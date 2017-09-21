Ubiquiti CEO Robert Pera Owes His Shareholders A Response

By Parke Shall

We believe that Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) CEO Robert Pera owes it to both his shareholders and analysts who cover the company to make a television appearance or a public conference call to directly refute serious allegations made against the company just days ago by Citron Research.

Days ago, UBNT was thrown into the spotlight when Andrew Left's Citron Research put out a report alleging that the company was operating in a fraudulent manner. You can read the full Citroen report here, but some of the key points questioned the company's revenue recognition, distribution network, high executive turnover and lack of seasoned executives at the company.

Mr. Left followed up his mostly circumstantial argument by appearing on CNBC and defending his allegations on the air with Scott Wapner, leaving a lunchtime panel that included several other analysts struggling to find a reasonable argument to defend the company with.



At about the same time, a dialogue started on Twitter between UBNT's CEO, Robert Pera, investors and news anchors. Mr. Pera was invited to go on CNBC himself in order to try and address these allegations and it looked at one point like he may have planned on doing so. However, as the following days came and went, Mr. Pera backed off, defending his company sparsely on Twitter and never winding up making a television appearance, to our knowledge.



Instead, the company, just the next day not only raised their revenue guidance but also announced an increase in their existing buyback to $100M.

Without even calling into question how the company was able to boost its buyback to $100 million (from $50 million) and raise its guidance all in such a short time after being accused of fraud, the news did little to convince the market of UBNT's innocence. The stock was trading about $54-$56 before the Citron report came out and, after the report, the stock touched as low as the $49 level. The ensuing news announcing the buyback and guidance raise was only able to boost shares back up to about the $52 level.

The Citron impact can be seen on the 18th, with the recovery shown the next two days to the 20th.

We are guessing that a part of the reason that the stock has been unable to recover is because of Mr. Pera's unwillingness to publicly go on television or have a conference call directly addressing the facts contained in the Citron Report. The best way to fend off a short seller, if the company thinks he or she is being misleading, is to directly review each allegation and meet them with facts which, if done correctly, can render a short thesis inept.



However, in this case, it seems as though UBNT's CEO is making a point to avoid such a confrontation and we believe that this is one of the reasons that the stock hasn't recovered fully, likely won't rise much higher, and may stay under pressure until such time as the CEO speaks about these allegations publicly.



We understand that it is the CEO's preference to not go on financial media and that it is his preference to not address these allegations head on, but it is our opinion that when somebody comes out directly and accuses you of fraud, you have a responsibility not only to your company, but also to your Board of Directors and to your shareholders, to come out and publicly defend yourselves.



We are hard pressed to think that shareholders of UBNT, who believe they are holding shares in a legitimate company, don't want to see Mr. Pera come out and defend his company publicly. Furthermore, why go through the half effort of kicking around a couple of questions on Twitter but avoiding having a direct Q&A on national television with the financial news media to address these allegations with the broad dissemination that they deserve?



The decision to not talk publicly about a well-known short seller who has outright accused your company of fraud comes off as selfish, and frankly, like UBNT wants to avoid the questions. While we are not saying that is the case, these optics will not do well for UBNT shareholders, nor will it instill confidence in analysts going forward.

The company does have an investor day coming up relatively soon, where we hope they take the initiative to address these claims head on, but we believe that CEO Robert Pera needs to understand that part of being a public company CEO means sticking up for your shareholders and your company publicly at times of potential crisis.

We are short shares of UBNT and don't expect the share price to recover much to the upside unless Mr. Pera does well to address these allegations publicly. If he continues to avoid them, we expect further downside pressure on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UBNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.