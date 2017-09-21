Hudson Technologies: Time To Let The Hot Air Out Of This Refrigerant Reclamation Story

Introduction

Hudson Technologies (NSDQ: HDSN) is a distributor and reclaimer of refrigerant gases (e.g. Freon for residential air conditioners and grocery store coolers), a low-margin and volatile commodity business. Despite generating only $1 Million in free cash flow since 2006 ($12m over the last twelve months), HDSN’s market cap has soared to $380 Million- up 200% over the last eighteen months.

Hudson’s good fortune is the result of a thesis that the EPA phase-out of the Ozone-depleting refrigerants known as HCFCs will be a bonanza for refrigerant reclaimers, an industry in which Hudson claims 25% market share. Reclamation is the process of cleaning used “dirty gas” and returning it to the market for resale. Historically, reclaimed refrigerant has been a small percentage of total refrigerant volumes sold, but the EPA phase-out has created an opportunity for reclaimers to fill the supply void as new “virgin gas” is phased-out thru 2019.

This bull thesis, promoted by management and propagated by several hedge funds, is wildly optimistic. The data already shows that the demand for R-22, the primary HCFC, and the necessary supply of dirty gas returned to reclaimers is miles short of estimates.

But investors have more to worry about than rosy projections. Our research leads us to believe that Hudson lacks the technology to economically reclaim significant amounts of cross-contaminated refrigerant (i.e. more than one refrigerant present) without risking damage to its equipment and that the headwinds created by so called “mixed gas” are increasing.

What does Hudson do with the mixed gas it cannot reclaim? According to a Hudson VP, the industry standard is to send it to a reclaimer that can. We think this will cause margins to contract as Hudson pays others to process its mixed gas inventory.

The bigger issue is market share. Unlike most businesses where share is driven by product quality and the skill of a sales team, the gating factor for a reclaimer is its ability to acquire dirty gas (i.e. inventory). As the price of R-22 increases, so does competition. If Hudson is unwilling to pay competitive prices, it will surrender share. We think this is already happening. According to Hudson’s own figures, it lost market share in 2016.

The problem comes to a head when Hudson cannot obtain enough inventory to service its customers and meet Wall Street revenue expectations. To hit 2018 estimates, we calculate Hudson will need to more than double its inventory, a herculean task given the industry supply of R-22 is declining. We think this is why Hudson is willing to acquire Airgas at peak margins in a deal that, using 5-year average EBITDA margins, will leave Hudson with eight times debt-to-EBITDA.

To make matters worse, the price of R-22 has fallen 50% from its recent peak. The last time this happened was in 2013. When the dust settled, Hudson had written off 30% of its inventory and posted an annual EPS loss. Now layer on $250 Million in debt, and we think 2018 earnings estimates need to come down 50%. Our immediate price target is $4.00.

NOTE: All references in this article to “industry checks” refer to discussions had with refrigerant reclaimers and distributors located within the United States.



The History of the EPA Phase-Out

The phase-out of refrigerants began in the late 1980’s when an international treaty, referred to as the Montreal Protocol, was introduced to eliminate the production of substances responsible for the depletion of the Ozone layer. The first stage of the phase-out eliminated Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). The largest CFC by volume was R-12 (Freon), which was primarily used in automotive air conditioners. The Clean Air Act put in place a continuous decline in production and importation of virgin CFCs that allowed for the orderly transition to the next generation of refrigerants known as HCFCs.

The largest HCFC by volume is R-22, which is the primary refrigerant used in residential air conditioners. The law called for a linear phase down schedule for the production and importation of virgin R-22 between 2015-2019, concluding with a complete phase-out starting January 1 st, 2020.

The Bull Thesis

According to the bull thesis, the phase-out of virgin R-22 should increase both reclamation volumes (supply) and the demand for reclaimed R-22. The graph below (data taken from a 2014 EPA white paper) shows the estimated R-22 demand, curtailed virgin production in blue and the supply/demand gap in grey.

