the full list of blue-chip stocks here.

ConEd and Southern can both be quality holdings within a portfolio focused on dividend income. But right now, Southern appears to be the better investment, because of its lower valuation and significantly higher dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.