Delta Apparel: Investors Will Probably End Up Salty

Overview

You’ve probably never heard of Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA), though you might be familiar with some of their brands. Delta Apparel is a vertically integrated apparel manufacturer and retailer. Delta has a brand portfolio that includes Soffe, COAST, and Salt Life, among others. Delta operates manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras. It sells through branded and unbranded apparel via retail and wholesale channels. In addition, Delta is expanding its base of 10 company-operated retail stores.

Source: S&P Cap IQ

Brand Portfolio

Source: Delta Apparel Website

Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel is essentially an outlet for Delta’s manufacturing operations. It sells basic t-shirts (and a few other items such as hoodies) to a variety of customers. With no purchase minimums, this includes everyone from consumers to screen printers and other businesses. It has a FunTees private label arm whose customers include/have included Nike (NYSE:NKE), Columbia (NASDAQ:COLM), Hurley, Quiksilver (NYSE:ZQK), and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). No customer accounted for more than 10% of DLA’s revenue in 2016.

Source: S&P Cap IQ, please note that data is for DLA as a whole

Though this basic, wholesale, and private label business is a way for Delta to leverage its manufacturing operations, it is heavily outgunned in a competitive space with absolutely no material competitive advantage. This is apparent when you compare margins. A basic, unbranded t-shirt is by definition a commodity business. It only makes sense larger competitors would have greater purchasing power and economies of scale.

Soffe

Yes - This is the company that made all of the shorts you might remember cheerleaders in middle and high school wearing. It has in fact been owned by Delta Apparel since 2003. Soffe also makes clothing for the US military, this is available to consumers through their website. If you flip through the Soffe catalog, you might be impressed by the low price point. If you consider the incredible conquest of athleisure clothing into everyday life, its dominance in Soffe’s target demographic, and Delta Apparel’s trend analyzing California-based creative team, you would expect Soffe to be a home-run.

But that would be wrong. In fact, if you have even seen anyone in athleisure clothing in the last 24 months, you will realize immediately just how dated the pastel and neon Soffe line-up really is when compared to the monochromatic and earthy tones currently in vogue (compare to Nike, adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF), and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU)). The marketing is equally out of touch, and its impact even more underwhelming. See this link for a marketing campaign by Soffe to promote awareness of some sort of “selfie epidemic”…. Actually, we’re not even sure what.

Did it resonate well? Instagram is a key platform for Soffe's target demographic. Compare the results of Soffe's "#TheUsProject" social media campaign and the "Stay Fishy" Instagram page that encourages girls to act like complete degenerates, while selling a clothing line ($28 for a t-shirt) in the process. When you look at these two side by side, you can see just how far Soffe missed the mark on their target demographic:

By the way, the main Soffe page has 16k followers.

Intensity

This is basically just a sub-brand of Soffe that makes team uniforms and team apparel.

Salt Life

Salt Life is a beach themed lifestyle brand acquired by Delta Apparel in 2013 for $37M. You’ve probably seen one of the 1M+ bumper stickers they have sold. There’s even a Salt Life branded restaurant, though this was probably not part of the acquisition.

Overall, we believe this brand is a fad and does not have the stamina of other outdoor brands such as Patagonia or North Face. A quick check with Google Trends shows that interest in the brand has not grown over time, this is evidence that the market for the brand is limited to the southeastern coastal regions. Because of its marketing and cult following (plenty… of… examples… here…), we think there is a greater chance that the brand becomes a parody of itself, rather than a truly national brand.

Source: Google Trends

Of pressing concern for DLA investors is Salt Life’s design changes. The Salt Life catalog has transitioned to a more preppy look (example 1, example 2). This is a smart move at first glance, but as you will see with COAST, preppy t-shirts are incredibly crowded with little to non-differentiated competition (example 1, example 2). Note that the competition is even able to price in a premium over Salt Life's products. Even worse for Salt Life in the short run, its key region was just hit by a major hurricane.

How popular is Salt Life on social media?



Despite being a lifestyle brand that often promotes fishing, Salt Life has an embarrassingly weak following in the show-me-your-lifestyle world of Instagram. To illustrate this we compare it this one guy's fishing blog, note that he has over 82,000 more subscribers than Salt Life.

