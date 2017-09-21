CRISPR Field Patent Fight Extended: Focus On Science, Time Frames, Risks

Outside of venture capital meetings and scientific forums on the topic, the idea of CRISPR is poorly understood and looked at with a mix of concern and awe at what it may allow the scientific and medical community to do. In looking at the focus of topics which have been written about CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) over the past months, it’s clear that the focus is on new partnerships, patent battles and concerns over safety instead of the underlying science.

This piece is meant to quickly acclimate investors with the science behind these companies and explain can set them apart from each other, allowing for a strong financial position and significant likelihood of success in the long term. We feel strongly that the under-appreciated CRISPR Therapeutics is the most likely to be the first company with a product going through clinical trials among the CRISPR companies. This is expected to provide strength to the company going forward and making for a strong case for investment at the current share price.

Investment Thesis and Background of CRISPR-Cas9

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats – CRISPR, has dominated the field of experimental science since its discovery in 2007 and demonstration that and associated protein, Cas9, can provide a cheaply customizable means to edit genomes in eukaryotes in 2012 [1, 2]. Cas proteins benefit over common nucleases is that traditional nucleases were limited in what they targeted – a given nuclease only targeted one specific sequence. This is due to their reliance on protein-DNA interactions, requiring a specific series, often palindromic, of nucleotides - ATGC - in order to recognize the target size and cleave DNA. Cas9 can be provided any 20 nucleotide RNA, called a guide-RNA, matching an identical genome sequence adjacent to a nucleotide combination of NGG[1]. Cas9 then utilizes interactions with two separate RNAs to identify and cleave DNA as a double stranded blunt end [1].

Being a novel method for modification of the human genome, significant detail has been given to the safety and efficacy profile of Cas9. In short, there is no consistent safety and efficacy profile across all Cas9 treatment methods due to subtle variations in currently poorly understood gRNA behaviors. Although this may sound absurd, the primary means to determine the profile of each CRISPR-Cas9 treatment is by analyzing the behavior of the protein and its associated gRNA in vitro, ex vivo and finally in vivo. Early profiling of Cas9 accuracy and fidelity using whole genome sequencing suggested that the protein is not 100% efficient at cutting its desired target, but that off-target risks were very low [3]. This led to a significant amount of excitement, as it implied that we had found a trustworthy means for rapidly customizable genome manipulation. Excitement abound, a few key scientists deeply involved in the patent battle began to form companies to utilize this revolutionary genome modification tool as a method to create therapies to treat the untreatable: inherited genetic disease.

Following its wide-ranging acceptance among the scientific community a few groups quickly led the charge to develop a means to rapidly and accurately analyze the off-target risks of Cas9. Early methods included BLESS and DIGENOME-Seq in addition to whole genome sequencing[4, 5]. These methods scanned the genome for scars, potentially from Cas9 activity, and applied algorithms to determine the off-target risks. Due to the use of algorithms to assess the likelihood of Cas9 activity resulting in a scar, these algorithms were both under-representing actual off-target risks and presenting artificial sites. These were all upended when GUIDE-Seq was presented by Keith Joung’s group out of Harvard – and one of the founding members of Editas Medicine [6]. GUIDE-Seq provided an accurate in vivo method to rapidly assess the risk of off-target activity of Cas9 by analyzing cut sites directly. The downside is that GUIDE-Seq reinforced the need to analyze every gRNA which may be used, but provided an affordable and accessible means to do so. GUIDE-seq suggested that caution was vital to assessment of gRNA fidelity while quietly suggesting a subset of gRNAs are accurate and do not have a significant number of off-target risks [6]. Various groups have picked up on GUIDE-seq and applied it to cell lines, mouse lines and human primary/stem cells and helped to increase the overall knowledge of how Cas9/gRNAs function and the community has continued building a stronger consensus and develop a means to maintain the CRISPR-Cas9 system as a safe tool for genome editing and clinical therapies.

