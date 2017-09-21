Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div September 25-29th

Introduction
As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).
This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.
I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday, September 25th, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday, September 22nd to capture the dividend.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).
The List
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|13
|2.9
|9/25/2017
|4%
|Contender
|DDR Corp.
|(DDR)
|6
|8.15
|9/25/2017
|Challenger
|Philip Morris International Inc
|(PM)
|9
|3.68
|9/26/2017
|2.88%
|Challenger
|Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
|(AHH)
|5
|5.57
|9/26/2017
|Challenger
|Steelcase Inc.
|(SCS)
|7
|3.54
|9/27/2017
|Challenger
|National Fuel Gas Company
|(NFG)
|47
|2.93
|9/28/2017
|Champion
|Nucor Corporation
|(NUE)
|44
|2.75
|9/28/2017
|Champion
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|(ITW)
|43
|1.77
|9/28/2017
|20.00%
|Champion
|Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares
|(MDT)
|40
|2.15
|9/28/2017
|Champion
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|(BEN)
|37
|1.88
|9/28/2017
|Champion
|D/B/A Chubb Limited New
|(CB)
|24
|1.98
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|Stryker Corporation
|(SYK)
|24
|1.2
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|BancFirst Corporation
|(BANF)
|24
|1.42
|9/28/2017
|10.5%
|Contender
|Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares
|(LECO)
|22
|1.51
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|The York Water Company
|(YORW)
|20
|1.9
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|ATN International, Inc.
|(ATNI)
|19
|2.67
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|National Health Investors, Inc.
|(NHI)
|15
|4.77
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|Edison International
|(EIX)
|14
|2.75
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|National HealthCare Corporation
|(NHC)
|14
|3.06
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.
|(ELS)
|13
|2.23
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|Regal Beloit Corporation
|(RBC)
|13
|1.32
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|The Ensign Group, Inc.
|(ENSG)
|10
|0.8
|9/28/2017
|Contender
|Lennox International, Inc.
|(LII)
|8
|1.19
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Inter Parfums, Inc.
|(IPAR)
|8
|1.69
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|International Bancshares Corporation
|(IBOC)
|8
|1.72
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Ralph Lauren Corporation
|(RL)
|7
|2.26
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|U.S. Bancorp
|(USB)
|7
|2.09
|9/28/2017
|7.14%
|Challenger
|Humana Inc.
|(HUM)
|7
|0.67
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|(CLDT)
|7
|6.27
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Stag Industrial, Inc.
|(STAG)
|7
|4.95
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|(ARE)
|7
|2.87
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|EPR Properties
|(EPR)
|7
|5.75
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Douglas Emmett, Inc.
|(DEI)
|7
|2.36
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|B&G Foods, Inc. B&G Foods, Inc.
|(BGS)
|7
|6.22
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|7
|1.77
|9/28/2017
|3.13%
|Challenger
|Dillard's, Inc.
|(DDS)
|7
|0.51
|9/28/2017
|42.86%
|Challenger
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|(CHSP)
|7
|6.18
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|CoreSite Realty Corporation
|(COR)
|7
|3.26
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
|(KW)
|7
|3.63
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Lexington Realty Trust
|(LXP)
|7
|6.92
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|LaSalle Hotel Properties
|(LHO)
|7
|6.26
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
|(AVB)
|6
|3.15
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares
|(DOX)
|6
|1.39
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Towne Bank
|(TOWN)
|6
|1.74
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|(XRAY)
|6
|0.6
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Camden Property Trust
|(CPT)
|6
|3.19
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|RLJ Lodging Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value
|(RLJ)
|6
|4.02
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|CyrusOne Inc
|(CONE)
|5
|2.78
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Xerox Corporation
|(XRX)
|5
|0.76
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Diamondrock Hospitality Company
|(DRH)
|5
|4.62
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)
|(RHP)
|5
|5.26
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|(FR)
|5
|2.68
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|(FMBI)
|5
|1.78
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.
|(SRC)
|5
|8.33
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Agree Realty Corporation
|(ADC)
|5
|4
|9/28/2017
|Challenger
|Realty Income Corporation
|(O)
|24
|4.35
|9/29/2017
|Contender
|Cardinal Health, Inc.
|(CAH)
|21
|2.68
|9/29/2017
|Contender
|The Andersons, Inc.
|(ANDE)
|15
|1.9
|9/29/2017
|Contender
|Republic Services, Inc.
|(RSG)
|15
|1.94
|9/29/2017
|Contender
|AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
|(AFSI)
|11
|5.23
|9/29/2017
|Contender
|Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
|(MHLD)
|9
|7.81
|9/29/2017
|Challenger
|CubeSmart Common Shares
|(CUBE)
|7
|4.08
|9/29/2017
|Challenger
|Domtar Corporation (NEW)
|(UFS)
|7
|3.89
|9/29/2017
|Challenger
|State Street Corporation
|(STT)
|7
|1.58
|9/29/2017
|10.53%
|Challenger
|Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Class A
|(HTA)
|6
|3.96
|9/29/2017
|1.67%
|Challenger
|SL Green Realty Corporation
|(SLG)
|6
|3.09
|9/29/2017
|Challenger
|Ingredion Incorporated
|(INGR)
|6
|1.66
|9/29/2017
|20.00%
|Challenger
|Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|(SCVL)
|6
|1.47
|9/29/2017
|Challenger
|Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|(UMPQ)
|6
|3.4
|9/29/2017
|12.50%
|Challenger
|Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.
|(TYPE)
|6
|2.43
|9/29/2017
|Challenger
|Culp, Inc.
|(CULP)
|6
|1.06
|9/29/2017
|Challenger
|HealthSouth Corporation
|(HLS)
|5
|2.2
|9/29/2017
|4.17%
|Challenger
|Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|(RJF)
|5
|1.07
|9/29/2017
|Challenger
Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
- Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
- Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
- Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
- Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
- Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
I want to call out Illinois Tool Works bringing the heat with a 20% increase for this dividend champion. The forward yield is about 2.1% for this one.
BANF - The company underwent a 2:1 split so the dividend upcoming is $0.21 ($0.42 pre split) which is a 10% increase over the previous $0.38 amount.
RLJ - This came up on a previous edition, the amount being paid, $0.11 is not a cut from the previous $0.33 amount, there was a merger about a month ago where a special $0.22 dividend was paid and this is now the remainder of the original $0.33 amount.
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.