Disney - Prospects, Stock Valuation And Investment Strategy

Trying to forecast the short-term outcome of the next "Star Wars" movie, the future cord-cutting rate or the success, of Disney's streaming service is too difficult of a task for investors.

Although I had initiated a position in Disney (DIS) last year with a long-term mindset, I decided to take profits after a strong rally in the stock and after concerns about the ESPN franchise started to rise again last April. I have been on the sidelines since now, but I have recently re-assessed the company's position and the stock's valuation to understand whether the recent dip may represent an attractive opportunity to re-open my long.

An appropriate valuation of Disney is problematic because there is a high amount of variables and different underlying trends in the various segments to take into account. The problem with Disney and many other stocks is that every time investors need to approach its valuation, many hypotheses/conjectures have to be made, making the valuation process time-consuming but never accurate enough.

I am going to show an approach that, although not elegant in some parts, lets us approach an investment decision in Disney in a thoughtful way and gives us a good idea of the risk/reward at any point in time. By calculating a range of reasonable Fair Values for DIS, we can invest in the stock when the price is close to the lower end of the FV range and sell when it's close to the higher end. This approach implies a long-term mindset and an ability to stomach short-term volatility, and can't be applied to any stock. DIS is among the stocks where this strategy has the potential to deliver good results, thanks to the long-term stability of the business, the good diversification and the solid competitive strengths.

I am going to assume several growth/decline scenarios for each of the company's divisions, based on reasonable assumptions, a look at industry trends and at the company's performance. After forecasting earnings according to these scenarios, I am going to discount them back at a reasonable discount rate to calculate a FV for the stock.

Cable Networks

Walt Disney owes a lot of its growth, cash flows and overall success to the ESPN franchise. DIS has used ESPN as a competitive leverage to negotiate better conditions with cable TV companies, forcing them to accept price increases for other channels Disney owned, like ABC Family, Disney Junior and ESPNU in bundles that included both the sports channel and the aforementioned additions. It also usually charged high costs for ESPN in comparison to basically every other channel as only a few cable channels get more than $2/month per cable subscriber while ESPN charges more than $7 a month per subscriber, which becomes almost $10 if the rest of the ESPN channels are included.

As long as the lack of alternatives forced customers to overpay for "bundles" even if they were interested in just a fraction of the channels/programs included in the offering, the model continued to generate excellent revenue and profits for Disney. Unfortunately, the increasing competition from streaming services, the easier access to piracy and a higher tendency to prefer skinnier bundles are generating strong headwinds. In less than 6 years, ESPN has lost almost 13 million of the 100 million subscribers it used to have in 2013.

In addition to that, Disney feels the pressure of the leagues, which constantly try to collect more money for the rights they give to broadcasters like ESPN. This is absurd, as ESPN is already paying the NFL $1.9 billion per year, or almost twice the amount any other network is paying to broadcast football events. It also pays the NCAA $600 million a year to broadcast the playoffs. There is no rocket science here. ESPN suffers from declining revenue while "content creators" want to be paid more for the broadcasting rights.

Last but not least, the higher tendency of younger generations to not subscribe to any cable-TV service adds uncertainty to the future trajectory in the number of subscribers.

It's necessary to notice that ESPN has shown the most significant decline and its performance is under the spotlight due to the importance it has for Disney's results, but the rest of the channels owned by Disney didn't show a significantly better trend, and they are all declining year after year (see table below).

Source: Created by author based on data from 10-Ks

It's difficult to project the segment's performance with an acceptable level of accuracy, as the decline in the domestic segment is still in part offset by international growth. Moreover, we don't know how the price for broadcasting rights will evolve in the future and the consequent effect on margins. Nonetheless, I am going to use different scenarios and model the respective results.

In a pessimistic scenario, Disney won't be able to do anything to stop the downtrend in the division. The result will be an ongoing decline in subscribers and revenue, with a constant contraction in operating margins. For 2017, I am going to assume a decline in revenue of 3% from 2016 and a contraction in operating income of 15%. These estimates are more negative than the 9-month variation would suggest, but take into account the downward trend and the third quarter's weakness, assuming that the fourth quarter won't be significantly better. For the following years, I am going to assume an ongoing decline in revenue of 3% per year. This implies that the number of subscribers will decline at a faster rate compared to the 2.4% average decline in the last 3 years and/or that international growth will not be able to offset the decline. This is a very pessimistic assumption if we consider the current estimates for the market.