Source: Chart by Author, Using EPA Estimates from Linked 2014 EPA White Paper

As the virgin supply is phased-out, Hudson’s share of the R-22 market should grow as reclaimed refrigerant fills the gap. In turn, earnings should benefit from the increase in market share, the rising price of R-22 and higher margins for reclaimed gas (45% vs. 20% for virgin).

But the original estimates were not even in the ballpark. Demand for R-22 in 2016 was supposed to be 60 Million pounds, we estimate it was closer to 25 Million pounds based on total industry supply of 27.4 Million pounds (18 virgin production + 9.4 reclaimed) and conversations with reclaimers. Yet even lowered demand estimates for 2020 are still modeling 35 Million pounds.

But Hudson’s biggest problem is not demand, it is supply.

The Problem of Mixed Gas

The goal of reclamation is to bring used refrigerant back to the AHRI-700 standard of 99.5% purity or above. Basic reclamation is a distillation process to remove non-refrigerant contaminants (i.e. oil and particles). But as the supply of virgin gas dwindles, an increasing amount of dirty gas is coming back “mixed” (i.e. combined with varying levels of other refrigerants).

Mixed gas presents a technological challenge because reclaiming it requires fractional distillation, a significantly more expensive and complex process used in many chemical and refining operations. According to a 2010 study commissioned by the EPA:

Simple distillation and separation technologies are not sufficient (or not economical) to separate quantities of low-purity (below 98%) refrigerant. Such mixed gas is typically the result of technicians inadvertently using the same recovery cylinder to service equipment that contains different types of refrigerant.

The technical hurdles in reclaiming mixed gas create an operational headwind for much of the industry. Those who cannot economically process mixed gas will find it increasingly difficult to acquire inventory at competitive prices, and the disadvantage for the have-nots only increases as virgin R-22 is phased-out. In fact, the Senior VP Manager of reclamation for soon to be acquired Airgas predicted this in the 2010 EPA study:

The mixed-gas problem might become more common in the near future. This is because of the increasing phase out of R-22; as more R-22 is phased out, consumption of R-22 substitutes will continue to increase. As more substitutes are used in the field, there will be greater potential for cross-contamination.

The EPA study estimated 10-15% of dirty gas was coming back mixed. Our discussions with reclaimers indicate that figure has increased to at least 25% today.

Can Hudson Reclaim Mixed Gas?

Hudson’s webpage states the company possesses a proprietary technology to separate mixed refrigerants and states that “separating cross-contaminated refrigerants reduces the need for refrigerant disposal.”

We were therefore confused when we read in the definitive agreement to acquire Airgas that Hudson apparently intends to dispose of parts of Airgas’ mixed gas inventory.

The agreement defines “R-22 Inventory” as that which meets the Standard 700 and explicitly excludes “mixed gas inventory.”

Source: Definitive Agreement to Acquire Airgas

The agreement then defines “Disposal Inventory” as mixed or contaminated gas or Non-R-22 Inventory that “cannot be reclaimed in an economically efficient manner or which cannot be reclaimed without creating a risk of damage to equipment…”

Source: Definitive Agreement to Acquire Airgas

We ask: if Hudson can reclaim mixed gas in an economically efficient manner and its business relies on its ability to acquire a fleeting commodity, why dispose of any of the acquired inventory?

Hudson’s Patents

To be clear, we do not believe the issue is whether Hudson lacks the ability to reclaim mixed gas, in fact we do not doubt that the company possesses the ability to do it, and we are not making a statement about the validity of the company’s claims.

The question is whether or not Hudson can reclaim mixed gas economically and in sufficient quantity to meet the growing supply being brought back to reclaimers. In the end, the reclaimers that can process the most dirty gas at the lowest price will win market share.

