6 Reasons This 15% Yielding Stock Is A Screaming Buy And My Largest Holding

While risks remain, the market is so mispricing them that Uniti Group is now 50% undervalued, creating immense total return potential.

There are six reasons in particular that I've been adding Uniti hand over fist, making it my largest position.

This has presented immense opportunity for contrarian, value-focused income investors such as myself.

Shares have plunged almost 20% off recent highs in a matter of just three weeks.

Investor confidence in Uniti Group has recently been shaken by concerns over Windstream, its largest tenant.

Recently I unveiled my Buffett inspired real money dividend portfolio on Seeking Alpha, and one of my core positions that I transferred to open my Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) account was Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Well, the market gods have truly blessed me, because in recent weeks this badly misunderstood REIT has taken quite the beating, falling nearly 20% from its recent late August highs. That includes a brutal week that's seen 5+% intraday crashes daily.

UNIT data by YCharts

However, rather than cringe at such price action, I laugh with glee, because there are six reasons why I am confident that the market's fear over Uniti is massively overblown.

This potentially results in one of the single greatest high-yield investment opportunities you can find in today's overheated market.

Reason One: Solid Business Model

Source: Uniti Group Investor Presentation

Uniti Group is a telecommunication infrastructure REIT that owns valuable, wide-moat, cash-rich assets including 4.6 million miles of fiber optic cable, and 676 telecom towers.

It also has highly favorable lease terms, with very long-term contracted, triple-net leases that require almost no maintenance, and so generate sensationally high EBITDA margins.

Better yet, while Uniti's current assets are a cash-rich cash cow (47.5% AFFO yield), the REIT also has a long growth runway ahead of it.

Reason Two: Strong Long-Term Growth Prospects

Uniti was spun off from Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) in 2015 and started out providing 80% of that troubled regional telecom's infrastructure needs under a 15-year triple-net (Windstream pays all insurance, taxes, maintenance) master lease.

Actually it's a bit better than a standard triple net lease because Windstream pays for any upgrades, and Uniti then owns those improved assets (though it can't rent them out to third parties).

Still, being 100% reliant on a telecom in secular decline isn't a good idea, so management (which has 96 collective years of experience in the industry) has been steadily diversifying Uniti's operations via a steady stream of acquisitions.

This has resulted in steady growth (revenue up 23% in last two years) and a far more diversified cash flow base.

In fact, after the last two acquisitions of Southern Light and Hunt Telecom close, Uniti's revenue from Windstream will decrease from 100% to 70% as it expanded its customer base from one to over 16,000.

Better yet, thanks to management's fortuitous raising of over $500 million in equity at a much higher share price of $26.5, plus expanding its credit revolver, the REIT still has $690 million in available liquidity with which to continue acquiring new telecom assets and bring down the percentage of revenue from Windstream to 50%.

And according to CEO Kenny Gunderman, Uniti has a growth pipeline in place to reach that target within 12 to 18 months.

In other words, even with the share price in the toilet, and the REIT's access to equity markets cut off, Uniti still has plenty of dry power to keep growing.

And given that Uniti is targeting tier two and three fiber markets right now, which offer cash yields on invested capital of about 8%, this means that the current liquidity Uniti has should allow it to grow its AFFO by 13% or $55 million to about $482 million or $2.85 per share.

That would represent an 84.2% payout ratio and certainly give investors greater confidence in the $2.40 per year dividend.

In the meantime, management's current AFFO per share guidance of $2.60 provides a 92% payout ratio to the mouth watering dividend; this means that Uniti offers one of the safest high-yield income opportunities on Wall Street.

Reason Three: Market Concerns Overblown

Unit's share price has been hammered since August 3rd when Windstream eliminated its dividend, resulting in a downgrade by Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Further selling pressure came from yesterday's credit downgrade by S&P (NYSE:SPGI) to B (from B+) with a negative outlook. Analysts Ryan Gilmore and Allyn Arden stated the downgrade was due to Windstream's simultaneous downgrade.

In other words, Uniti's fundamentals credit is only getting dinged by concerns that Windstream may ultimately fail.

However, in actuality, Windstream's situation isn't that dire.

For example, the company has no debts maturing until 2020, and in the meantime, its cash flow is providing solid rent coverage (of 3.4X) for Uniti.