Art Gun

Art Gun is the most confusing business in the Delta Apparel portfolio. Here is Delta’s description of the business:

Art Gun is a leader in direct-to-garment printing, with one of the most highly-automated factory processes for delivering on-demand, direct-to-garment, digitally printed garments of all types. Art Gun prints individual, custom items and ships products to consumers in over 40 countries worldwide. A key to the success of our businesses is our ability to anticipate and quickly respond to changing consumer preferences. Our art team reviews trend reports, concepts and color trends to keep our products and designs in style. This information is used by our in-house designers and merchandisers, along with our sales and marketing personnel, who review market trends, sales results and the popularity of our latest products to design new merchandise to meet the expected future demands of our consumers. Source: Delta Apparel 10-k

**

Through its innovative technology or "virtual art studio", Art Gun provides shoppers the ability to design apparel products by choosing different styles, colors and graphics to create their one-of-a-kind customized garment. Art Gun's unique software application can be fully integrated into any company's e-commerce platform, allowing Art Gun to manage the entire process from web design and integration to digitally printing and shipping the garment. The total purchase price included $1 million paid in cash at closing and contingent payments due to the Art Gun sellers if performance targets are met by Art Gun during each of the fiscal years beginning on July 4, 2010, and ending on July 1, 2017. Art Gun is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida and is reported within our branded segment. Source: Delta Apparel Website

If you're confused, you are not alone. To our understanding, Art Gun provides online apparel stores with a platform to offer customers custom and/or personalized items.

We are left with several questions. If Art Gun only provides a platform for printing services and does not sell its own branded merchandise, why does Delta treat revenue differently from selling blanks? Why does it need its own design team? Why are no customized products offered in Soffe, Salt Life, or COAST websites? If this was a successful business line, it seems like an excellent place to showcase the technology.

Another interesting question is the lack of an Art Gun website. If you look here, you will notice that there is no link to Art Gun in the business overview bar either, though there is an icon. We asked CFO Deborah Merril about this in a phone call (8/17/17) and were told that because of the business model Art Gun didn’t really need a website though a new one was in the works. Art Gun did have a website at one time; we were able to locate an old website dated 2011. If you follow the link to the featured video, note the apparently non-existent Soffe Design Studio.

The growth of Art Gun is also questionable. Here is an excerpt from the Art Gun acquisition press release:

Art Gun began as a concept in January 2009. During the following nine months, Billy Koorse, Scott Valancy and Evan Koorse took this idea from concept to reality, launching the first Art Gun "Design a Tee Studio" in October 2009. Art Gun is currently in discussions with other large companies with strong e-commerce platforms for utilization of its software and services. Billy Koorse, Chief Executive Officer of Art Gun Technologies, LLC, commented, "We believe that Delta shares Art Gun's vision of becoming a market leader in customized apparel through digital printing. We see clear synergies between our companies that should facilitate Art Gun's continued growth and success in the future." The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Art Gun is in its infancy, and the Company anticipates the business will not have significant revenue during at least the first twelve months after acquisition. The future impact of the acquisition on the Company's financial results will depend, among other things, on Art Gun's ability to attract and retain additional customers. Source: Delta Apparel Website

Art Gun seems to have ramped up rather quickly post-acquisition, based on the old Art Gun website dated 2011:

This raises even more questions. How did the Art Gun grow so quickly compared to Delta's own projections? We are skeptical. If this is so, why hasn't it grown to be a larger piece of revenue over the last 6 years? Something in the math doesn't seem right to us. In DLA’s Q3 2017 release, management revealed that sales declined by $0.7M while claiming to be increasing capacity by more than 50% “to services the expected upcoming holiday 2017 season.” Note that Art Gun is switched to DLA's Basics segment in the Q3 press release and 10-K. This conflicts with information on DLA's website.

