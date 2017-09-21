Corning: Why It Still Belongs In Your Portfolio

Corning (GLW) remains attractively valued, even as its share price has tripled over the last five years. The display screen company continues to be a top R&D spender in the industry leading to unrivaled innovation. Moreover, its capital allocation to share repurchases, as well as a nice dividend, add to shareholder value. Trading at a still reasonable valuation multiple, Corning warrants a buy at current levels.

As Corning’s major customers -- Sony (NYSE:SNE), Samsung (OTC:SSNNF), and Philips (NYSE:PHG) -- continue to demand ultra-high-definition displays for both home and mobile electronics, Corning’s thin yet durable Gorilla Glass is experiencing wider adoption, and quicker sales growth. Gorilla Glass is a brand of specialized toughened glass developed and manufactured by Corning. Now in its fifth generation, Gorilla Glass is designed to be thin, light and damage-resistant.

In the most recent quarter, Gorilla Glass saw record shipments, with expected strong demand to continue for the remainder of the year. With the explosion of mobile consumer electronics, management is aiming to see Gorilla Glass sales double over the next three years, according to its most recent earning’s transcript.

Gorilla Glass is a testament to Corning’s commitment to R&D spending. Corning invests in research and development at more than three times the rate of its peers on average, according to filings. Corning’s display screen peer group invested an average of 4% revenue on R&D over the last five years, while Corning has invested 9% of revenue. This allowed Corning to deliver superior gross margins relative to its competitors, or 40% versus the 23% average of the peer group.

What is shown here is that its investment drives greater profitability allowing Corning to set the pace for innovation in the display glass space. Moreover, Corning’s ability to continuously innovate has allowed the company to achieve the lowest-cost manufacturing position and earn a higher share of the industry’s profits. At current time, Corning controls nearly half of the glass panel market while generating some of the highest margins in the industry.

Below is a chart of Corning’s price, price to sales ratio, as well as revenue. Revenue has strongly risen over the last decade, while valuation multiples lag behind. The current smartphone market is maturing, pushing valuation multiples lower, but demand for devices with screens, and the potential for new products needing LCD screens is limitless. As demand for screened devices increases in coming years, whether it be mobile, or at home devices, Corning is sure to be at the forefront due to its intellectually property, as well as its continued investment in innovation.

Meanwhile, management is also committed to returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases, as well as dividend payouts. In its most recent earning’s transcript, management targeted free cash flow of $26 billion to $30 billion through 2019. With a plan to return more than $12.5 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.

Since October of 2015, through strong cash flow generation, they returned $7.4 billion in share repurchases and dividends. Through repurchases, Corning reduced outstanding shares by approximately 26%, as is seen below. Moreover, since the financial crisis, Corning shares have nearly been cut in half. This program should continue to add value to shareholders, boosting its price per share in coming years.

Moreover, management is committed to paying a premium dividend. According to management, Corning increased its dividend 14.8% in February and 12.5% last year, for a combined increase of 29%. They expect to increase the dividend by at least 10% in 2018 and in 2019.

Below is a chart of Corning’s dividend over the last decade. Management has in fact been dedicated to paying out an above 2% dividend yield since the financial crisis. With this remaining a focus of the team, expect the dividend hikes to remain intact as long as cash flow generation is robust.

What is seen is that Corning is a leader of innovation within its industry, thus allowing it to return capital to shareholders. There are very few companies out there with as wide an economic moat as Corning, and with a dedication to adding shareholder value.

One caveat to be aware of is that Corning is strongly tied to consumer discretionary spending. Should a deep recession ensue in coming years, consumers will likely reduce spending on screen devices, leading to a draw down in Corning’s revenue. With a seemingly bright future however, Corning warrants a buy at current levels.