Of course as my colleague Trapping Value recently pointed out, Windstream may be vastly underestimating its maintenance capex needs. That in turn would mean its free cash flow would come in lower than expected, harming its ability to pay down its debt (though it could simply eliminate its planned buybacks to offset this).

But in the spirit of Charlie Munger (Buffett's right hand at Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)), let's "invert" the scenario and assume a worst case; Windstream goes bankrupt.

That worst-case scenario is the single biggest overhang for the REIT, because investors understandably, but incorrectly, assume that a Windstream bankruptcy would spell doom for Uniti's cash flow and dividend.

However, because of how the master lease is structured, there is actually almost no risk to Uniti. That's because the indivisible nature of the contract means that should Windstream file Chapter 11 (restructuring), its creditors would receive nothing unless the telecom continued to operate.

That in turn requires using Uniti's infrastructure and paying the agreed upon rent.

And what if Windstream totally liquidates? Well, whoever acquires it (the assets are highly valuable after all) would be required to assume the master lease and keep the rent flowing in full.

In other words, this is no different than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR), an energy infrastructure REIT whose two largest tenants went bankrupt due to the worst oil crisis in over 50 years.

CORR data by YCharts

Despite the exact same kind of master lease, which effectively places an infrastructure REIT's equity senior to debt (because rent is an operating expense), CORR fell victim to the same kind of crazed (and unfounded) panic selling that drove its yield to a ludicrous all-time high of 24.82%.

Those investors who understood the actual nature of Chapter 11 bankruptcy and contract law (which Seeking Alpha authors such as Brad Thomas pointed out) where able to lock in once in a lifetime yields while also enjoying stupendous capital gains.

While I'm not expecting Uniti to crash to such absurd lows, and yield 25% (a $9.60 share price), or triple from the current level within a year or two, I am supremely confident that Uniti's fundamentals remain sound, the dividend safe, and that, when the crazed panic selling ends, those with the courage to "be greedy when others are fearful" will be very well rewarded indeed.

Which brings me to another reason that I've been buying Uniti so aggressively this week. I have reason to believe the high-volume panic selling will soon end.

Reason Four: Recent Mass Selling Is Likely Temporary

UNIT Price data by YCharts

Most of the decline in the stock has come in just the past few days (but before the downgrade announcement). Naturally this creates much fear among retail investors, who want to know if there is a fundamental reason for this.

However, given that most of the heavy volume has come in just the past week, on no news, my hypothesis is that we are witnessing a selling vortex.





Source: Yahoo Finance

Specifically, one induced by a handful or potentially even a single active fund manager who is attempting to do what is known as "window dressing" of their portfolio.

This means that not wanting to admit to investors (in the next quarterly financial statement) that the fund owns Uniti, a real loser in the past year, he/she is liquidating the position, resulting in large blocks of stock being sold indiscriminately.

Source: GuruFocus

Meanwhile, short sellers, who have been taking greater speculative bets against the REIT in recent months (short interest up 285% in the last 17 weeks), have been piling on and further driving down the stock.

This has potentially created absolute panic selling from retail investors (who represent 66% of share ownership) who are getting shaken out by worst-case scenario fears that something must truly be wrong.

For example, that perhaps management is selling en mass, price be darned, because the next earnings release will hold some terrible news. However, note that management owns just 630,000 shares worth about $10.3 million. Which means that there is simply no mathematical way that it could be responsible for the crash of the last few days.

In other words, it's unlikely that management is jumping ship, and the pain of the last few days is likely to soon end as soon as the large institutional selling is complete; by the end of the month if my window dressing hypothesis is correct.

Of course, that merely means that the kind of frequent and large (5+%) intraday declines should end, not necessarily that the stock will rebound anytime soon.

That's especially true if the market, which has been rising for nine straight days, finally starts pulling back (as it is today).

Of course, if Uniti does end up drifting lower, I view that as yet further buying opportunities and have two limit orders in place to take advantage if this occurs.

Reason Five: Dividend Profile Is Much Stronger Than Yield Would Indicate

REIT Yield 2017 AFFO Projected Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Uniti Group 14.7% 92.3% 2% 16.7% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: Management Guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

What I care about as a dividend investor is the dividend profile since that's what ultimately drives total returns.

In this case, we see that Uniti's yield is priced for an imminent dividend cut that in my opinion is not going to happen based on the REIT's solid fundamentals.

After all, the payout ratio, while high, is far from unsustainable, and the REIT continues to execute well on its plan to diversify and grow its way to ever better dividend safety, and ultimately, small to moderate payout growth.