The wide adoption of GUIDE-seq as a means for analyzing off-target risks for Cas9 was brought to the forefront in the summer of 2017. A respected group out of Stanford published a note in a highly renowned academic journal - Nature Methods – and provided evidence that Cas9 created an alarming number of undesired cut sites across the mouse genome in live mice [7]. This paper was panned by the CRISPR companies including EDIT, NTLA and CRSP who attacked the methods utilized for the research. In addition to the poor control of mouse litters – the most realistic cause of the mutations cited by the paper, the presentation of the article as a note requires significantly less information and supporting studies compared to a standard publication. Nature methods most recently provided guidance {July 25th} that this article was under significant editorial review due to scientific shortcomings, which can be found when searching for the article on its landing page. The conclusion of this experience is that the field may garner negative news which can move the stock prices of involved companies significantly: EDIT fell 15.7%, NTLA fell 14.9% and CRSP fell 6.9% on the news prior to recovering. Media coverage of the topic has been surprisingly broad and simplistic, while the science is highly complex, which can lead to knee-jerk reactions among many investors without understanding what the science actually means – we expect this risk to continue.

Since its entrance into scientific community in 2012 Cas9 has provided a unique means for modifying the genomes at scientifically and clinically relevant - disease related - sites in a way never before possible. This protein exploded into the public scene following its publication by two separate groups from the University of California, Berkley and a partnership between Harvard and MIT ((eukaryotes/humans)) which both proceeded to patent the protein and its use in gene editing [1, 8]. These competing patents have led to a very public battle between the two groups which was recently resolved in favor of the group at Harvard and MIT in the US and in favor of UC Berkley in China and the EU. Although the decision stated that there was no interference between the party’s patents, it is a win for Harvard/MIT in the US because their patents specifically focused on the use of CRISPR-Cas9 in humans and other eukaryotes. The ultimate impact of this discovery dwells more on the individuals and universities on the patents and associated licensing benefits. The companies associated with these groups have licensed the patents from the discoverers, and it is possible that adjustments to this licensing will change the viability of EDIT, NTLA or CRSP in the future, it is not something which can currently be done. The patchwork outcomes of the patent litigation further support this confusing outcome, and increases the chance that there may be agreements made which allow all three companies to continue their research and product development relatively unimpeded regardless of the final victors in the patent litigation in the US.

In the five years since this discovery three small biotechs have gone public and are currently positioned as leaders in the field: Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics, and CRISPR Therapeutics. Each of these companies have approached the field in different ways, using a common tool for different ends – and in understanding which of these methods is most likely to succeed, it is possible to provide guidance for investment purposes. Based on the pipelines, there is significant overlap in the targets (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - DMD, Cystic fibrosis – CF, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency – AATD, and Hematopoetic disorders). This overlap suggests that first drug to market will be a key factor in the success of these companies, and a strong pipeline with multiple likely chances for success is critical. With this in mind, CRISPR Therapeutics currently provides the strongest pipeline due to their status as the first company with a treatment approaching it’s IND/CTA filing this year for ß-thallasemia treatment CTX001 [12]. Intellia IND enabling studies are beginning in the 2H17 for Transthyretin Amloidosis, and Editas recently delayed their Allergan partnered IND filing for LCA10 therapy into 2018 [13,14]. This makes CRSP the strongest target for partnerships (beyond their current) and support for their other treatments in addition to the vital experience in moving these revolutionary treatments through regulatory pipelines. CRSP is the strongest play in the market at this point, although not a common point being made, but the lead is small, the first company with a strong product to market in a critical disease field will likely dominate the early PR and associated financial gains.

Although CRSP and NTLA did lose the patent battle in the first round along with UC Berkley, we do not expect to see this truly resolved for years to come, and the validation from the initial ruling that the patents did not interfere suggests that there may be legal grey areas between the parties in licensing CRISPR technologies as a whole [15]. Furthermore, it is becoming clear that there will be a prolonged and complicated legal battle which varies in outcome by country - China, EU and Australia sided with UC Berkley - which could lead to an inconsistent risk profile, not just based on the outcomes of the US [16]. Additionally, this patchwork legal outcomes may lead to a more supportive interaction between these companies on products which they do not directly compete on – it may be that EDIT is willing to trade licenses with NTLA and CRSP in the U.S. for access to the EU/China, which could potentially lower litigation risks between all three companies.

