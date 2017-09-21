Boeing: Russia To The Rescue

Whereas Boeing (BA) has decided to increase production on the Boeing 787 program on two of its passenger wide body programs, the world’s biggest jet maker measured by number of annual deliveries has been forced to lower production rates.

The Boeing 747-8 has failed to generate a lot of interest from passenger airlines and its success now hinges on the order inflow from freighter airlines. The Boeing 777 program has been Boeing’s most profitable jet and Boeing has used the success of that program to offset the cash bleeding on the Dreamliner program. The result is that Boeing has been eating through its backlog, facing big challenges to fill the available delivery slots.

Challenging market

For a long time, I had been convinced that Boeing would have no problems filling these delivery slots. Looking back, I think that was one of the biggest mistakes I have made since writing on Seeking Alpha. The market softened considerably due to a variety of reasons. Lower oil prices should benefit current generation aircraft in the form of orders or extending existing leases instead of ordering the next-generation jets. Only the first option would benefit the Boeing 777-300ER order inflow. The drawback, however, is that low oil prices also mean that the oil industry reduces its business travel which subsequent pressures the load factors and yields and that came on top of a market that was already said to be in an overcapacity position primarily led by Middle Eastern carriers.

The result is that countries and airlines that get a fair amount of their passengers from the oil industry were facing difficulties to fill seats on their aircraft and either had to fly with lower load factors or lower prices leading to an increased pressure on yields. For the Boeing 777 program, which is favored in the Middle East, it meant that orders which had previously easily poured in no longer were coming in and airlines have been sitting out times of low yields waiting for recovery without ordering the current Boeing 777. There are of course some exceptions and those exceptions are helping Boeing to fill delivery slots on the Boeing 777 program.

Order inflow

In 2013, the year in which the Boeing 777X was launched and oil prices were still relatively high, Boeing received 55 orders for the current Boeing 777. In 2014, when oil prices started declining, Boeing received 57 orders. So, while you would expect a steep decline in 2014, the orders were stable year-over-year probably because Boeing had already finalized orders before the decline in oil prices started and some airlines have seen an opportunity to acquire the jets at lower prices. In 2015, concerns about overcapacity took the overhand and orders declined to 38 units, which still is not too bad. In 2016, Boeing’s orders were significantly lower with only 23 Boeing 777 Classic orders and at that point Boeing also realized that it had to cut the production rates and ended up announcing 2 production rate decreases that year.

So far in 2017, Boeing has received 23 orders for the Boeing 777 meaning that it has already matched the net orders that it booked in 2016. Boeing started the year with an order for one Boeing 777F from FedEx (FDX), followed by an order for eight Boeing 777-300ERs from an unidentified customer in March, four Boeing 777-300ERs for United Airlines (UAL), another four orders in July for an unidentified customer and the latest addition to the order book is an order for six aircraft Aeroflot.

Aeroflot currently has a relatively young fleet of 16 Boeing 777-300ERs and in an effort to boost its passenger traffic by a third by 2022, it has approved the acquisition of additional Boeing 777-300ERs and the Airbus A350. Delivery of the jets is scheduled to start in 2018 and the last jet will be delivered in 2021.

Production rate

Figure 1: Production capacity Boeing 777 Classic program (Source:AeroAnalysis.net)

Until recently, Boeing produced the Boeing 777, which is the company’s wide body cash cow, at a rate of 100 aircraft per year. In January 2016, Boeing announced that production for the Boeing 777 would be reduced to 84 aircraft per year in 2017. In December 2016, Boeing announced that production of the Boeing 777 would come down further to 60 aircraft per year starting in August 2017, bringing the production capacity for 2017 to 74 aircraft. In 2018, feathering in the Boeing 777X in the production line the effective production rate for the current generation Boeing 777 aircraft would come down to just 3.5 aircraft per month.

As I expected before, the production capacity in 2019 will remain at 42 aircraft until the first Boeing 777X are being delivered to customers.

Backlog

In order to determine how many orders Boeing needs, it is important to know how many aircraft there have been in backlog up until the start of 2017.