Delta Apparel was never an innovator in the custom t-shirt space. By the time it acquired Art Gun in 2009, CustomInk had already been around for nearly a decade. Art Gun may not have a website, but there are plenty of competitors that do (Example 1, Example 2). This business is easily replicated, as anyone can purchase the Kornit Digital printers used by Art Gun. Kornit Digital even offers its own web-to-print platform. In July 2017, both the president and one of the co-founders left the company. The former president of Art Gun did not respond to our inquiry and the co-founder declined to comment.

COAST

The last 7 years have given the apparel industry a frenzy of new preppy brands that shredded Ralph Lauren, stealing RL’s core customer, primarily in the Southeastern Region. COAST competes in this space of southern themed preppy apparel. The problem is that, in our opinion, COAST is the least differentiated and most generic brand in an incredibly crowded and played-out field. Just take a peek at any of the t-shirts, polos, and/or button ups offered by any of the brands below. You only need to randomly select a few to see what we mean.

An Incomplete list of competitors:

Operations

Delta Apparel has an integrated model that encompasses everything from purchase of raw materials to the sales counter:

Sources: Company filings, Company Websites, Quarterly Calls. Not pictured: Kohl's (closed 19 stores in 2016, plans to shrink store size), Big 5

On the manufacturing side, Delta Apparel has steadily transferred its manufacturing operations to Honduras in attempts to cut costs (2009, 2014, 2016). Even with the cost saving moves, Delta Apparel has struggled to generate cash to feed the business. Out of the 15 logistic and manufacturing facilities operated by Delta Apparel, 11 of them are leased. This further leverages Delta Apparel with $39.9M in total lease obligations.



On the retail side, Delta Apparel is faced with major headwinds. Its retail footprint is in some of the most noted names in the ongoing theme of struggling brick and mortar retail. On DLA's Q3 call, Delta’s management team discussed how store closures have been a drag on sales. On our previously mentioned call with CFO Deborah Merrill, we were told that the company’s strategy is not to build out a company-operated retail footprint. However, the company’s actions have told a different story. In the last 4 quarters, Delta has opened 3 Salt Life stores, a COAST “flagship” store, and a Soffe store. In addition, Delta plans 2 more Soffe stores, a Salt Life outlet store, and 5 to 10 more Salt Life stores on the West Coast. Delta could be operating 23 retail stores in the near future, just based on Delta’s currently announced plans alone. This should be hair-raising for investors given Delta Apparel’s lack of cash flow and highly leveraged financial position.

Financials

Source: S&P Cap IQ

Source: S&P Cap IQ

In our opinion, Delta Apparel is in a lot of trouble. When we asked CFO Deborah Merrill how Delta Apparel plans to service its debt, her response was “uh… what do you mean?” What we meant was Delta Apparel has $489k in cash and $102.7M in debt. In the last 30 quarters, 13 had negative cash flow from operations, and 13 had a net cash burn. In the last 30 quarters, only one quarter had a positive net change in cash greater than $1M - for that, you’d have to go all the way back to 2012. Delta’s cumulative cash flow from operations net of capex over the last 30 quarters was a mere $14.5M; that’s spread over 7.5 years. Deltas cumulative net change in cash over the last 30 quarters was negative $1.1M despite the sale of two businesses and multiple attempts to cut manufacturing costs. You would expect these facts to be familiar to a seasoned CFO that has been with the company since 2006, and expect how they plan to deal with the debt to be a straightforward question. Perhaps this is a great indicator of the level of competency of DLA’s management team.

Upon clarifying that the company has a lot of debt and not a lot of cash, we were given a lengthy but unclear explanation of how Delta Apparel will generate cash flow and manage its debt. We were not convinced by the answer given. The CFO did not respond to our request for a follow up call once we had time to further examine Delta’s finances. In fact, the business is so poorly capitalized that it turns over about $125M of debt per quarter in short term financing, to the tune of about $3.6B in the 30 quarter time period examined above. It seems that Delta Apparel needs this financing to operate.

