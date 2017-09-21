Wal-Mart Not Expensive At $80

I wasn't surprised to see Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) rally yesterday as the comments from the FOMC meeting emerged. Wal Mart has proved itself in the past to be something of a safe haven when volatility in equity markets has increased. Many investors were expecting a steep sell off in the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPX) yesterday but buyers quickly stepped in to stop any meaningful selling pressure before it gained momentum.

Wal-Mart is a bedrock of our portfolio for a number of reasons. Its intangible assets and economies of scale are obvious advantages it has over other retailers. However this stock really comes to the fore when its competitors are struggling. We saw in the great recession when the company was actually able to increase its earnings. Wal-Mart doesn't need more money in circulation to thrive as it can easily steal market share from its competitors. This is what a bargain-based brand does for you when economic conditions change.

Bears would state that the retail sector is undergoing major disruption at present as digital channels continue to grow in popularity with customers. This is true but again Wal-Mart has adopted quickly here. A string of online acquisitions and massive work behind the scenes with respect to building out its portfolio of digital goods, cheap if not free delivery and curbside pickup options have all helped in growing e-commerce sales meaningfully. Wal-Mart is now more than covered for the inevitable downswing. Personally I feel online sales (except curbside) will not experience the same growth in a recession which means Wal-Mart should continue to be able to leverage the enormous power of its offline units.

In saying this, let's see how Wal-Mart's present balance sheet stands up to scrutiny. We all know Wal-Mart has been on a digital shopping spree ever since Marc Lore was put in charge of the retailer's e-commerce wing. Furthermore investment in its stores and staff has been elevated over the past couple of years as the retailer knew it had to pivot quickly in order to compete. At the end of latest quarter, Wal-Mart's cash balance was $6.47 billion. This figure over the past decade is pretty stable. Wal-Mart likes to hold between $5 and $10 billion cash on its balance sheet. Its inventory growth lines up with how revenue has increased over the past decade and the receivables amount of $5.4 billion is also in line with the retailer's top line. Wal-Mart's current assets presently stand at almost $57 billion which is up over $10 billion from the 2008 figure.

In its latest quarter, Wal-Mart reported a current ratio of 0.78 which is on par with 2008. Therefore investors should not be worried at present if an unforeseen incident was to take place. It's 2008 number clearly illustrates that Wal-Mart was sufficiently diversified to resist any liquidity problems.

In the non-current assets section, it is nice to see "property, plant & equipment" coming down. This line item at the end of the second quarter came in at $115.35 billion. With e-commerce sales taking up more and more of the company's total sales, one would feel that this line item should slowly continue to fall. Less is more in this section of the balance sheet as one would expect to see Wal-Mart (being a mature company) not to need previous levels of growth in its equipment of generate excellent returns. In fact, property plant and equipment topped out in 2013 at almost $118 billion and has been on the decline ever since.

Wal-Mart's debt to equity ratio currently stands at 53% which is exactly the same number as 2008. Wal-Mart's assets continue to grow faster than its liabilities. The company's balance sheet is sound. Bears though will point to the retailer's apparently weak return on assets ratio. At the moment this stands at 6.37% which is well behind the company's average over the past 10 years. We need to head over to the income statement to explain this number.

The reason why Wal-Mart is not as profitable when compared to its total assets is because its operating costs have spiked to over $103 billion on a trailing twelve month average. That's a 46% increase in SG&A expense over the past decade. That's steep. However the market seems to believe this growth in operating costs is not sustainable. I would tend to agree. Similar to a company like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wal-Mart is now back to growing its gross margin percentage and taking the proverbial long term view. Its all about spending now to build up new permanent income streams. Eventually, the operating expense will level out whereas the newly created income streams will remain permanently.

Therefore investors should not be valuing Wal-Mart on its present earnings multiple of 19.37 as it is false in one respect due to the steep rise in operating costs. Look at the company's price to cash flow ratio of 8.8 which is still well under the company's 10-year average. As long as this remains under 10 or so and gross profit continues to increase, I would expect the market to keep on valuing this stock higher going forward.

Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following our work or joining us in our premium service, Elevation Code. The portfolio is up 18% year to date. A free trial has been opened up for a limited period. Join us.