On one side, the cable TV market in North America is expected to decline between 3% and 4% in the next few years according to estimates from UBS. On the other side, the international segment is exposed to massive growth trends that may continue to offset the domestic weakness. In Asia, for example, the pay-TV industry is exposed to a strong trend of secular growth supported by economic growth and rise of the middle class. Operating profits are modeled to decline at high single-digit rates for the following 3 years, before stabilizing at a more moderate rate of decline (5%). This scenario implies that Disney won't be able to negotiate significantly better costs for the broadcasting rights, and that these costs will actually continue to rise. The result would be a trend that looks like this:

In an intermediate scenario, the rate of decline will soften a bit. International growth will do a better job in offsetting the domestic weakness (although not with a complete effect) and the decline in revenue would be 1% per year, in line with the recent results. Operating profits will continue to decline, but at a more moderate rate to reflect some flexibility in content costs. After all, the fact that young people spend less time watching football or TV in general will have to be taken into account at some point. The decline would be 15% this year, but will fall to a more conservative rate in the following years (4%). The result would be the following:

I wanted to model this scenario to show what I think is the most likely outcome, but I will not calculate a FV based on these assumptions as we only need the higher end and the lower end of the range.

In a positive scenario, the current weakness would be a temporary phenomenon, and the company's efforts to renegotiate content costs and expand directly into the streaming market, helped by international growth, would be able to stabilize the trend and re-establish a moderate top-line growth with a proportional expansion in operating profits. There could also be a more moderate cord-cutting rate in comparison to the recent past, helping the top line and, above all, margins. After a 1% decline this year, revenue would stabilize and be back to growth already 2 years from now, at a 3% rate. Operating income, after a 15% contraction this year, would stabilize next year and be back to growth 2 years from now, at a 4% rate. This is the result:

These three scenarios show very different results, but are all based on reasonable assumptions. It's obvious that any model is just an approximation of an underlying trend, and results will differ from all the numbers above. These forecasts will help us value the stock through the discounting of future earnings. To do that, we need some assumptions on the performance of the other divisions as well.

Parks and Resorts

While the ESPN faces strong headwinds, the Parks and Resorts business remains extremely healthy and generates good growth rates. In Q3, for example, the parks and resorts division grew 12% YoY. Given the solid growth rates and the negative performance in other divisions (mainly ESPN), the share of revenue generated by parks and resorts grew to 34.4%, up from 30.8% one year before. Operating income from the division rose even faster, with an 18% YoY increase, and accounted for 29.1% of the company's operating income, up from "just" 22.3% one year before.

The solid growth rates in the division are excellent positive signs, but unfortunately, they are not enough to offset the headwinds in other divisions. The parks and resorts division will continue to be a solid growth driver for the foreseeable future, for a few simple reasons. On one side, there is a wide moat around the division. Due to the combination of brand awareness and high investments, the business is well-protected by potential new entrants. This moat-protected business is exposed to solid growth trends that should guarantee healthy growth rates for many years, including the well-known tendency of younger generations to spend more money on experiences and less for buying goods. According to Technavio, the global amusement park market is projected to be worth $53.1 billion by the end of 2017 and should grow to $72.8 billion by 2021, which translates into an 11.09% CAGR, an excellent growth rate even if we don't assume any margin expansion.

This division is less challenged and overall less volatile. Due to the stability of its results, the huge moat and positive underlying growth in the industry, I will model only two scenarios, not very far from each other. For 2017, I will assume a growth rate of 9% for revenue and 17% for operating income, in line with the last 9M results.

A conservative scenario would imply a below-average growth for the division, say 7% per year, with an 11% CAGR in operating income, for the next 4 years. This margin expansion looks quite conservative if we consider that operating income has grown, on average, at twice the pace of revenue in the last 4 years (14.75% CAGR against 7.06% CAGR). After, the growth rate would drop to a more modest 4% for revenue and 6% for operating income. This would be the result:

In a positive scenario, the division may grow in line with the industry forecast by Technavio and more or less in line with its recent performance. This would translate into an 11% CAGR for Revenue and a 17% CAGR for operating income for the next 4 years. After, the growth rates would fall to 6% and 11%, respectively.

