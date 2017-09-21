ON Semiconductor Quickly Clearing Away Doubts About Execution

ON may fare better through this next downturn, but its cyclical exposure remains a key risk despite a fair value in the high teens.

Auto and industrial look like powerful drivers, as ON's per-car content could increase considerably in the coming years, and the company is well-placed to benefit from growing industrial automation.

It has been a good year for ON Semiconductor (ON), and the shares are up over 50% in what has admittedly been a strong market for chip stocks. The Fairchild acquisition is looking like the right deal at the right time, and management has done a lot in just a year to clear up concerns about their ability to execute. Better still, markets like auto and industrial offer good long-term potential, as do entries into markets like servers/datacenters where ON hasn't historically had a big role.

At this point, most of my concerns are about valuation and the overall health of the semiconductor market. Lead times have been growing, and recent industry unit shipments have been well ahead of long-term averages – suggesting the cycle is closer to the peak. With close to half of ON's mix consisting of more volatile product types, some of the company's margin leverage could be at risk if and when the cycle slows. While ON shares don't look overpriced, I would note the risk that even strong individual stories can get dragged down when the wider industry slows.

A Solid Start To The Fairchild Era

I was worried when ON got involved in a bidding war for Fairchild, as the company's prior acquisition of Sanyo was pretty much a perfect storm of what can go wrong in M&A – floods that damaged important facilities, an unexpected downturn in domestic Japanese demand, and elevated tensions between Japan and China, not to mention significant challenges in driving out costs and realizing any sort of positive operating leverage.

Apparently I needn't have worried, as Fairchild seems to be the right deal at the right time for ON. Fairchild brought in a much better end-market mix (heavy on industrial, with some auto) and highly complementary medium-to-high voltage solutions that vaulted ON to #2 in power discretes behind Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY). With auto really starting to accelerate on the back of increased power management content and industrial markets starting to recover (particularly in areas like automation), end-market drivers are having a positive influence.

Margin leverage, too, seems to be coming along. It's still early, and it typically takes around two to three years for most semiconductor acquirers to generate the bulk of the cost synergies from deals, but gross margins are running about two points higher and operating margins are doing even better.

Better still, there are still opportunities for ON management to improve gross margins further on the road to their goal of 40% margins by the end of the decade. Factory consolidation and insourcing back-end operations should happen relatively soon, and the company has already started to divest/walk away from low-margin business, but drivers like improved mix (more auto and industrial) and incremental revenue growth will take years to achieve.

Auto And Industrial Can Drive The Bus

As I've said on other occasions, it's more unusual these days to find a semiconductor company that isn't trying to target significant growth in auto content. Increased use of LED lighting, driver safety and assistance systems, sensors, and motors are all increasing the chip content of new cars. ON is well-placed for these trends, as it already has around 40% to 50% share in auto camera sensors and 70% share in the sensors used in ADAS systems. The company is also well-placed in areas like LED headlights, voltage regulators/power management, and brushless motor control.

ON's average auto content is apparently around $20 today (with a wide range across customers), but the increasing number of sensors, cameras, and motors is driving the addressable bill of materials closer to $250 and the potential content on hybrids and electrics is even larger – closer to $300. Just handling the power management for ADAS, for instance, could be a $30 to $40/car opportunity, and then there are additional opportunities like in-car device charging to consider.

The opportunities in industrial are a little harder to quantify, but they're still significant. Image sensors are increasingly important as machine vision usage grows and as industrial automation increasingly needs components that can see where they're going. ON is also leveraged to high-quality power supplies (an important, if overlooked, component of industrial automation) and motor controls. ON is also leveraged to renewable power (solar in particular) and medical, and the company has been seeing good demand recently for components used in medical imaging systems.

Auto and industrial are over 60% of the revenue mix today and I don't really see that declining in the near term. Although the auto market is softening, light vehicle sales have been declining at an annual rate of around 6% (as per the August and July SAAR numbers), content growth can help offset this to some extent. What's more, while auto sales are sliding after hitting their peak, the rise of hybrid and electric vehicles seems all but inevitable, which means more sales opportunities for ON down the line. On the industrial side, the arrows seem to be pointing up, with good recent PMI numbers and good order trends in areas like industrial automation, and management is just starting to address opportunities in areas like AI and robotics.

The Opportunity

Modeling cyclicality is tricky, but it is a real thing and those increasing lead times are a legitimate cause for concern. At this point, I'd say the lights are flashing yellow as opposed to red, but at some point the semiconductor cycle will go through another down-cycle. When that happens, ON will see pressure on the revenue line, some volume-driven adverse leverage, and so on. The opportunities in auto, industrial, and other segments like rapid/wireless charging could allow ON to sidestep some of the cyclical pressures, but the company still has a lot of exposure to relatively commoditized components and hasn't done great in past down-cycles.

I'm looking for long-term organic growth in the neighborhood of 3%, but I believe the Fairchild deal and the company's other self-improvement efforts can drive meaningfully higher operating and FCF margins, such that mid-teens adjusted FCF margins could be a realistic goal in 10 years' time. That would drive organic FCF growth in the mid-single-digits. One of the biggest changes I've made to my model versus a year ago is that I now expect a more gentle cyclical downside than before, but that's a risky call in its own right. Although ON's more modest revenue growth potential is a limiting factor to the sort of EV/revenue multiple it can support, improving margins nevertheless can still drive higher fair values and a fair value above $19 isn't unreasonable today.

The Bottom Line

The strong run across the semiconductor sector and the rising lead times make me a little paranoid about buying at this point in the cycle, but ON has definitely impressed me over the last year or so. Strength from rising auto content and improving industrial markets could soften the cyclical blow here and the valuation still seems to have some room to go, so this could still be a name to consider even after the great run over the past year and the early 2016 low.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.