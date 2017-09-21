American Express: Adequate Progress

At $86.99 per share, with a ROE of 22% and expected growth of around 6% structurally Amex is, as it has been for a long time, an excellent stock to.

Amex underlying business is growing at a good rate in the US and overseas with a sustainable high rate of return and growth in revenues.

American Express results for the second quarter of 2017 are positive and reflect well its strategy of international expansion and development of SMEs lending business in the US.

our foundational article “American Express: a common stock with uncommon profits” we said:

“American Express's extraordinary long-term profitability for investors is based on a high return on equity and a reasonable rate of growth. While both variables seem to be structurally strong for the foreseeable future, short-term shocks cannot be ruled out. Therefore, a prudent investor should buy Amex for the long term but avoid it as an investment on a 1–2 years horizon.”

Since the article was published on January 3rd 2017 Amex (NYSE:AXP) stock price has increased from $76.26 to current levels of $84.25, or by 10.4%.

American Express presented results for the second quarter of 2017 on the 19th of July. Overall, numbers are positive and reflect well with the strategy of the financial operator for the next 3 to 5 years.

Adjusted for the Costco, FOREX and other one off events, revenues increased 7.8% YoY, consistent with the 6% historic yearly rate of growth.

Revenues net of interest are performing well quarter on quarter on a historical basis as well, once the Costco effect if excluded and we adjust for Forex fluctuations. From Q2 2015 to Q2 2017 revenues net of interest and adjustments mentioned above have increased from $7.4bn to $8.3bn, or 7.1% compounded. When calculating revenues growth over the next three years, from Q2 2014, compounded growth is even better, at around 9% Year on Year.

It should be borne in mind how profitable these revenues are bottom line with a historic ROE of around 25%.

Billed business

Billed business – the dollar growth rate of American express charges on all American Express cards – adjusted by Forex and the Costco discontinuation increased 8% year on year and stagnated quarter on quarter.

By segments, International Consumer Billed Business increased 8%, Global Commercial Billed Business increased 5%, while the U.S. consumer segment fell 9% year on year if we take into account the Costco discontinuation.

The most dynamic geographic area and one of the key strategic expansion pillars of American Express is therefore its international network. Within the segment, growth is above the average in Japan (13% YoY), but also strong in other geographic areas – EMEA at 10%, Latin America and Canada at 9%.

Interest Income

Net interest income increased mildly compared with the same period in 2016, from $1,594 million to $1,677 million, or 5.2% year on year. This increase was driven by the expansion of the loan book and the increase in interest yields charged to clients.

The loan book grew at a reasonable rate, 11% year on year, and reached $69bn at the end of the second quarter. Net interest yield on card member loans increased to 10.3% from 9.5% in the second quarter of 2016.

By geographic areas, most of the loan book is still in the US – 73% of the overall; international consumer loans account for another 11% and Global Commercial Services with the remaining 16%.

Non-performing loans have stayed at very low levels, at around 1.8% of all loans outstanding, a direct outcome of the excellent pool of customers developed in the US over decades, which is one of the key assets of American Express. International loans NPLs were slightly higher at around 2%, as could be expected, but still at very reasonable levels.

Provisions for losses increased 26% YoY, but remained stable compared with last three quarters at around $580 million.

Finally, expenses increased moderately – 3%. Nevertheless operating expenses, a more accurate measure of salaries, professional services and day to day expenses, fell 4%.

These results are coherent with the business strategy of American Express: expand its international network in profitable markets and develop its SMEs and business lending in the US leveraging its detailed knowledge of this segment of clients.

We are seeing the first stage of this business strategy, but given the results analysed above, it seems this new source of growth has been correctly identified.

ROEs, NBVs and the future

The takeaway of the analysis is that American Express’s underlying business is healthy and growing at a good rate in the US and overseas. And, very importantly, this growth is attached to an extraordinarily high rate of return which is sustainable in the future.

Return on Equity (ROE) stands very high, at 22%, and it is likely to increase in the future to historic levels of around 25%. By segments, the distribution is equally interesting: ROE for the first quarter of 2017 was 33.6% for US Consumer, 24.7% for International Consumer, 34% for Global Commercial Services and 36.4% for Global Merchant Services.

Therefore, we have a highly profitable company set for sizeable structural growth in the future. But is it quoted at the right price?

Amex followed the general trend of financial companies in 2016 and 2017, scoring a minimum of around $56 in early 2016 and developing an upside trend in the framework of the general banks bull market in the second part of the year and the first part of 2017; this impulse drove the price to current levels of $86.99.

At $86.99 American Express is quoted 3.64 times book value and 17.56 Price Earnings for 2017. For this price we get a corporate ROE of around 25% structural and expected growth of around 6% structural.

Therefore, for each unit of invested capital we get a return including compounded expected growth of around 6% in a high quality business with low volatility and significant expansion space worldwide.

This is consistent with the historic performance of American Express. During the period 2003 through 2017 – using data from Datastream - the company's average ROE has been 25.4%, return on asset (ROA) around 2.74% and compounded stock price growth has been 7.8%, dividends excluded.

From the analysis above it does not seem these trends are going to change structurally in the future. It seems obvious that most of the future Amex growth will come from its international business; this growth is likely to be less profitable than the US franchise, but there is no evidence so far that is not profitable enough to have an impact on the ROE of the whole group.

As a consequence, even after the stock price increase in 2016 and 2017, American Express looks like a good business at the right price to invest in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.