Studio Entertainment

This division has been an excellent performer in the past few years, especially in 2016, when revenue grew 28% and operating income increased 37% YoY. The division was by far the main driver of earnings growth, even if it accounted for just 15% of total revenue. With hindsight, the acquisition of Lucasfilm and Marvel seems to have been two great moves. The company is doing a good job in transforming "Star Wars" and Marvel's superheroes into good cash cows, riding and at the same time fueling the increasing international popularity of those sagas/brands.

In part, this segment is immune to the headwinds in the Cable TV industry. Whether people watch movies and series through free-on-air, pay TV, online streaming, movie theaters and so on, they will be constantly exposed to a good amount of Disney content.

In the long term, I think it's reasonable to assume the division will be significantly larger than it is now, while the main doubts remain in the division's short-term prospects. On one side, recent productions such as "The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One" have been great successes in the box office. I can't say anything about the quality, the artistic choices, the consistency with the saga or any other similar topic, and I don't think it matters. I never let my personal tastes or any subjective opinion on a certain product interfere with my investment decisions.

Frankly speaking, if it was for my tastes I whould never consider investing in any stock that has something to do with movie production/distribution/broadcasting, as I have noticed a huge decline in content quality in the past 10 years. The problem is that my tastes don't count, box office numbers do. Disney has a good track record on that front and the only problem is that the next movies will face hard comparisons with big recent successes such as the aforementioned movies in the "Star Wars" franchise. The success of "The Force Awakens," in particular, will be hard to replicate.

I don't think I am good at forecasting the success of a movie, but according to a simple research on Google Trends, the interest for "The Last Jedi" seems to be weaker in comparison to the previous movies. The search interest for "Star Wars" in this period of the year in 2015 and 2016 was stronger. The index moved between 9 and 10 in 2015 and between 6 and 7 in 2016, against 5-6 now. Nonetheless, it's still very early to tell and Google Trends data are not enough to estimate the potential interest for the movie. Anyway, readers can understand my skepticism in forecasting growth for the division in Q4, given the tough comparison with 2016 and the uncertain performance of the main movie.

In a conservative/pessimistic scenario, I would expect this year's revenue to fall around 11% YoY and operating profit to contract around 12%. Nonetheless, this is mainly a result of the high volatility generated by some good performers in the past 2 years and the difficult comparison with those titles. In the long term, the business' prospects are good as the company can leverage a huge portfolio of content and valuable brands in a video entertainment industry still growing at decent rates.

According to McKinsey in a report from late 2015, the global media and entertainment industry will grow at a 5% CAGR in the next few years, a number that is not very far from PWC's estimate of a 4.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2021. The forecasts for the home entertainment and cinema segments, which are a better benchmark than the whole media and entertainment industry for Disney, are expected to grow a bit less, so I am going to use a conservative 2% growth rate in revenue and a 4% growth rate in operating income to reflect a moderate margin expansion. This is the result:

In a more positive scenario, the new movies such as "Thor: Ragnarok" and "The Last Jedi" would be able to post a solid performance, contributing to reduce the YoY decline in revenue and operating margin. I would model a 2% decline in revenue and an equal contraction in operating income. After the first year, the division could grow in line with the overall industry estimates for the foreseeable future, leveraging the competitive advantage previously mentioned. I would use a 4.2% growth rate for revenue and an 8% growth rate for operating income, to take into account the good operating leverage that this business seems to have. Actually, this estimate is conservative if we consider how operating income in the division has grown in the past 4 years (39.10% CAGR vs. 12.83% CAGR for revenue). The result:

Consumer Products and Interactive Media

This division generates revenue from a wide variety of sources exploiting the company's intellectual property through its merchandise licensing, publishing and retail businesses. The 10-K explains how this division makes money:

The Consumer Products segment generates revenue from: licensing characters from our film, television and other properties to third parties for use on consumer merchandise

wholesale revenue from publishing children's books and magazines and comic books

sales of merchandise at our retail stores and wholesale business

fees charged at our English language learning centers; and

sales of merchandise at internet shopping sites

Considering the high diversification and the several underlying trends, it's not appropriate to look at industry trends and try to extrapolate potential growth trends for the division. I prefer to make growth assumptions by looking at the division's own growth rates or based on the trends in the general economy. I will assume a 10% decline in revenue and a 7% in operating income for this year, to take into account the weakness in the first 9 months of the year.

