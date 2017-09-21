Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

This was 8 Bcf higher than our estimate of +89 Bcf.

The EIA reported a +97 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.408 Tcf. This compares to the +54 Bcf change last year and +73 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 25 traders and analysts pegged the average at +91 Bcf with a range of +84 to +100 Bcf. We expected +89 Bcf and were 2 Bcf lower than the consensus average. We were off by 8 Bcf on this storage report.

Our estimates are currently 16 Bcf over the EIA's reported 3.408 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 18 Bcf.

Looking at the data, it appears we underestimated the demand drop by ~1.2 Bcf/d. Going back, if we took the pipeflows on face value, this is what the implied build would have shown:

That would have resulted in an injection of 103 Bcf, which we originally thought was way too high. But given that the consensus had projected +92 Bcf, and EIA reported +97 Bcf, we can see where the issue came from.

For the week ending 9/22, we are currently expecting +60 Bcf with preliminary estimates coming out tomorrow. Demand did recover strongly this week, but Lower 48 production is currently averaging over 74 Bcf/d.