However, I should note that analysts don't expect any dividend growth until 2021 (3% between 2021 and 2027), as the REIT's heavy dependence on distressed Windstream means that any dividend increases will likely require the AFFO payout ratio declining to around 80%.

Still, with a nearly 15% yield on offer, investors are still looking at potential total returns over the next decade that are nearly double the market's historical norms.

Which brings me to the final reason I've been buying Uniti so aggressively this week; the ludicrously pessimistic valuation.

Reason Six: Selling At Fire Sale Prices

UNIT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Any time a stock falls this far this fast, either something is very wrong with the fundamentals, or it's a classic Buffett "be greedy when others are fearful" opportunity.

And given the five reasons outlined above, I am highly confident that the latter case is likely to prove true.

P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield 6.3 10.1 14.7% 6.1%

Sources: Management Guidance, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus

Uniti has never traded at a high premium to AFFO, thanks largely to its large dependence on troubled Windstream. However, the current crash means the market has left the REIT for dead, as seen by the yield which is 140% above its historical norm.

Of course such valuations are based on the past, and all profits (and dividends) are earned in the future. Which is why my favorite long-term valuation metric is a discounted dividend model, or DDM.

Forward Dividend 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth Rate Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety $2.40 2.0% $32.56 -7.9% 50%

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus

This involves estimating the net present value of all of Uniti's future dividends, using a 9.0% discount rate. That figure is derived from the fact that a discount rate is the amount an investor demands from any investment and can be thought of as the opportunity cost of money.

For example, the S&P 500 has historically (since 1871) returned 9.07% CAGR, and so if you were to use a S&P 500 index ETF as your default "best alternative" option, then you can expect about 9.0% (after expense ratio) returns over the long term.

And assuming a slow 10-year dividend growth rate of 2.0% (3% between 2021 and 2027), and then a mere 1% terminal growth rate (paid for entirely by rent escalators), Uniti's total future dividends are worth $32.56 in today's dollars.

Which means that the current share price is assuming a 7.9% annual decline in dividend, or a 56% crash over the next decade. Given that I am confident in the safety of the payout, that literally means you now have a chance to buy $1 in dividends for $0.50.

Risks To Keep In Mind

There are three risks to keep in mind before buying Uniti.

First, while the chances of a Windstream bankruptcy, followed by a bankruptcy court invalidating the master lease is close to zero, there is still a small (I estimate 5% to 10% at most) chance that Windstream could end up being liquidated entirely, meaning that it ceases operations and UNIT is stuck having to find new tenants for the assets. Naturally this worst-case scenario would result in a dividend cut or outright suspension until it can do so.

The second risk is to the REIT's growth prospects, courtesy of rising interest rates.

The Federal Reserve just confirmed its plan to start rolling of its balance sheet (undoing QE) in the form of not reinvesting maturing mortgage and Treasury bonds starting in October. The rate will only be $10 billion a month (maximum), and rising by $10 billion a month per quarter, until reaching $50 billion per month in Q4 of 2018 (potentially).

With its currently high debt levels and low credit rating, Uniti could face trouble raising accretive debt growth capital should long-term rates rise steadily and for years.

Which brings me to the third and final risk, the current equity liquidity trap.

While Uniti may at the moment have plenty of dry powder to continue acquiring new businesses and diversifying away from Windstream, once that is used up, Uniti will likely be unable to grow unless the share price recovers to around $26.5, the price of the last secondary offering, and representing a cost of equity of 9.8%.

That means that in order to grow in the long term, Uniti's shares need to recover approximately 40% before management can once more use shares accretively to further grow its asset base, and further decrease its dependence on its troubled main tenant.

Bottom Line: Uniti Group Is A Classic Buffett "Buy When Others Are Fearful" Stock Right Now

Please don't get me wrong. I'm not predicting that Uniti is about to take off, or that it's a sleep well at night, or SWAN, stock.

However, given the REIT's solid fundamentals, good growth prospects, the actual counterparty risk it faces, a dividend far safer than the 15% yield would indicate, and the crazed nature of the recent selling, I have no problem adding Uniti to my portfolio by the bucket full.

And as long as you are personally comfortable with the kind of volatility we've seen in the recent month (embrace it as a lover), then Uniti today represents one of the best, deep value, contrarian income investments on Wall Street.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.