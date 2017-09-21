TSO3 Inc.: Taking The Fight To The Superbugs

Introduction

Unfortunately, it often takes tragedies to reveal the inadequacy of the status quo. For example, in 1992, the FDA changed its mandate regarding dental hand pieces, so that they must be sterilized, and not just disinfected before reuse, after a Florida woman and 5 others contracted HIV during their dental appointments.

In July this year, the leading medical scope maker Olympus Corp. was ordered by a jury to pay a Seattle hospital $6.6M in damages related to a deadly superbug outbreak caused by a contaminated Olympus duodenoscope. The jury also found the hospital negligent and order them to pay $1M to a deceased patient’s family.

The United States Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee's investigation report on duodenoscope-linked infections, found at least 25 incidents of antibiotic-resistant infections, that sickened 250 patients worldwide, between 2012 and spring 2015. Patty Murray, the ranking member of this committee, poignantly titled the report, ‘Preventable Tragedies: Superbugs and How Ineffective Monitoring of Medical Device Safety Fails Patients.’

Obviously, the status quo is not working, so what is the problem and is there a solution?

Endoscopes

Duodenoscopes are a subset of endoscopes that are now commonly used in US hospitals, and around the world, for various medical procedures. These endoscopes are long, flexible, and complex (see Figure 1) medical devices, such as colonoscopes and gastroscopes, which are used by doctors to examine and access internal organs.



Figure 1: A typical endoscope used in Minimally Invasive Surgery

(Source: Corporate Presentation)

Traditionally, steam is used to sterilize surgical instruments. However, these expensive, complex endoscopes, which are designed to perform minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques, have delicate parts which will be damaged by steam sterilization. This is where low-temperature sterilization has become essential, and where TSO3 (OTCPK:TSTIF) comes into the picture.

There exist several ways to achieve low-temperature sterilization, including the use of Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2), Ozone (O3) and Liquid Chemicals. EtO, the oldest system, has some clear disadvantages. EtO gas is flammable, carcinogenic and mutagenic, and leaves a toxic residue on the devices which then requires 12 to 24 hours aeration, and the exhaust is harmful to the environment. H2O2, unlike EtO, does not produce toxic residues, but is reactive and unstable in its liquid state. O3 is cheap, safe and powerful oxidant which can kill microorganisms, such as fungi, viruses, prions and bacterial spores. O3’s main disadvantage is that it is corrosive to certain materials used in medical devices. Liquid Chemicals are used as high-level disinfectant, rather than for sterilization.

TSO3’s VP4 low temperature sterilizer

The VP4 Sterilizer is the next generation low temperature sterilizer that has the potential to dominate the low temperature sterilization market in the coming years. The main competitors in this market are J&J, Steris and 3M, with the first two using H2O2, and 3M using EtO, in their low temperature sterilization systems. TSO3’s VP4 is the first and only low temperature sterilizer approved for sale in the US, Canada and Europe which uses both H2O2 and O3. The VP4 also has a proprietary system which effectively determines the amount of sterilant needed for each load. This is a competitive advantage to other machines because it reduces the chance of human error. TOS3 has designed the VP4 to have only one pre-program cycle, which simplifies its operation. The VP4 can process up to 75lb loads vs. less than 50lb for the competitors. But most importantly, VP4 is the only machine that has obtained approval to sterilize multi-channel flexible endoscopes with up to four channels, up to 3500mm in length: something which the competitors have not been able to achieve. TSO3 is currently waiting for its expanded claim for the use of VP4 to sterilize duodenoscopes, the kind of instruments that were responsible for the outbreaks of superbug infections. This expanded claim has already been approved in Canada and Europe. The FDA’s decision is expected by the end of 2017 or early 2018.

When it’s granted, it will make the VP4 the first and only low temperature sterilizer approved to sterilize duodenoscopes, which currently are not being sterilized, but only disinfected before reuse. It is reported that in the US, doctors use duodenoscopes 700,000 times a year for a procedure known as ERCP, or endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography. From the examples of the Olympus law suit, and the Senator’s report mentioned in the beginning of this article, this status quo (of not sterilizing but only disinfecting) obviously has some serious defects.

