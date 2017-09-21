September 22 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending September 22, 2017. Daily data for September 16 to September 21 is estimated. Daily data for September 22 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled just over 470 bcf this week (up 7% w-o-w, and up 2.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and actually increased from +13% last week to +22% this week (see the chart below).

According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas has been above the 9-year norm for 30 consecutive weeks now. From our previous reports, you know that national consumption has been relatively weak compared to the previous year (mostly due to high comparison base) and this week marks the fourth consecutive annual decline in weekly natural gas consumption in the U.S.

However, despite the fact that in absolute terms consumption is trending down due to seasonal factors, we currently expect to see positive annual growth rates for the rest of September and in October.

Exports to Mexico are still declining (partly due to pipeline maintenance and partly due to negative effects of the Central Mexico earthquake). Overall, total exports (including pipeline flows to Canada and LNG) are up 1% w-o-w and are up more than 30% y-o-y. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than 6 LNG tankers (with total natural gas carrying capacity of 13 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research.

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 17 consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to the base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. Indeed, dry gas production continues to surprise us. We have been consistently revising up our forecast over the past weeks. Currently, we expect domestic production to grow by 7% y-o-y in October and November.

Total supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 82.9 bcf per day for the week ending September 22 (up 1% w-o-w and up 4% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach just under +106 bcf, which is the smallest weekly balance that we have seen since September 1. The volume is significantly smaller than a week ago, but is some 20 bcf below the 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is neutral for natural gas prices since it is above last year's level, but is below historical norm.



Note that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 97 bcf. We expected an injection of 92 bcf (higher than the consensus of 91 bcf). Total storage now stands at 3,408 bcf, which is 67 bcf (or 2.01%) above the 5-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 68 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is higher than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bearish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 69 bcf over the next three reports.

Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average should decline from +2.01% today to +0.36% for the week ending October 6. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis.

Check out the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been slowly revising our near-term storage forecast lower over the past 2 weeks. The total for three reports went down from 225 bcf on September 8 to 208 bcf on September 21. Natural gas price has responded to those bullish revisions, but the market is now confronted by two opposing forces: weakening consumption (seasonality) on the one hand and bullish winter forecast on the other.

Source: Bluegold Research

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.