CRISPR Therapeutics Background and Financials

CRSP is the furthest along in their quest to treat complex genetic diseases using CRISPR-Cas9 technology. Founded by Dr. Charpentier, the first to recognize the CRISPR locus and collaborate with Cas9 co-discoverer Doudna, along with Dr. Novak, previously of Sanofi, and Shaun Foy, previously of Nomura Phase4 Ventures, in 2013 along with Editas Medicine a year before Intellia Therapeutics. They are currently progressing in IND/CTA-enabling studies with their lead treatments for ß-thallasemia and sickle cell disease expecting to see IND/CTAs filed by year end 2017 in partnership with Vertex (VRTX) [16,17]. This partnership is a very significant de-risking step for the company with an upfront payment of $105 million, assumption of all related R&D expenses for partnered treatments, along with milestone payments for development, regulatory approvals and sales milestones up to $420 million with royalties on future sales [17]. With CTX001 as the lead program for CRSP, this is a great position to be in going forward. Beyond their lead candidates CRISPR Therapeutics also has a JV partnership with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) worth up to $300 million in R&D investments over 5 years for SCID and Hemophilia based diseases which includes the acquisition of a minority stake in CRSP worth up to $35 million [18]. Given these two strong partnerships, CRSP is in a financially enviable position of being able to focus their cash and assets, $272 million as of June 2017, on their wholly owned and promising treatments of DMD, Hurler syndrome, GSD la and immuno-oncology [16].

The strength in CRSP’s financials is bolstered by its selective method for addressing diseases, and focusing on types which provide straight forward means for correction. ß-thallasemia is a collection of autosomally recessive diseases related to a single gene for hemoglobin A, known as HBB, located on chromosome 11 [19]. These mutations are caused by insertions, often congregating near the promoter region of the gene, or deletions and can cause debilitating and life-threatening illness by decreasing production of hemoglobin. The lifetime costs associated with severe ß-thallasemia ranging upwards of $1 million dollars per patient, with 60,000 affected births annually - this cost will be important in pricing [19]. Sickle Cell disease (SCD) is also caused by mutations in HBB, but these produce a faulty hemoglobin molecule which causes red blood cells to sickle during stress conditions (wide ranging) [20]. SCD is significantly more common than ß-thallasemia at 300,000 births annually with a lifetime cost of up to $950,000, age 45, and drastically shortened lifespans [20]. CRISPR Therapeutic’s mechanism for treating ß-thallasemia and Sickle Cell disease is ingenious.

Targeting of the HBB gene to correct mutations is complicated, and each patient can be expected to have variations which would require genetic testing and modulation of the protocol for each patient. CRSP gets around this by targeting activation of the fetal version of HBB to promote activity either via significant deletions in HBB itself or regulatory elements [21]. Most importantly, they do not need to introduce any new DNA into the cell to treat the disease, simplifying the process and removing risks associated with proper integration. This is critical, as many in vivo CRISPR-Cas9 analysis done to date do not show a consistent level of activity for CRISPR-Cas9, around 20% of targeted cells, and proper integration of a DNA fragment is also expected to be a rare event, as low as 10% of cells, which could make the likelihood of successful treatment in a single attempt rare [9, 10]. This is just smart science, using the natural behaviors of the body and a small perturbation via the Cas9 system to cure diseases which were previously only manageable.

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a market cap around $780 million and 40.6 million shares outstanding with a 52 week range of $18.75 - $25 with little positive momentum. The company has minimal debts, and the majority of their liabilities beyond R&D are associated with rent for their facilities [22]. They do clearly state in their recent quarterly filing that they expect to require significant capital in the future to cover costs associated with research and development along with clinical trials associated with their products [22]. When reducing the market cap by the total cash on hand the company’s assets, pipeline, can be valued at just over $500 million, $6.70/share for cash on hand, $12.30/share for pipeline assets. With a $22 million quarterly burn rate, the company is positioned to not need to tap the market, most likely as an equity raise, for 3 years. Furthermore, the partnership with Vertex for their lead candidates portends to increased financial support of R&D and clinical study as the treatment progresses, increasing potential income over the next few quarters.

Pipeline potential

Looking beyond the current valuation, the most interesting developments for this company exist in the next few years. Although the second company to the public markets has caused less excitement compared to Editas, they are currently the only company prepared to file an IND this year among the three CRISPR stocks. This would prove accretive to share prices if it is maintained, and a lack of announcement from Vertex or CRISPR Therapeutics supports this timeframe. Furthermore, the targets of their primary trials {ß-thallasemia and SCD} are relatively frequent among U.S. adults, providing a large and eager pool of potential patients for clinical trials [19, 20]. This will allow for rapid enrollment and detailed histories for patients within the clinical studies. Expectation for an IND in 2H17 should result in Phase I trials beginning shortly thereafter, potentially before EDIT or NTLA are able to file INDs based on timing guidelines from the FDA [22].