Processing the order inflow so far during 2017, we get a "backlog" of 156 Boeing 777-300 units. It is important to note that this figure does not take into account the deliveries as they are reduced later on, but does take into account the order inflow. Added to the backlog are 15 orders for the Boeing 777, which Boeing and Iran tentatively agreed on. The orders that are not added are the Boeing 777X that Iran ordered, since there is no clear schedule on that. With the gap closing more and more, it is also pretty interesting to look all the way to 2025 and add the Boeing 777X orders as well. Boeing received an order for 20 Boeing 777-9 aircraft earlier this year, which is quite an important order to the Boeing 777X program.

Evaluating the production gap

In the first 9 months of 2017, Boeing booked 43 Boeing 777 orders. Out of these 43 orders, 20 orders were for the Boeing 777X.

Figure 2: Production Gap Boeing 777 Program (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

For 2017 and 2018, the Boeing 777 slots are completely sold out. For 2018, Boeing had been in an oversold position while deliveries from Aeroflot are said to start in 2018, which is an indication that another airline might have deferred deliveries. For 2019, Boeing is 90% sold out.

Boeing initially needed 40-50 orders per year for the Boeing 777 Classic or the Boeing 777X to close gap. What we see is that until 2020, the gap is just 11 units. This has been achieved by lowering the pricing for the Boeing 777 and reducing production to 60 aircraft per year. Until 2025, the gap is roughly 100 units, down from the 300+ units a year ago. So Boeing would need around 15 aircraft orders for the Boeing 777 program per year to close the gap all the way to 2025, which can be a combination of orders for the Boeing 777X and the Boeing 777 Classic.

It is important to note that this gap closure has been achieved by bringing back the production rates for the Boeing 777 significantly.

Year-to-date, Boeing booked 43 orders for the 777. I think that Boeing should be able to fill the gaps until 2025 if we look at the recent order inflow. However, what should be taken into account is that if the overcapacity on the market and low oil prices persist, there is the possibility that some Boeing 777X deliveries will be deferred.

What can be conclude is that there is no immediate pressure for Boeing to reduce production even further.

Russian and Iranian orders

What might be considered somewhat ironic is Boeing’s dependency on Russian and Iranian orders in this case. Ties with Russia have been strained for a long time, while the current administration does not support the nuclear agreement with Iran that opened the Iranian market for jet makers. While aerospace and politics often tend to go hand-in-hand, I previously showed that despite strained US-Russia relations there was no clear preference for Airbus visible.

With 22 orders from Aeroflot, Russia accounts for merely 1 percent of the total Boeing 777 aircraft that have been ordered, while Iran accounts for 1.5%. By no means, their footprint in the Boeing 777 is impressive, but the combined order for over 30 Boeing 777 aircraft at times that airlines seemed to have little appetite for the Triple has played an important role in closing the production gap that Boeing is facing on its program.

Conclusion

Boeing has been able to reduce the gap, predominantly by reducing the production capacity. While this is a decision that does affect Boeing’s free cash flow profile and its reported earnings, I do think it has been a prudent decision for Boeing to dial back on production. Boeing needs to sell at least 100 units to close the gaps up until 2025. After that, I expect order inflow for the Boeing 777X and the gap to be highly dependent on oil prices.

For Boeing, there should be no difficulties closing the gap until 2020. More challenging would be to close the gap in the years after that, but without deferrals Boeing should bag 20 orders for each year to close the gap which in my view should be doable.

A possible headwind for Boeing could be the fact that over 100 Boeing 777-300ER airframes will come off lease in the coming years. Those aircraft have a considerable economic viable life left, making it an attractive and cheap alternative. Keeping production of the current generation Boeing 777 alive until 2025 on relatively high delivery output is almost not doable in my view. I do expect 777 production to end in 2022, by this time the Boeing 777X production will have been incrementally increased to five aircraft per month.

When the replacement cycle that Boeing expects a lot from kicks in and oil prices head higher, Boeing has very big chances of filling its delivery slots.

