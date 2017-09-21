U.S. Oil Exports Expected To Surge

As my followers know, I keep a close eye on oil market dynamics as energy prices affect many of my investments. If you'd like to stay on top of my future articles on this topic, the offshore drilling industry, as well as other companies, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

An important, and often ignored, component of weekly swings in U.S. crude oil inventories is U.S. exports. The following graph illustrates the significant rise in crude oil exports out of the U.S. in recent years, especially in 2017 (blue line).

Analysts point out that the surge in exports played a significant role in declining U.S. crude oil inventories since February. This is likely true as an estimated 250 kb/d year-over-year increase in exports would have led to an additional decline of ~50-55 mb in the seven months through September that would not have happened otherwise.

Interestingly, the following graph from the latest weekly petroleum status report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that the decline in U.S. crude oil inventories since February approximated about the same number of barrels:

The surge in U.S. exports did in fact play the primary role in lowering the U.S. crude oil inventories, which raises the question: "Where do we go from here?"

The Wall Street Journal today highlighted that the spread between the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude and Brent crude oil prices, which is believed to be the primary driver of this year's surge in exports, has recently increased further from $2 per barrel in August to nearly $6 per barrel as of yesterday.

The article also points out the following:

Analysts expect crude exports to hit records in the coming months. Volumes are likely to surge to 1.3 million barrels a day in the last three months of the year-more than double amounts from the same time last year, analysts at Energy Aspects say.

Bottom Line

If the U.S. crude oil exports average 1.3 mb/d or more in Q4 2017, this would translate to an additional ~35-40 mb draw that would not have happened otherwise. Combined with my expectation that imports into the U.S. will also decline further in the coming weeks, as I discussed in my article "OPEC Exports May Have Dropped Significantly," as well as my expectation that U.S. shale oil production growth will disappoint, I expect U.S. crude oil inventories to decline to their five-year average by the end of the year.

Follow for Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

Despite my conviction in oil prices, I see even better opportunities elsewhere. If you are interested in learning about my investment strategy, having your questions answered promptly, as well as reading high-quality detailed research on Tesla, which will affect the future of oil markets, you can sign up for Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.