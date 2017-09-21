Monster's Stock Energized By Market Share And New Product Growth

I last wrote about Monster Beverage (MNST) in May 2016, which you can read here. In that article, I explained how Monster would grow through its partnership with Coca-Cola (KO). Monster is growing within Coca Cola’s distribution system. This is allowing Monster Beverage to gain market share internationally.

Monster’s results are showing that the company is increasing market share in many countries outside of the United States. The company is also introducing new drinks, which can attract new customers. The combination of sales increases for existing products, new products added, and global market share growth are likely to drive Monster to grow revenue and earnings at an above average pace.

Monster’s Global Market Share Growth

Monster achieved market share growth in the following countries during Q2 2017: Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, Norway, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Ireland, and South Africa. Data from Nielsen shows that Monster’s competitors, Red Bull and Rockstar experienced market share declines in Canada, while Monster increased market share.

This demonstrates that Monster is increasing its distribution and that its products are selling well on a global basis. I think market share growth is a key factor for Monster’s future. The market share growth will help drive Monster to achieve double-digit revenue and earnings growth for 2017 and 2018.

Overall, Monster’s sales increased 2.2% for its existing beverages such as Monster, NOS, and Full Throttle in Q2. At the same time, competitors Rockstar, 5-hour Energy, and AMP experienced sales declines of 1%, 8.7%, and 25.8% respectively. Competitor, Red Bull experienced a 2% sales increase. So, Monster is showing an edge over the energy drink market, which only increased 0.8% in Q2.

Strength in Monster Beverages’ Products

Monster’s strength lies in its variety of drinks. The Q2 results show that Monster’s existing products are selling well. However, the company is not complacent. They are adding new drinks to their line-up. The focus on creating new drinks will help attract new customers to grow market share going forward.

Monster introduced a zero-sugar drink named White Lightning under its Mutant brand this summer. The company also recently launched a non-carbonated, lightly sweetened energy drink known as Monster Hydro in three flavors. These new products can appeal to those looking for a low-calorie or healthier version of Monster’s standard energy drinks, while still getting a boost of caffeine.

The new Monster Hydro non-carbonated energy drinks can appeal to fitness-minded individuals and those who don’t want to consume carbonated beverages. This could help build a new market for Monster. The new drinks could be used as a pre-workout drink. The liquid can ensure consumers are hydrated and the caffeine and other energy blend ingredients can provide an energy boost for a productive workout. The non-carbonated aspect will allow consumers to workout without experiencing nose burps as they might with Monster’s carbonated drinks.

The important thing about Monster’s products is that the company is willing to constantly tweak its drinks to offer the best selling beverages. For example, a few years ago the company sold a line of drinks known as X-Presso. This was an espresso-based energy drink. The company discontinued that line in favor of the better selling Java Monster drinks.

This move is an example of how Monster maintains a strong selling line of products. Therefore, Monster is not likely to keep underperforming drinks on the market. The company’s flexibility in this regard will allow them to adapt to any changing consumer trends for energy drinks. That will increase the probability of maintaining strong sales growth.

Monster experienced production shortages for Java Monster and Muscle Monster in the first half of 2017. The company responded to this with a ramp up in production for these products. Monster estimated year-to-date lost sales to be $25 million as a result of not being able to keep up with demand.

Since the company adjusted production to better meet demand, Monster should see a good sales boost for the second half of 2017. If Monster can capture the $25 million worth of sales in the second half of 2017, that represents over 7% of expected full-year sales of $3.4 billion. That would provide a nice revenue boost for full-year sales.



Source: ebay.com

Monster’s Valuation

Monster’s forward PE of 32.5 is above the S&P 500’s (SPY) forward PE of 19. However, Monster is growing revenue and earnings at strong, above-average, double-digit rates. Therefore, I would rather use Monster’s PEG ratio of 1.7 as a better valuation measure.

With the PEG below 2, Monster is trading below the Soft Drink Beverage industry, which has a PEG of over 4. Monster’s PEG is in-line with many of the high growth stocks that I cover. With this valuation, I think it is reasonable for the stock to increase approximately in-line with earnings growth.

Outlook for Monster’s Stock

I think Monster does a great job of maintaining a strong line-up of high-selling energy drinks. This is reflected in the company’s sales and market-share growth. I expect the company’s strong product sales and market share growth in the global market to drive double-digit revenue and earnings growth for 2017 and in 2018.

A risk for the company is that newly introduced products could have worse than expected sales. That would lead to more product tweaking for the company, which could lead to growing pains. However, Monster has done well keeping strong selling drinks in the line-up. So, I think the company will be able to mitigate any hiccups associated with disappointing new product sales (if that occurs).

I expect the stock to increase about 15% to 16% over the next year for a price target of $64 to $65. This will be driven by earnings growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.