Disinfected vs. Sterilization

Currently, according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)'s guidelines, the FDA mandates high level disinfection (HLD), rather than sterilization, be performed on the multi-channel flexible endoscopes because these instruments are classified as semi-critical devices, and not critical devices. However, this FDA mandate can change, as more studies have shown that the current level of sterilization by HLD methods is not sufficient for de-contamination of these endoscopes, and therefore the risks of deadly infections spreading by contaminated endoscopes cannot be ruled out.

As stated before, the VP4 is the only FDA-approved sterilizer that can effectively sterilize these long, complex endoscopes, rather than disinfecting them. Presently, hospitals are not required to update their systems to sterilization. However, it is important to note that as the number of MIS techniques performed is increasing in line with an aging population (see Figure 2), the use of these endoscopes will most likely increase greatly in the future.

Figure 2: Future Growth in MI Surgeries and Endoscopies

(Source: Corporate Presentation)

The FDA’s mandate which determines the level of sterilization required, is likely to become stricter, not looser, as they seek to prevent future outbreaks of deadly infections through contaminated endoscopes. Furthermore, hospitals may in fact act proactively without being required to do so by the FDA, for the sake of their patients, and also over concerns of possible lawsuits.

Market Opportunity for TSO3

Although TSO3’s VP4 sterilizer is the best-in-class low temperature sterilizer, it faces larger companies, namely J&J, Steris and 3M, as competitors. However, it should be noted that TSO3 is not alone in this fight. In 2015, TSO3 partnered with Getinge, a global leader in sterilization (though not themselves in the area of low temperature), as their exclusive distributor for the VP4 sterilizer. It is a good partnership, in that TSO3 can focus on completing the regulatory requirements and producing the VP4, while Getinge with its enormous financial and infrastructure support can promote, sell and install the system in the US and globally.

TSO3 estimates that there are approximately 30,000 low-temperature sterilizers globally, with 40% (or 12,000 units) in the U.S. Calculating from a price of $150,000 CAD for a new low-temperature sterilizer, if only 10% of these systems are updated to the VP4, it would imply a demand of 1200 unit in the US and 3000 unit globally, which translates to a potential sale of $180 M CAD for the US market, and $450M CAD worldwide.

TSO3 began shipping the VP4 to Getinge in 2016 and has so far shipped 146 systems through March 31, 2017. The company is expected to ramp up the production as the demand increases. Currently TSO3 has two manufacturing facilities, one in Canada and one in the US.

In terms of potential earnings, besides sales of the sterilizer, there will be recurring revenue from the sale of consumables that are required to operate the VP4, and from system maintenance. The system is designed to use only products supplied by TSO3, which includes the company’s proprietary biological indicators that will ensure sterilization is achieved. This will be a significant additional revenue stream for TSO3, which is estimated to be worth more than $500M CAD for the US installations, and $1B CAD globally.

Discussion

TSO3’s VP4 is the best machine in the low temperature sterilization market, and is the first and only machine that is approved to sterilize long and complex multi-channel endoscopes, which are currently not being sterilized. If its expanded claim to sterilize duodenoscopes, that were linked to superbug outbreaks, is approved by the FDA by the end of 2017, then TOS3’s VP4 should be further strengthened to become extremely competitive for the market share of the low temperature sterilizer, both in the US and globally. Also in the not-too-distant future, the FDA may decide to change its classification of these endoscopes (i.e. from semi-critical to critical devices), and thus make sterilization rather than HLD a requirement. In this scenario, the demand for the VP4 will no doubt increase even more substantially, since it is the only machine that can accomplish this requirement.

The current market cap of TSO3 is just below $260M CAD, and stock is trading around $2.80 CAD. Given its huge market potential and its regulatory advantage over the competition, it is not difficult to see the potential upside as the company revenue grows. Being a small company among the giant players, but with the best-in-class approved system, TSO3 may very likely become a target for acquisition by its large competitors or partner, including J&J mkt cap of $357.6B , 3M mkt cap of $125.6B, Getinge mkt cap of $38.6B and Steris mkt cap of $7.4B. In such an event, current share holders would also be well rewarded.

Risks

Risks include regulatory risk (if the expected FDA approval does not occur), partner risk (if Getinge fails to promote, sell and install the VP4 as expected, for their own internal reasons), operational risk (if production of the VP4 and the consumables is slower and cost higher than anticipated) and market risk (if hospitals are not updating their system in spite of all issues discussed here).

In Conclusion

For investors who are not averse to short term volatility of biotech and penny stock and are comfortable with the risk/reward consideration, TSO3 is clearly a worthy candidate for a long position.