Although Phase I is focused on safety, it is possible to bring a large enough group to form normal and affected cohorts to provide insigh into efficacy via secondary endpoints. We believe that CRSP will be successful at Phase I trials due to their validation of gRNAs to be very low risk using industry standard GUIDE-seq for establishing off-target risks – the primary concern with CRISPR-Cas9 [6, 21]. Otherwise the protein and RNA themselves does not have any known toxicities or risks, outside of the already controlled for toxicity related to off-target activity, negating long-term problems [11]. The major point of interest to the FDA will be cancer (leukemia) caused by erroneous editing [9]. The risk of cancer can be partially negated by genetic screening of treated stem cells prior to reintroduction into patients – analyzing key cancer related genes to see if they are modified by Cas9 treatment. It is likely that CRSP will be able to complete their Phase I trial and analysis prior to EDIT or NTLA due to the availability of patients for enrollment. This success will likely provide support to both EDIT and NTLA by blazing the regulatory trail.

Following Phase I trials, Phase II trials would be expected to begin in 2H19 and enrollment would be rapid, again due to the diseases being relatively common and patients are well established, allowing for active enrollment among afflicted. Phase III trials shouldn’t be expected before 2020 due to the likely requirement by the FDA for an extended review of the patients post treatment for stability of the treatment, likely, and the absence of a significant number of cancer instances - also likely.

It is not possible to value treatments which have not yet entered Phase I trials and determine a potential share price associated with success. The most important factors for CRSP will be the success of its pipeline products, especially those which are leading its research – CTX001 and CTX101. With that in mind, looking at what pricing points for the drugs may be possible can provide a generally informed series of guide-posts as to the pricing of a theoretical product. All of the assumptions based on pricing of treatments are guided by current treatments on the market as listed. These do not imply that the values have been suggested by the company or any professionals who understand these complex offerings.

CRSP has the envious position of being able to focus its treatment on a steady, regularly occurring and relatively frequent pair of genetic mutations for CTX001 : ß-thallasemia and SCD impact ~360,000 births annually [19,20]. This provides a significant and consistent potential patient pool, which will not be lowered by the treatments {they are not germline therapies, so inheritance is still an issue}. Pricing of these treatments this far out is complicated, and requires a significant amount of assumption, however – it can use current treatments and comparable therapies as guideposts for drug treatment estimates. Considering these treatments are expected to cure the currently incurable, treatment pricing can be expected to be high – also to take into account the the considerable quality of life benefit seen to patients. ß-thallasemia and SCD have an average lifetime cost between $950,000 and over $1 million in conjunction with significantly shortened expected lifespans [19,20]. Using Sovaldi from Gilead (GILD) which provided a cure for Hep C. (lifetime cost ~100,000k) for $89,000 and Novartis’ Kymriah with a life-saving cost of $475,000 for a single treatment against cancer, it can be surmised that CRSP’s lifesaving curative treatments may be priced between $450,000 and $700,000 - between 45 and 70% of lifetime costs [23, 24]. These costs are justifiable due to the labor intensive process involved in ex vivo therapy and associated development, and although it would likely experience a headline shock, for those suffering from these diseases, there would be little question as to it’s worth. Although the costs would be high, it could be expected that insurance companies and governments would find it extremely hard to reject covering such a potential treatment due to the ineffective nature of current supportive therapies, also very costly, - and the resolution of shortened lifespans – effectively these are lifesaving treatments.

Beyond CTX001 CRISPR Therapeutics is developing a wholly owned CAR-T therapy using Cas9 as a genomic modification tool for CD19-positive malignancies (CTX101). Although presently entering into IND-enabling studies, this tool has now seen regulatory success in Novartis's (NVS) Kymriah CAR-T therapy [25]. Given the exceeding strong remission rates ((83%)) it can be expected that this field will rapidly accelerate and finding new means to modify CAR-T cell genomes for therapies will be crucial [25]. Other studies against Hurler Syndrome and SCID using ex vivo treatments similar to ß-thallasemia and SCD and liver targeted treatments such as Glygogen Storage Disease la and Hemophilia will use a correction method for treatment, which increases their risks and complications. Finally, targeting CF and DMD have long been a goal of gene therapies, but these diseases have proven more complicated to cure than scientists have anticipated, and until significant progress is made, these potential products should not be counted on for added value. These pipeline components are difficult to gauge in their potential effectiveness due to their position in the pipeline.

