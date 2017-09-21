Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div September 25-29th

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday, September 25th, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday, September 22nd to capture the dividend.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:FMAO) 13 2.9 9/25/2017 4% Contender DDR Corp. (DDR) 6 8.15 9/25/2017 Challenger Philip Morris International Inc (PM) 9 3.68 9/26/2017 2.88% Challenger Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) 5 5.57 9/26/2017 Challenger Steelcase Inc. (SCS) 7 3.54 9/27/2017 Challenger National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 47 2.93 9/28/2017 Champion Nucor Corporation (NUE) 44 2.75 9/28/2017 Champion Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 43 1.77 9/28/2017 20.00% Champion Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares (MDT) 40 2.15 9/28/2017 Champion Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 37 1.88 9/28/2017 Champion D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB) 24 1.98 9/28/2017 Contender Stryker Corporation (SYK) 24 1.2 9/28/2017 Contender BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 24 1.42 9/28/2017 10.5% Contender Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares (LECO) 22 1.51 9/28/2017 Contender The York Water Company (YORW) 20 1.9 9/28/2017 Contender ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) 19 2.67 9/28/2017 Contender National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 15 4.77 9/28/2017 Contender Edison International (EIX) 14 2.75 9/28/2017 Contender National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 14 3.06 9/28/2017 Contender Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 13 2.23 9/28/2017 Contender Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 13 1.32 9/28/2017 Contender The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 10 0.8 9/28/2017 Contender Lennox International, Inc. (LII) 8 1.19 9/28/2017 Challenger Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) 8 1.69 9/28/2017 Challenger International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 8 1.72 9/28/2017 Challenger Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) 7 2.26 9/28/2017 Challenger U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7 2.09 9/28/2017 7.14% Challenger Humana Inc. (HUM) 7 0.67 9/28/2017 Challenger Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 7 6.27 9/28/2017 Challenger Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7 4.95 9/28/2017 Challenger Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 7 2.87 9/28/2017 Challenger EPR Properties (EPR) 7 5.75 9/28/2017 Challenger Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 7 2.36 9/28/2017 Challenger B&G Foods, Inc. B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 7 6.22 9/28/2017 Challenger American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 7 1.77 9/28/2017 3.13% Challenger Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 7 0.51 9/28/2017 42.86% Challenger Chesapeake Lodging Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CHSP) 7 6.18 9/28/2017 Challenger CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 7 3.26 9/28/2017 Challenger Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 7 3.63 9/28/2017 Challenger Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) 7 6.92 9/28/2017 Challenger LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) 7 6.26 9/28/2017 Challenger AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 6 3.15 9/28/2017 Challenger Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares (DOX) 6 1.39 9/28/2017 Challenger Towne Bank (TOWN) 6 1.74 9/28/2017 Challenger DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 6 0.6 9/28/2017 Challenger Camden Property Trust (CPT) 6 3.19 9/28/2017 Challenger RLJ Lodging Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value (RLJ) 6 4.02 9/28/2017 Challenger CyrusOne Inc (CONE) 5 2.78 9/28/2017 Challenger Xerox Corporation (XRX) 5 0.76 9/28/2017 Challenger Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) 5 4.62 9/28/2017 Challenger Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) 5 5.26 9/28/2017 Challenger First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 5 2.68 9/28/2017 Challenger First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 5 1.78 9/28/2017 Challenger Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) 5 8.33 9/28/2017 Challenger Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 5 4 9/28/2017 Challenger Realty Income Corporation (O) 24 4.35 9/29/2017 Contender Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 21 2.68 9/29/2017 Contender The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 15 1.9 9/29/2017 Contender Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 15 1.94 9/29/2017 Contender AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI) 11 5.23 9/29/2017 Contender Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) 9 7.81 9/29/2017 Challenger CubeSmart Common Shares (CUBE) 7 4.08 9/29/2017 Challenger Domtar Corporation (NEW) (UFS) 7 3.89 9/29/2017 Challenger State Street Corporation (STT) 7 1.58 9/29/2017 10.53% Challenger Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Class A (HTA) 6 3.96 9/29/2017 1.67% Challenger SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) 6 3.09 9/29/2017 Challenger Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 6 1.66 9/29/2017 20.00% Challenger Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 6 1.47 9/29/2017 Challenger Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 6 3.4 9/29/2017 12.50% Challenger Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) 6 2.43 9/29/2017 Challenger Culp, Inc. (CULP) 6 1.06 9/29/2017 Challenger HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) 5 2.2 9/29/2017 4.17% Challenger Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 5 1.07 9/29/2017 Challenger

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company. King: 50+ years Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years Contender: 10-24 years Challenger: 5+ years



Notes

I want to call out Illinois Tool Works bringing the heat with a 20% increase for this dividend champion. The forward yield is about 2.1% for this one.

BANF - The company underwent a 2:1 split so the dividend upcoming is $0.21 ($0.42 pre split) which is a 10% increase over the previous $0.38 amount.

RLJ - This came up on a previous edition, the amount being paid, $0.11 is not a cut from the previous $0.33 amount, there was a merger about a month ago where a special $0.22 dividend was paid and this is now the remainder of the original $0.33 amount.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

