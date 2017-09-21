Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div September 25-29th

|
by: Derek Getz

Summary

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday, September 25th, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday, September 22nd to capture the dividend.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(OTCQX:FMAO)

 13 2.9 9/25/2017 4% Contender
DDR Corp. (DDR) 6 8.15 9/25/2017 Challenger
Philip Morris International Inc (PM) 9 3.68 9/26/2017 2.88% Challenger
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) 5 5.57 9/26/2017 Challenger
Steelcase Inc. (SCS) 7 3.54 9/27/2017 Challenger
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 47 2.93 9/28/2017 Champion
Nucor Corporation (NUE) 44 2.75 9/28/2017 Champion
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 43 1.77 9/28/2017 20.00% Champion
Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares (MDT) 40 2.15 9/28/2017 Champion
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 37 1.88 9/28/2017 Champion
D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB) 24 1.98 9/28/2017 Contender
Stryker Corporation (SYK) 24 1.2 9/28/2017 Contender
BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 24 1.42 9/28/2017 10.5% Contender
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares (LECO) 22 1.51 9/28/2017 Contender
The York Water Company (YORW) 20 1.9 9/28/2017 Contender
ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) 19 2.67 9/28/2017 Contender
National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 15 4.77 9/28/2017 Contender
Edison International (EIX) 14 2.75 9/28/2017 Contender
National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 14 3.06 9/28/2017 Contender
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 13 2.23 9/28/2017 Contender
Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 13 1.32 9/28/2017 Contender
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 10 0.8 9/28/2017 Contender
Lennox International, Inc. (LII) 8 1.19 9/28/2017 Challenger
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) 8 1.69 9/28/2017 Challenger
International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 8 1.72 9/28/2017 Challenger
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) 7 2.26 9/28/2017 Challenger
U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7 2.09 9/28/2017 7.14% Challenger
Humana Inc. (HUM) 7 0.67 9/28/2017 Challenger
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 7 6.27 9/28/2017 Challenger
Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7 4.95 9/28/2017 Challenger
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 7 2.87 9/28/2017 Challenger
EPR Properties (EPR) 7 5.75 9/28/2017 Challenger
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 7 2.36 9/28/2017 Challenger
B&G Foods, Inc. B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 7 6.22 9/28/2017 Challenger
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 7 1.77 9/28/2017 3.13% Challenger
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 7 0.51 9/28/2017 42.86% Challenger
Chesapeake Lodging Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CHSP) 7 6.18 9/28/2017 Challenger
CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 7 3.26 9/28/2017 Challenger
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 7 3.63 9/28/2017 Challenger
Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) 7 6.92 9/28/2017 Challenger
LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) 7 6.26 9/28/2017 Challenger
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 6 3.15 9/28/2017 Challenger
Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares (DOX) 6 1.39 9/28/2017 Challenger
Towne Bank (TOWN) 6 1.74 9/28/2017 Challenger
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 6 0.6 9/28/2017 Challenger
Camden Property Trust (CPT) 6 3.19 9/28/2017 Challenger
RLJ Lodging Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value (RLJ) 6 4.02 9/28/2017 Challenger
CyrusOne Inc (CONE) 5 2.78 9/28/2017 Challenger
Xerox Corporation (XRX) 5 0.76 9/28/2017 Challenger
Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) 5 4.62 9/28/2017 Challenger
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) 5 5.26 9/28/2017 Challenger
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 5 2.68 9/28/2017 Challenger
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 5 1.78 9/28/2017 Challenger
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) 5 8.33 9/28/2017 Challenger
Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 5 4 9/28/2017 Challenger
Realty Income Corporation (O) 24 4.35 9/29/2017 Contender
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 21 2.68 9/29/2017 Contender
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 15 1.9 9/29/2017 Contender
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 15 1.94 9/29/2017 Contender
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI) 11 5.23 9/29/2017 Contender
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) 9 7.81 9/29/2017 Challenger
CubeSmart Common Shares (CUBE) 7 4.08 9/29/2017 Challenger
Domtar Corporation (NEW) (UFS) 7 3.89 9/29/2017 Challenger
State Street Corporation (STT) 7 1.58 9/29/2017 10.53% Challenger
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Class A (HTA) 6 3.96 9/29/2017 1.67% Challenger
SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) 6 3.09 9/29/2017 Challenger
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 6 1.66 9/29/2017 20.00% Challenger
Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 6 1.47 9/29/2017 Challenger
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 6 3.4 9/29/2017 12.50% Challenger
Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) 6 2.43 9/29/2017 Challenger
Culp, Inc. (CULP) 6 1.06 9/29/2017 Challenger
HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) 5 2.2 9/29/2017 4.17% Challenger
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 5 1.07 9/29/2017 Challenger

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

  • Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
  • Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
  • Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
  • Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
  • Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
    • King: 50+ years
    • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
    • Contender: 10-24 years
    • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

I want to call out Illinois Tool Works bringing the heat with a 20% increase for this dividend champion. The forward yield is about 2.1% for this one.

BANF - The company underwent a 2:1 split so the dividend upcoming is $0.21 ($0.42 pre split) which is a 10% increase over the previous $0.38 amount.

RLJ - This came up on a previous edition, the amount being paid, $0.11 is not a cut from the previous $0.33 amount, there was a merger about a month ago where a special $0.22 dividend was paid and this is now the remainder of the original $0.33 amount.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

