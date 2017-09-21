Has The Dam Broken For Silver Prices?

Silver’s current downtrend accelerated after the Federal Reserve Minutes were released this September 20, and silver and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) found (temporary?) support near key moving averages. Is the sell-off over, or has the dam broke for silver prices?

I'm a long-term bull for gold and silver, and hold 5%-10% of my investable assets in physical vaulted gold and silver. I believe that the fiat money system is a house of cards that grows more precarious each year. Nevertheless, I also recognize that short-term price movements in gold and silver are not dependent upon their (eventual) monetary value.

Gold is money. However it is currently traded as a paper commodity. I can’t predict the day that gold will be set free from its paper chains. Until then, I seek to hedge my physical stack by occasionally shorting gold and silver at apparent inflection points. To do this, I follow five key indicators, the current status of which are shown below. I cover these indicators on a daily and weekly basis in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service. I will cover a couple of these indicators below.

Silver COT Report

The commercial net short interest by the commercial banks in silver has been climbing over the past several weeks. I view the net short interest of the commercial banks as the most important data point in the Commitment of Trader’s (“COT”) report, and it is listed in bold red in the table below. This figure also is graphed weekly in the red histogram in the chart following this table.

Peaks in net commercial short interest almost have always preceded sell-offs, and valleys in commercial short interest have almost always preceded rises in price. One needs to be careful when trying to “time” the price rise based upon the COT report, for at least two reasons: 1) the COT report is published on Fridays with Tuesday’s data, so it is three trading days old, and 2) the bullion banks have demonstrated patience in covering their shorts, and it often takes many weeks for the COT data to look meaningful in hindsight. Nevertheless, the COT report is a relevant indicator to consider in the overall big picture.

The value of the SLV ETF is below graphed together with the weekly net commercial interest in the COMEX silver futures market. I consider this as cautionary. It will be interesting to see how much short covering the commercials did when we see the report on Friday afternoon.

Silver Technical Levels

This week, SLV below its 50-week moving average and found support at its 100-week moving average. The weekly RSI is in its mid-range. Weekly Fibonacci support for SLV is at $15.59, and resistance is at $16.39.

The value of SLV is of course dependent upon the value of silver in the futures markets. Since the silver futures market trades 23 hours a day, it contains more information for understanding key technical levels. The four-hour chart of COMEX silver is included below, and important technical levels are shown. The (estimated) daily moving averages are labeled, and relevant horizontal Fibonacci retracements are shown, along with other horizontal support and resistance lines (in blue).

On Wednesday, silver fell below its 200-DMA and 50-DMA, and found support at its 100-DMA, which was also near a prior support and resistance area. Until proven otherwise, silver will likely continue its downtrend channel. A short position might be interesting if silver rises to the upper channel wall. A long position might be attempted if and when silver comes back to re-test its 100 DMA and support line near $16.85.

For silver to prove that its current sell-off is complete, I would like to see it hold support near $16.85 and also break above its downtrend channel.

Commodity Conquest

If you enjoyed this article, you might consider Commodity Conquest. I provide daily value indicator updates on oil and gold as well as weekly reports and deep value picks. It's designed for those with a keen interest in gold, oil, and deep value. It is also priced so that it can be supplemental to other services. My first three deep value picks all returned over 20% in the first two months. I am offering a limited time free trial offer. Come and see!

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net long precious metals, with some short exposure as a hedge