We spoke with two reclaimers who told us that Hudson does own a fractional distillation column, but both described it as “antiquated.” Hudson has publicly discussed the declining relevance of its original reclamation patents. On the 2Q2013 conference call, management said:

We have a number of patents… when we first started the patents were the main thing that was really a separator for us… we like the machine we like the speed and efficiency of our machines but its’s nowhere near as important in the overall as it was years ago…

We reviewed Hudson’s reclamation patent, and it not mention the use of fractional distillation. In fact, we found a competing patent that explicitly called out Hudson’s patent as not requiring the use of fractional separation technology.

Source: Bloomberg Law





Margins Contracting

In the aforementioned EPA study, Hudson’s VP of Legal & Regulatory stated:

There are only three or four facilities with separation capabilities… most reclaimers will send mixed gas that is not easily blended up to 99.5% purity to these separation facilities.

Two separate reclaimers told us Hudson does not own one of the “three or four” facilities capable of separating mixed gas in large quantities. And just in case there is a question of whether Hudson is acquiring superior technology with Airgas, we ask: if Airgas has the technology, why would Hudson not also acquire its mixed gas inventory?

According to the study, the cost to reclaim 75% pure R-22 is $3 per pound (not including shipping costs or a profit to the reclaimer). This is three times the $1 per pound Hudson claims the company pays to transport and reclaim dirty gas.

Source: 2016 HDSN Investor Presentation (No Longer Available Online)

Accordingly, we think gross margins on reclaimed gas are significantly lower than the 45% Hudson promotes. We estimate margins are currently closer to 37% and will move below 34% as the mixed gas problem escalates.

Source: Internal Estimates

But even these estimates are likely too high. The 45% bull-case completely ignores the elasticity of demand in a commodity market. We have heard that Hudson (and others) have been acquiring R-22 (specifically high purity R-22) at prices that imply gross margins closer to 20%. Perhaps this is why Hudson no longer mentions 45% gross margins in its investor presentation.

Bulls will point to second quarter consolidated gross margins of 33% as evidence that mixed gas is not an issue, but we think this is purely a function of rising prices and first-in-first-out (FIFO) accounting. Hudson turns their inventory a little more than once per year, so when you get steady price increases for over a year (as just experienced), margins expand. Now that prices have contracted, the company is guiding to 28% consolidated gross margins.

We think it is no coincidence that Hudson pre-announced that Airgas will pressure margins in 2018. The acquisition provides an excuse for the fact that the underlying margin trend will be negative.

Market Share

We think Hudson’s biggest problem will be maintaining its purported 25% market share and therefore obtaining enough inventory to meet expectations. Hudson already appears to be ceding share. According to the EPA, the total volume of reclaimed R-22 was up over 20% in 2016, while Hudson’s reclaim volumes were only up 14%.

Source: 4Q2016 Conference Call

If Hudson is losing market share because of an inability to process mixed gas, we think it will be nearly impossible to acquire enough inventory to meet analyst estimates. Estimates for 2018 revenue (excluding Airgas) are $185 Million. Using 30% gross margins and historical inventory turns, Hudson will require $130 Million in inventory. This would represent a $66 Million increase from the second quarter inventory. At $20 per pound, this is equivalent to 3.3 Million pounds of R-22.

Meanwhile industry supplies are contracting. In 2018, the mandated supply of virgin R-22 decreases by 5 Million pounds while last year the entire reclaim market only added 1.6 Million pounds. Below is a chart of historical reclaim volumes. Despite the 20% increase last year, reclaim volumes have bounced around between 7-10 Million pounds for ten years.

Source: EPA

Assuming 25% market share and considering the decline in virgin gas, reclaim volumes need to jump 18.2 Million pounds for Hudson to meet its inventory needs. That would equate to an unprecedented 193% jump in industry-wide reclaim volumes.

Exacerbating the problem is Hudson’s contract with the Department of Defense. Our understanding is that this low-margin contract requires delivery when requested which means if Hudson lacks sufficient inventory it must sacrifice higher margin wholesale revenue for lower margin government sales.