In a conservative scenario, I would project the 2016 revenue growth rate of 3% (global economic growth) with a 6% CAGR in operating income. The result:

In a positive scenario, I would assume the division would be able to grow at the same CAGR of the last 4 years (7.8%), but with a more conservative 12% CAGR for operating income, instead of the unlikely 28.5% reported in the last 4 years. The result:

Valuation - Discounting Future Earnings

What we can do now is to use the assumptions we have worked on to calculate a range of fair values for DIS and see where the current price stands within that range. To do that, we calculate the total operating profit for the company and we estimate EPS based on the current number of shares outstanding.

In order to estimate net income from operating income, we just need to subtract interest expenses and taxes. I estimated interest expenses using a proportion of revenue. In the past 4 years, net interest expenses have been 2.05% of revenue on average, and I will project this percentage in my model. The tax rate is basically equal to the tax rate in 2015 and will slightly decrease over time to take into account the increasing share of jurisdictions with lower tax rates.

In a conservative scenario, which is the sum of all the negative/conservative scenarios built above, the financial results would be the following:

Source: Created by author

This would lead to a 2.95% CAGR in EPS for the first 10 years. To calculate the FV, we need:

A perpetuity growth rate, which I estimate to be in line with global economic growth forecasts of 3% per year.

A discount rate that properly reflects the risk of an investment in DIS. I think a proper discount rate would be between 8.5% and 9.5% and I will use 9.5% as this is a conservative scenario.

The FV for DIS according to this model is $85.72.

In a positive scenario, or the sum of all the positive scenarios built above, the financial results would be the following:

Source: Created by author

In this scenario, the company's EPS would grow at an 8.91% CAGR in the next 10 years, before stabilizing to a 3% perpetuity growth rate. In this case, I would discount earnings back at an 8.5% rate. Let's remember that after all, Disney is likely an investment that carries a more modest risk in comparison to the average stock, thanks to its solid competitive advantages and the good level of diversification. In my opinion, the discount rate used for DIS should always be a bit lower than our standard discount rate.

The FV for DIS according to this model is $161.04.

Conclusion

Instead of relying on a single fair value and calculating the margin of safety from that level, I calculate a range of reasonable fair values according to different but reasonable assumptions and I assess where the stock price falls within that range. With a range of reasonable fair values between $85.72 and $161.04, the current price of $99 would indicate 13.5% downside in a negative scenario and 63% upside in a positive one. The current price is clearly much closer to the low end of the estimates range than to the upper end. It's obvious that an investment decision can't be based purely on this kind of reasoning, but relying on a reasonable range of fair values can help us place bets where the potential downside is not so big and/or where the probability is skewed in a favorable way.

We don't know whether Disney's future streaming service will be a success or not. It may create additional revenue streams or cannibalize its own media networks revenues. We don't even know how fast cord cutting will continue and whether international growth in the segment will be able to offset the domestic weakness. When don't even know whether "The Last Jedi" will be a success or a flop.

What we can do is place a bet based on some solid competitive strengths that are clear and that will be here for decades, such as the huge moat that protects the parks and resorts business, the rich portfolio of intellectual property and the strong brand power, to name a few. Disney is a solid and stable business (over a long-term horizon) that generates huge cash flows and has a solid balance sheet. There is a lot of uncertainty around results in the short-term and not much we can do to predict them, but if we have a long-term investment horizon, the current price shows more upside than downside.

It's clear that volatility in the short-term can be high, due to the volatility that divisions such as Media Networks and Studio Entertainment can bring. On the other hand, if investors are willing to stomach this short-term volatility, the current price is a good entry point for a long-term investment in DIS. That's why I decided to go long and I may add to my position on a further decline, other conditions being equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.