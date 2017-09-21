Musings On The Possible AMD / Tesla Chip Deal

Nvidia Drive PX2. Tesla uses a cut-down version of the board shown.

Yesterday, into the close and after-hours, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was all the rage, due to rumors it might be getting into a deal with Tesla (TSLA) to produce Tesla’s “self-driving” chip.

There are many considerations to be made here, both for Tesla and AMD. Here we go:

AMD Technology

What kind of technology could Tesla want from AMD? At least part of it is obvious: Tesla might want access to AMD GPU IP (intellectual property), since that would be required to continue developing its Tesla vision technology which now relies on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs.

There are at least two other instances, though, where Tesla might also have interest:

Tesla might want more powerful CPU cores . This can be attained in two ways: 1) Using off-the-shelf x86 cores, with which Jim Keller is sure to have lots of experience. Here, Tesla would need AMD to step in, since only AMD can provide x86 licensed cores. The chip would be nominally AMD’s even if developed by Tesla; 2) Using ARM custom cores. Jim Keller would likely be able to set up ARM custom cores using a big-core architecture much like is done with x86 cores. This would be similar to what Apple (AAPL) has been doing. However, this would be much slower to develop and turn into a viable product.

In short, at the very least AMD would contribute with GPU technology. At most, it would contribute with GPU technology, x86 licensing (through having the chip be AMD’s) and tensor cores. The overall design, even if the chip was branded AMD because of x86 licensing, would be Jim Keller’s/Tesla’s.

A possible clue that the actual chip would be branded AMD would be the fact that GlobalFoundries said it was not in discussions to fab chips for Tesla.

AMD Impact

Given what was said above, AMD could be earning revenues from several sources, including GPU licensing or x86 “sub-licensing.”

However, since the actual chip design was Tesla’s, we can’t say this would be a product AMD would be selling to other automakers. As a result, the impact would be limited to how many Tesla cars the chip would see its way into, and times how much AMD would charge for the licensing on each chip.

Either way, it would be a limited business (though later on AMD can launch its own automotive business, and likely will). Even being optimistic and saying 1 million cars times $100 per chip in licensing would bring in “just” $100 million in revenues. These would, though, be high-margin licensing revenues. Roughly, a wildly best case scenario could positively impact AMD earnings by ~$0.10 per share (considering all-profit revenues and no taxes).

Tesla, Objective

So what is Tesla’s objective in pursuing these custom chips? I believe there are two objectives:

Near Term

The Nvidia hardware Tesla uses today (Drive PX2) must be amazingly expensive. Nvidia is alone in providing an automotive solution, and is likely to be milking Tesla as a result. Given this, if Tesla was able to fab its own chips it would likely enjoy large savings.

How large? Well, in marginal terms and even if it paid $100 per chip to AMD for IP alone, it would likely have an entire chip manufactured for close to $200 (in marginal terms only, not counting R&D, etc). Right now, it’s likely to be paying Nvidia from $750 to $1,000 per PX2 module. That’s being optimistic: Ashraf Eassa originally estimated the cost at $1,000-$1,500.

As a result, spending $200 per chip for the same capability could net Tesla $550-$800 in savings per car. That’s $550-$800 million per year, or more than half its present run rate losses, if Tesla could pull it off at a 1 million/year volume. It’s also an addition of 1-2% in gross margin for a Tesla Model 3. The motivation is clear to see.

Long Term

Building its own chips would provide Tesla with a cost advantage versus other automakers buying from third parties. At least until competition hit the supplier market, which would then drive down margins for those components and greatly decrease Tesla’s cost advantage.

Building its own chips would also better allow Tesla to control chip performance and power consumption.

Tesla, APGate

For Tesla, this is yet another step towards APGate. I covered APGate in my recent article titled “Tesla: As CounterGate Ends, APGate Emerges.”

Basically speaking, APGate consists on Tesla improving the Autopilot hardware suite over time. This improvement will make it increasingly unlikely that the new hardware can be retro-fitted into the old cars. It also makes it costlier to retrofit, if such is attempted. Finally, it makes it ever more unlikely that the first hardware generations (HW2.0, HW2.5) will be able to support FSD (Full Self-Driving) as claimed by Tesla when selling cars to its customers.

Ultimately, APGate is creating a large legal liability for Tesla, since customers buying HW2.0/2.5 will have a legitimate claim against it. By the time any Tesla FSD chip arrives, this liability will likely have extended to at least 200,000 vehicles.

Tesla developing its own chips will just further this “scandal.” When those chips are deployed, we’ll be onto HW3.0 or even further along. Moreover, these chips are likely to use AMD GPU technology. Developing for AMD will mean Tesla would have to support 2 FSD code bases*. This is unlikely to happen due to the cost and time losses it would entail. Instead, it’s much more likely that HW2.0/2.5 would be put on the back burner, a bit like AP1 today.

* The two code bases would be a result of:

AMD and Nvidia having different APIs for machine learning, which is an actual problem for AMD today in trying to penetrate the machine learning market.

Tesla possibly using x86 on its own chips, which would be different from the current ARM usage.

x86 or ARM cores used by Tesla on its chips possibly being big cores, with performance that simply overwhelms the current ARM cores.

Tesla possibly using tensor cores, which are simply not present on the current Nvidia implementation Tesla is using.

My Opinion

Tesla pursuing its own FSD chip can be understood on strategic grounds. It pursues lower cost on a high-cost component, and might allow Tesla to differentiate or optimize performance/power consumption in the future.

However, I think Tesla has too many balls in the air. Tesla doesn’t have FSD technology right now. It trails leaders massively in that space. Thus, it is kind of putting the carriage ahead of the horses, when it comes to already developing its own FSD chips.

Developing chips entails high fixed costs. Tesla is not diluting these efforts over a single car right now. This and other pies-in-the-sky are contributing to Tesla’s massive losses even before it faces competition. When it faces direct competition (starting in 2018), competition will put further pressure on Tesla's margins and losses.

As a result, pies-in-the-sky like its own chips might well be on the chopping block in the future, even before they bear fruit. And if the effort bears fruit, it will create an immediate and massive legal liability because of all the cars previously sold with HW2.0/2.5.

I guess that this development is just how Elon Musk rolls. He bets the farm at every turn. Investors are paying a price for TSLA stock which assumes every bet will be a winner. But will it? More likely, Elon will end up with no farm at all.

