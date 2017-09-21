Kroger: Double The Dividend? Really?!

An article published earlier this week, found here, makes a case for Kroger (KR) to double their dividend and stop repurchasing their shares in addition to paying down debt. It is an interesting idea, but I'm inclined to disagree.

Amazon (AMZN) buying Whole Foods, foreign competitors like Aldi and Lidl expanding their US footprint and the ever-present Wal-Mart (WMT) throwing its weight around has given investors reason to be cautious. Kroger management has also been vocal about these challenges and has lowered guidance and informed investors they'd no longer provide long-term guidance. These factors have come together to drag the stock down to 52 weeks lows.

When stock prices start to suffer, long-term investors often insist management seek out short-term solutions to ease their pain.

Double the Dividend?

Kroger pays out $0.50 annually and is yielding 2.37% at the time of this writing, which beats the S&P 500 yield of 2%. The "risk-free" yield on the US Treasury Ten Year is 2.239%. You aren't getting a risk premium on your investment in Kroger if you're looking for the yield alone. If you truly seek income you could do better than Kroger.

The idea to double the dividend is interesting but lacks consideration for the long-term. In the last twelve months, Kroger paid $448 million in dividends. Doubling the dividend to $1.00 a share would bump the yield to 4.7%, nothing to scoff at, but would cost the company nearly $900 million a year.

Kroger, with their ample and relatively predictable cash flows, can easily afford this right now. But as investors in the company do we really want them to spend their cash this way? The company has just ~22% operating margins and ~3% gross margins and competition is intensifying. Is throwing off close to a billion a year in cash to shareholders the best use of capital? Turning Kroger into a high-yielding dividend growth stock is not a good idea, especially as they face intense competition which will squeeze their already tight margins.

Pay Down The Debt?

Kroger has a lot of debt, close to $14 billion in total. Below are the bonds Kroger has outstanding to get a quick look at how it is structured.

(Source: Morningstar)

The highest coupon is 8% on a $250 million in debt and all the rates are fixed. Most importantly none of the debt is callable which all but forces the company to carry this debt to maturity. With a reported ROI of 11.9%, the company has used leverage effectively and constantly, issuing new debt to pay off other notes that come to maturity. Ignoring the fact that the bonds aren't even callable, why would we want the company using cash to pay down low coupon debt that they effectively use to achieve nearly 12% returns? If the company can borrow at 5% and earn 12% that is a good thing and they should keep doing it.

Stop Share Buybacks?

Kroger spends a lot of money on share repurchases, in the last twelve months, they repurchased $1.7 billion in treasury stock. During the second quarter, they spent $258 million to buy 10.2 million shares for an average price of $25.32 a share. In hindsight they overpaid and we can easily wag our finger at management. As long-term investors, we should be cautious taking such short-term viewpoints and declaring victory.

On June 22, 2017, the Board authorized a massive $1 billion share repurchase program after the last $500 million one ran out. At the current price, the company could purchase over 47 million shares of the 897 million outstanding shares, a 5% reduction. In the short-term this isn't incredibly meaningful, but as you can see the reduction in shares over the last decade has been meaningful and positively impacted the company.

KR Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Purchasing your shares when your company is trading at historically low multiples is a good thing if there are no better places for that capital. Inversely, issuing shares when your company is trading at a high multiple relative to historical values is also a good thing So where is Kroger trading today relative to their historical multiples?

Kroger's Valuation Today

On just about every valuation metric, Kroger is attractively priced. The below screenshot from Morningstar provides a good look.

I wanted to put Price/Cash Flow at the top because cash flow is king. Even during the depths of the financial crisis Kroger wasn't this cheap on a cash flow basis. This is precisely the time to buy back shares in earnest. The bull market is aged which has driven up the valuations of possible acquisition targets, and the company is facing intense competition just like everybody else in this industry.

Other Options

There are many directions for capital to flow. Dividends and share repurchase programs are just the most visible and popular. The company can also just sit in cash and short-term investments, pursue acquisitions, bulk up their pension fund, update their existing stores, and give themselves big raises.

As mentioned before, acquisitions following the big Harris Teeter transaction likely won't move the needle without leveraging up significantly. With the grocery space hotly contested and the bull market in what seems to be late innings, finding a bargain to clear whatever hurdle rate they've set before them will be difficult.

Bulking their pension fund or updating their stores are quality options for management. Their pension fund is underfunded and management called out their obligations as a significant challenge facing the company along with health care expenses. The good news is that management is taking deliberate steps to address the pension situation but more needs to be done. The company might as well take care of this while cash flows are strong.

If you've followed the malaise in bricks and mortar retail a common theme is that the stores are falling into disrepair, appear dated and have a terrible "feel" to them. Nothing will drive a consumer away from food faster than feeling like the place is dirty; in the grocery space, it is vital to stay "fresh" in your stores as well as your food offerings. With such a huge footprint this is a huge expense for the company but they can stay ahead of the curve with regular investments in their stores.

In Closing

I'm not arguing that Kroger is a buy today, I'm also not saying it is a sell. What Kroger is facing will take some time to play out and they could lose the battle with their competitors. Capital allocation is going to be even more vital to their survival and committing to throwing off gobs of cash so "long-term" investors can feel better will only expose the company to additional risks and possibly lead to it failing quicker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.