Milestones and the Next Few Years

With the CRISPR therapeutic market still at a point of excitement in terms of investment {no company has any products in clinical trials}, looking at the next 5 years in terms of potential milestones and beyond 5 years as potential treatment successes/revenues, CRSP is well positioned. In looking at the lead candidate treatment for CRSP, CTX001, it is expected that they will be progressing into Phase I trials in 1H18, with potential milestone payments from partner VRTX further supporting financials for the year, with increased R&D support as well. Following the expected-to-be-successful Phase I trials, it is likely that the stock evaluation will begin to adjust in 2018 prior to the start of Phase II trials in 2019. Excitement surrounding the development of gene therapies and the potential for additional successes may drastically increase the premium that investors are willing to pay for shares.

Based on the rate of development for CTX001, it is expected that CTX101 will have an IND filed by 2H19 and the markets will recognize the potential of using Cas9 as a CAR-T treatment generator for allogenic CAR-T cells. In following the lead set by NVS, it is possible that CTX101 will have a comparable safety profile - although this is a double edged sword, the government has significant data from Kymriah. The presence of two drugs in clinical trials (even early stages) would be a boon for the company and supportive of the share prices in the absence of other news.

Risks Associated with CRSP

As with all small biotech companies there is a significant amount of risk associated with investing in a company which has no marketed products and who’s success will depend on currently unproven drugs or treatments. This is further heightened when the company in question does not have any drugs in Phase I trials. Although the science is sound and the financials are strong for the next few years, CRSP may experience unforseen risks associated with their treatments as they progress through clinical trials. We do not expect Phase I trials to see the patient health risks that most investors are concerned with due to the diligence of CRSP with analyzing data and taking a safe approach in studying off-target risks using GUIDE-seq. These risks will increase going through Phase II trials when there is an expectation for success of the treatment and dosing will be complicated. Although we feel confidently in the future for Phase II trials for CTX001, it is important that each investor do their due diligence with regards to the science and likelihood of different outcomes. Our opinion of CRSP as a solid investment and share price appreciation expectations are based off of successful Phase I and Phase II trials. If Phase II trials are delayed it is possible that the stock price will suffer, depending on the cause. Furthermore, any significant delays in the progression through clinical trials may result in financial hardships and strains on current partnerships which could result in equity raises to strengthen financials, debt raises or the development of new partnerships at the cost of future revenues. The final risk that needs to be ever present when investing among the CRISPR stocks as a whole is that the patent fight is not resolved completely in the US with additional filings occurring this year to reassess the judgement. In addition to the unknowns associated with the US the patent support of CRSP outside the US does provide lowered risks compared to EDIT which would find itself compromised if the US ruling is reversed. If the ruling is reversed CRSP may see reversal of fortunes with EDIT and see a rapid readjustment in their share price.

Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics

With the potential for an IND filing in 2H17 and the opening of Phase I trials in 1H18, CRISPR Therapeutics provides an option for investors looking to invest in the CRISPR space. Although there is a significant level of unknown with regards to the outcomes and potentials for the company, the financial position and strong partnerships bode well for the next few years. This provides a consistent environment for investors who should not be concerned with dilutive financing for at least 3 years. Furthermore, since the patent ruling CRSP has seen its share price mired towards the low end of its range. We believe that this is a mispricing of the potential for the stock given patent successes ex. US and provides a lower risk entry point into the space compared with EDIT or NTLA. As an under-studied and under-covered company it is possible that a revaluation of share prices may occur as information begins to come out with regards to CTX001 and CTX101 that surprises the field who were anxiously watching EDIT. With EDIT up 35.7% YTD and NTLA up 73.15% while CRSP is down 7.5%, it is possible that there is a significant rebalancing of the companies as their products gain momentum. At this point, the risk reward profile of CRSP provides a stronger entry point as it is close to its 52-week low. If the plan to file their IND is maintained, we expect CRSP to see excitement levels more closely mirroring its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRSP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.