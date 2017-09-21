A Long-Term Bond Bull? Don't Bet On It

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reiterated its plans for future interest rate increases. The central bank said it would begin reversing in October its bond-purchase program which was initiated during the 2008 financial crisis.

The 2-year Treasury yield climbed steadily after the announcement and reached a high of 1.45%, its highest level since Nov. 5, 2008, according to Reuters Tradeweb. Meanwhile, the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) rose 1.52% and hit a 6-week high as investors reacted to a potentially bearish bond price outlook.

It's nearly impossible to discuss the U.S. economic outlook without recourse to the bond market. Indeed, the constant companion of the equity bull market which began in 2009 has been the relentless bull market in bonds. A low-inflation environment coupled with subpar economic growth since 2008 have created the perfect mix of factors for bonds.

Bond prices have also benefited from the recurring waves of fears ranging that have plagued investors ever since the credit storm eight years ago. U.S. Treasuries have remained a fixture among the safe haven crowd and have managed to remain attractive for all these years even though the public's fear level is gradually subsiding.

Aside from the diminishing fear of another economic crisis, bonds have another potential enemy to confront and its name is inflation. In 2017 there have been some preliminary signs that inflation is slowly reviving. The global market rebound has already boosted prices, and the crude oil price is even strengthening. Meanwhile, growing tensions on the geopolitical front could also contribute to inflation should war break out.

On a related note, it should be mentioned that the persistence of low interest rates in recent years has inhibited bank profits from expanding more vigorously. Bank analysts have harped on the subject of how the low interest rate environment is hurting the banks ad infinitum. Yet the longer-term progression of leading bank stocks in the aggregate suggests that informed investors are seeing a more attractive rate environment ahead. As the 10-year monthly chart of the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) shows, bank stocks are firmly engaged in a rising longer-term path which may well be predicated on higher interest rates down the line.

Retail Investor sentiment for bonds has tended toward optimism for much of 2017. That stance is hard to understand given the sub-par performance of bond prices since last summer. The Bull Consensus figures for 10-year Treasury bonds courtesy of Market Vane shows that nearly 60% of participants are bullish on the interim bond price outlook. Historically, whenever the bullish consensus on bonds exceeds 60% it is followed by a period of underperformance in Treasury prices. While the following data doesn't confirm a sell signal for bonds, it does lend credence to a measured outlook and a careful stance if you are a bond investor.

We're all familiar with that long-term graph which shows the progression of the 10-year Treasury constant maturity rate from the post-WWII era until now. The long-term peak in interest rates occurred in 1981, at which point the long-term decline in bond yields (and corresponding rise in bond prices) commenced. The long-term bond bulls never tire of featuring this chart in their commentaries since it supposedly proves their ongoing thesis that the bull market in Treasury bond prices will continue in perpetuity. This assumption fails to take some important factors into consideration, however.

One such factor is that the disinflationary (and sometimes deflationary) environment which prevailed in the 1990s until the credit crisis was part and parcel of the 50- to 60-year economic cycle in the U.S. This rhythm is well known to students of the Kondratieff Wave (K-Wave), which posits the existence of a recurring wave which can be divided into roughly two 25-30 year periods: the first half is inflationary while the second half is deflationary.

If we assume that the long-term interest rate peak of the early 1980s coincided with the long-term peak in the K-Wave, then by adding approximately 30 years to this we arrive at the early 2010s where we saw evidence of a potential bottom in interest rates. To be exact, the initial bottom in the 10-year Treasury Yield Index (TNX) was in 2012, with a potential double-bottom last year. Here's what it looks like in the long-term TNX chart.

The K-Wave theory of long-term inflation/deflation cycles is predicated on major financial market crises being followed by at least one or two generations of long-term expansion. The rationale behind this theory is easy to surmise. Because investors are psychologically scarred by the crash, they're unlikely to take extraordinary risks again in their lifetimes as painful memories of the crash linger. This sows the seeds of financial conservatism, which in turn is conducive for a long-term period of economic growth without the disruption of another bubble bursting. It remains for an entirely new generation of investors - those who never went through the previous crisis - to come along and repeat the mistakes of their fathers. This is the reason why the inflationary part of the long-term economic cycle tends to last 25-30 years.

If we assume that the 2008 credit crisis was the once-in-a-generation market event which paves the way for a major shift in the economic outlook, it follows that as disinflation/deflation characterized the previous two decades, re-inflation/inflation should be the dominant theme of the coming decades. This naturally entails rising interest rates, although it will surely take time for the new long-term trend to develop.

The U.S. bond market will likely remain subject to alternating waves of buying and selling in the near term as the inflation outlook remains unclear to most investors. As we head further into 2018, however, it should become evident that the economic recovery which began in 2009 is becoming more established. Moreover, the global market recovery which began last year will pick up steam and contribute to a stronger inflation outlook. When the mainstream finally recognizes the advent of inflation, bonds will move increasingly out of favor. The long-term bond bull market which has been underway since the 1980s will then give way to the bond bear, as interest rates begin their inevitable long-term march higher.