Source: S&P Cap IQ

How will Delta Apparel manage this debt? Not a lot of options. We were told Delta Apparel expects to do $20~30M in “positive cash flow” in 2018. We think that is highly improbable. Even Delta Apparel is able to do $20M in cash flow on the operations side, it is trying to open its own stores while facing a diminishing retail footprint. We also find it incredible that Delta has averaged $9.6M in capex annually over the last 4 years despite being large enough to employ 7,700 people, operate 15 manufacturing and distribution facilities, and having opened and operated multiple retail locations. Note that the total SG&A expense was $47M in 2016. Delta is able to keep factory wages low by operating in Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Fortunately, for Delta Apparel, the majority of this debt ($84.2M of $102.7M) is a revolving credit facility. However, the margin of safety is extremely thin. At the most recent balance outstanding an increase in the interest rate from 3.3% to 4.3% would have increase the interest payment enough to wipe out 2016’s net change in cash + all of the cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2016. Not at all implausible considering the 7% and 8% rates Delta Apparel is paying to a Honduran bank on much smaller loans. Delta Apparel is heavily reliant on short-term borrowing.

Delta Apparel cannot afford to issue long term bonds at high rates. To deal with this situation, Delta could roll over its credit line at maturity and have a quasi-permanent outstanding balance because they have little prospects of ever paying it back through operations, but a higher rate could again be a death sentence. Delta Apparel could do a large equity offering. This would dilute everyone, but given managements tiny stake in the company (more on this next), they don’t have much to lose.

The final and most likely scenario is that Delta sells off another business unit to get by. In late March 2017 Delta Apparel sold Junkfood Clothing Co. for $28M to “JMJD Ventures”, a shell company. The deal was kept very quiet, but we were later able to confirm the buyers were Jarrod Dogan and Jeff Marine, owners of Hybrid Apparel. Nearly all of this cash was used in the same quarter to pay off debt.

Management

On quarterly calls, Delta Apparel’s management plasters over poor and mediocre performance with tantalizing numbers, most often in segments that they don’t report separately.

Sources: Call Transcripts, Seeking Alpha, S&P Cap IQ, company filings

The only Delta Apparel executives on all but one these calls are the CEO and CFO. In one call, CFO Deborah Merrill is listed as the “Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, Vice President and Treasurer.” With her tenure as CFO that spans more than a decade and multiple positions, one would expect her to have a heavily vested interest in the company. In reality the CFO owns just $1.6M worth of stock, less than 1% of shares outstanding. Again, she has been CFO for over a decade.

CEO, Robert Humphreys, owns a bit larger stake. He owns about 6.9% of shares outstanding, a market value of $11M. This is enough to put him at #5 in the top 5 largest shareholder, but leaves much to be desired considering the number of shares he owns has only increased by about 217,000 or ~42% in the last 13 years. For some people this might seem like a lot, but it is unimpressive to us considering the CEO not only built his own racetrack, but built and opened it in 1998/1999 when Delta Apparel had a $4.1M & $7.4M gross profit, burned $12.6M and $6.8M in cash flow from operations, and had a $24.3M & $19.2M net loss. The track sits on 280 acres, featuring a 2.27-mile road race course and state of the art facilities.

Our concerns about how the company is really being managed do not end there. In late 2012, Marine Corps. apparel produced under the Soffe label was discovered in the ashes of a factory fire in Bangladesh. When the Marine Corps moved to terminate the license, Delta responded with the explanation that the work was performed by a subcontractor who moved production to an unauthorized facility. With its own integrated model, why was Delta Apparel having US Military apparel produced by a Bangladeshi subcontractor in the first place?

Despite its accreditations and affiliations, Delta’s Honduras operations have come under scrutiny. In 2015, the US Labor Department raised “serious” concerns for workers in Honduras.

Conclusion

We are short Delta Apparel. The low P/E hides the debt issues. There are many details covered above, but the underlying story is quite simple. The company shows no path to revenue growth. It generates little, if any, cash. There is little more the company can do to improve margins. The brands the company owns are weak. The management team is questionable at best. We see no possible long solution to the debt other than restructuring, bankruptcy, or otherwise selling off significant business units.

It could happen again, as it happened before. To us, the whole story sounds awfully familiar to Delta Woodside, which went bankrupt it and was liquidated in 2007 after previous attempts to cut manufacturing costs. Delta Apparel was spun off from Delta Woodside in the year 2000.