The only way we see for Hudson to overcome its inventory problem is to acquire a large stock-pile. Enter Airgas.

Lever Up

Based on the foregoing, we believe the proposed Airgas acquisition is simply a highly levered acquisition of inventory. Hudson claims its leverage ratio will be “approximately three times pro-forma trailing twelve month EBITDA.” We had to stretch to get to this number, but any way you slice it the guidance implies consolidated gross margins of 30%+, even though Hudson already guided to 28%.

Using the 5-year average EBITDA margin of 9.5%, the leverage ratio would be over 8x!

Source: Company guidance and internal estimates

To understand how risky this acquisition is, we present Hudson’s historical EBITDA margins.

Source: Chart by Author, Using Company Financials

Hudson is betting the farm that margins will remain at a level hit only twice in the history of the entire company. Both instances occurred at the tail end of a protracted run up in the price of R-22. And guess what… the price of R-22 has fallen 50% from its recent peak.

Prices reached $22-25 per pound during Spring. At the beginning of August, Hudson said R-22 was $18 per pound. At that time, we spoke to reclaimers who told us you could buy truckload quantities for $15 per pound, and by late August we were hearing $13 per pound.

While not a perfect barometer for wholesale prices, investors can obtain trend data by following historical auctions of R-22 on Ebay. Below is a chart showing pricing data from Ebay auctions that resulted in a sale of a single 30-pound canister of virgin R-22. From June to mid-September, R-22 pricing declined 30%.

Source: Chart by Author, Using Data from Ebay.com

Advanced Search Ebay.com: “R-22 30lbs” include Completed Listings

The last time the price of R-22 fell 50% was in 2013. When the dust settled, Hudson had written off 30% of its inventory and posted an annual EPS loss.

Leaving Before The Big Payday

If you believe the bull thesis, this should have been the easiest stock run to catch in history. Everyone knew the EPA was phasing out R-22. Yet after eighteen years of waiting for the big pay day, Hudson’s former CFO retired before the final phase-out of R-22.

Meanwhile, Hudson’s new CFO has been the face of the company at investor conferences. Investors may want to look at the stock performance of the last two companies where he was CFO. Below are charts for Interpace Diagnostics (NSDQ: IDXG) and Applied Minerals (OTC: OTCQB:AMNL). Both stocks lost over 80% of their value during his tenure as CFO. Now he is about to leverage a volatile commodity business to the hilt.

To be clear, we possess no evidence that he was directly responsible for the stock price declines. We point this out purely because we think it is prudent for investors to have the context of past performance when making investment decisions.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

We Have Seen This Story Before

It turns out that Hudson had just come public when the EPA was phasing out CFC’s in the late 1990’s. Just like today its stock price multiplied into the story. But by the time CFC’s were finally gone, the stock had dropped 40% on its way to an eventual 95% decline.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Despite the prevailing belief that the bull case should pick up steam as we approach the end of the R-22 phase-out, we think the increasing supply of mixed gas will be a significant headwind to Hudson. Layer on unrealistic demand estimates, leverage and departing executives and we think it is time the hot air came out of this story.

Current consensus estimates call for 2018 EPS of $0.54 per share. We model $0.30. Using a 13x multiple (which we think is generous), our immediate price target is $4.00. If margins contract and the company is unable to raise equity, we think the acquisition of Airgas could sink the company.

Risks

We think the largest near-term risk to our thesis is a rise in the price of R-22. If prices start off the next cooling season in the low to mid-teens and rise to the low to mid-twenties, gross margins will improve, although not as dramatically as when prices doubled from 2016-2017.

Longer-term, the greatest risk to the thesis is that volumes of reclaimed R-22 increase dramatically. To meet consensus 2020 estimates, reclaim volumes would need to be approximately 35 Million pounds, up from 9.4 Million in 2016.

Note: As of September 20th, 2017 HDSN shares are currently available to short on Interactive Brokers; the fee rate is currently 0.75% and the short interest is 12.3%.