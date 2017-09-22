Colony NorthStar: More Wheeling And Dealing Results In A New Mortgage REIT

Confused yet? You are not the only one. Fortunately, I've been following the individual components of the new proposed entity closely for years.

NorthStar Realty, Inc. combined with Colony in mid-2014 to form, you guessed it, Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE:CLNS). You can read this article for the reasoning behind the merger. I followed it closely as an investor in real estate equity and debt and could never quite wrap my head around the conflict of interest issues and large payments made to management for putting the deal together.

Source: Bloomberg

CLNS is down approximately 30% since inception in 2014, but management has an even bolder idea to restructure parts of Colony NorthStar's balance sheet involving two non-traded mortgage REITs sponsored by NorthStar Realty, Inc. several years back. For those unfamiliar with the non-traded space, various sponsors, including up until recently one of my favorite diversified real estate firms W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), create a blind-pool offering with loose investment objectives that raise capital from relatively high-net worth individuals. Fees are high and liquidity is low, and while I will not argue the merit of such products, we need to be familiar with their pluses and minuses, as well as their client base and their expectations, in order to judge the probability of success with this new entity. Approximately two thirds of the asset base will consist of two non-traded mortgage debt REITs, NorthStar Real Estate Income I and II, with the remaining third Colony's assets. This new entity will be called Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CNCRE).

Although not hiding my skepticism, the deal has potential merit. NorthStar's two mortgage REITs appear to have decent asset quality based on the limited public information available and produce income sufficient to support at least an 8-9% yield. Blind-pool risk (the inability to determine what the assets are in advance of making an investment) is off the table and other mortgage debt REITs have been trading quite well relative to the underlying value of their asset base. A prime example of this is a stock I own - Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT).

Source: Google Finance

Outside of an excellent buying opportunity in early 2016 (yes, I took advantage), BXMT has been marching higher in recent years despite also spitting off $2.48 per share in annual distributions (8% at today's share price). What about the other major players AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), and Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)?

Source: Bloomberg.com

With BXMT as the base case in orange, all eight stocks posted positive total returns in the past year with only one down in terms of capital gains (Starwood). Half the stocks had total returns exceeding 20%. We can see why NorthStar is interested in the creation of this new entity - the public markets are cautiously optimistic about mortgage REITs and NorthStar needs to give liquidity to the investors in its non-traded mortgage REITs. But what about Colony's motivation?

Source: Bloomberg.com

Above is a five-year chart of several top pure-play equity REITs including Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), and Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT). These firms generally trade on a statistically significant higher multiple than their mixed asset base peers. In some cases, it can be the difference between achieving 12 times FFO and 18 times FFO or an additional 50% in market capitalization for the same "street value" of assets. Not only is CLNS's asset base comprised of many sectors similar to W.P. Carey and Vereit (NYSE:VER), but it also owns mortgage debt like BXMT and STWD. This transaction allows CLNS to contribute its debt holdings into the new entity and probably earn a higher multiple. I'll do a CLNS specific article in the near future. The transaction also brings up conflict of interest concerns.

How are assets "sold" to this new REIT valued?

Would CLNS sell them at a price they didn't like to be "fair" to a client base that is not their shareholders?

What is the quality of the contributed assets?

Does the new entity have the ability to pick and choose which debt securities CLNS is "investing?"

To what degree is selling pressure from the non-traded REIT investors to the detriment of the new entity's performance?

Is the fact CLNS will subsequently have a large equity investment in the new entity equivalent to 30-35% of its total assets sufficient to offset these conflicts of interests?

These are legitimate concerns that need to be evaluated for anyone looking to buy into the new REIT. The latter is the only one with a definitive answer: CLNS has done what I consider is a good job striking a balance between short-term satisfaction and optimal long-term performance by limiting immediate sales to 10% of an existing investor's position in the non-traded REITs. This should balance out sells against interest from new investors.

Given the restrictions on initial selling, we can move on to what is then the most important variable and one that is more difficult to ascertain: a reasonable price to pay. BXMT and STWD pay 8.0% and 8.7% distribution rates, respectively, for context. Given the concerns we've already discussed and limited operating history of the combined entity, I suggest ensuring that the new security's portfolio can sustain at least a 9% fully covered and durable distribution rate at your purchase price. This is a simplistic yet effective way of determining if the new mortgage REIT is trading at an attractive valuation assuming the distribution is fully covered by cash flows. Based on this, I think the non-traded NorthStar fund investors are going to struggle to receive any premium to the current share prices as those funds pay ~8% distributions, and it is unclear if those distributions are paid entirely from cash flows. Please follow for updates on the new REIT and my assessment of CLNS now that it will soon have a leaner and meaner structure more favored by the market.

