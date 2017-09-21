Orocobre – A Potential Takeover Target in the Lithium Space

With energy and mineral prices at rock bottom, there has been very little interest for investments in the exploration and mining industry. Low commodity prices have led to poor project economics and deterred capital investment in expanding production capacity at existing facilities. The end result is that many exploration companies have had to consolidate with other venture companies, close their doors or sell off their once prided assets.

However, there has been at least one bright spot in the commodity market driven by new technology demand – lithium. Lithium mining companies have been on fire in the past year while each major lithium producer has seen their stock price double. In addition to stock price appreciation over the past years, there has been a slew of acquisition activity in the space by large chemical companies looking to enter the lithium production industry. The primary targets have been companies who are actively in the mining stage. In addition to the acquisitions, Australia based Orocobre (OTC:OTCPK:OROCF)is the only company in the world which has successfully brought on new meaningful “greenfield” capacity . A perfect storm is brewing as battery grade lithium carbonate remains in tight supply while global automotive markers have begun a massive ramp-up in electric vehicle production. With such strong macro-level activity on both the supply and demand side and the first round of industry consolidation completed, it is fair to project that the next round of acquisitions will begin to occur in the years ahead. Orocobre stands as one of the only pure play lithium mining companies who is backed by a strong project partner, Toyota Tsusho Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTC:TYHOY) and a road map to quickly accelerate shareholder value. Orocobre remains a strong buy for investors looking for a lithium pure play with a time horizon of 2-5years.

Investor Appetite for Commodity Stocks Vanished

The Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSXV) is likely the best exchange to highlight activities in the natural resource sector. The chart below outlines the TSXVs movement since inception in the early 2000’s. Prior to the global recession in 2007-08, commodity prices remained exceptionally strong on the belief that there was an underlying shortage of many commodities due to a rise in demand from emerging economies. The TSXV plunged during the financial recession followed by a multiyear bounce back alongside oil prices. The decimation of oil prices were the final blow for the TSXV which sent the price below 1000 were it has stayed since 2015.

The general understanding is that there are few drivers for resource prices to bounce back due to oversupply in most resource segments, except for select minerals which are closely linked to a specific application. The commodity markets have shifted from a whole industry movement to commodity specific. The rise in ETFs have also proved to be an excellent investment vehicle as they generally invest in both producers and end applications such as both lithium miners and battery manufacturers which allow for a greater level of diversification. Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) is a good example of this type of investment vehicle.

Overview of the Lithium Oligopoly

Today, the lithium extraction industry is comprised of a small group of producers who are commonly referred to as a production "oligopoly". The oligopoly includes: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), Albermarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC). There have been a small number of transactions which has further consolidated the oligopoly while Orocobre has been the only company bringing new capacity to the global market which has ultimately expanded the supply side. In 2012, Australia's Talison Lithium (OTC:TLTHF) was taken out by Chinese lithium material giant Chengdu Tianqi. In 2014, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), successfully completed the acquisition of Rockwood Holdings in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $6.2 billion. This transaction would mark the entrance of Albemarle into the lithium mining business while fundamentally ensuring that all mining capacity remained in the hands of very large material and chemical companies.

Beyond these core producers there are several Chinese mining companies who are presently scaling up production for the Chinese domestic market. In addition, a flood of news from Tesla and other automakers coupled with strong projections in the stationary energy storage markets have created a flurry of activity amongst junior miners. Essentially, a considerable number of junior shells or holding companies have converted their business to lithium exploration. The hope is to be able to complete a transaction allowing them to stake a peg in the ground and raise capital against new efforts. However, this is a pure momentum play which we have already seen in 2008 and 2014, making it the third movement for the lithium market. It is notable that this time around there are a considerable amount of juniors who have risen in the past 24months. These shell companies have simply purchased lithium properties from the previously failed operators who staked the ground in 2008 and 2014. I highly recommend staying out of the junior lithium industry and focus on either ETFs or companies which are actively mining. Based on my experience with Orocobre, it has taken nearly a decade to bring the Olaroz project to commercial project with a strong finance and offtake partner such as Toyota.

Olaroz Lithium Project Commences Commercial Operation

In December 2014, Orocobre announced the official opening ceremony of the Olaroz Lithium Project, which is now amongst one of the few operating lithium brines in the world. The Olaroz Project is based in the Puna region of northern Argentina. Orocobre's project partner Toyota Tsusho (OTC:TYHOY) has the exclusive off-take arrangements for all the lithium carbonate produced at the Olaroz Project. It is expected that Toyota Tsusho will sell the carbonate to either Toyota to expand its electric and hybrid vehicles and other Asian battery manufacturers. It is commonly know that most of the low cost and accessible lithium deposits are located in South America while the vast majority of lithium ion battery production takes place in Asia. This leads to a clear need for Asian technology companies to acquire a secure long-term supply of lithium to ensure they can scale their businesses. Lithium is not a rare commodity, but feasible deposits are rare and scattered across politically unstable areas of the world.

Based on the recently reported financial results, the Olaroz project is already delivering strong earnings and cash flow. The company continues to work towards achieving nameplate production capacity of 17,000t LCE. Cash flow is being used to repay project debt and to expand the overall production capacity at Olaroz. The project has a sustainable long life, with the Feasibility Study considering 40 years production with only 15% resource extracted.

Olaroz lithium brine in Argentina

Orocobre Ramped Up and Returning Capital to Treasury

In August 2017, Orocobre announced that production exceeded 11,000t LCE in fiscal year 2017 of a total nameplate 17,000t LCE capacity. Although the company has not achieved nameplate production capacity it should be able to achieve it in fiscal year 2018. In addition to an increase in operational performance, the company has outlined a strong roadmap which highlights doubling production capacity at Olaroz and building a lithium processing plant in Japan with Toyota. These efforts should be fully funded using free cash flow from the company’s portion of proceeds from the Olaroz project. In addition, the company has been able to divest non-core assets providing a significant amount of capital to treasury while providing indirect upside exposure to the lithium exploration industry.

In April 2017, the company announced that the company’s local Argentine operating business, Sales de Jujuy SA (SDJ) received VAT refunds from the Argentine tax authorities of approximately $6.7 million with outstanding filed claims of approximately $4.8 million.

In the first half of 2017, the company executed an agreement with LSC Lithium for the sale of exploration tenure at certain Argentine lithium properties in exchange for $7million, with $4million payable at closing and $3million at later dates. The transaction has since been completed.

Also in the first half of 2017, the company announced the completion of the sale of certain exploration non-core Argentine properties to Advantage Lithium (OTC:OTCQX:AVLIF) in consideration for 46,325,000 million shares. Based on current market pricing for Advantage Lithium shares the value of the transaction exceeds $23million. Orocobre will remain as a joint venture partner on certain assets.

Positioned as a Potential Takeover

In my opinion, it is unlikely that Toyota Tsusho will acquire Orocobre as Toyota Tsusho already has full access to the off-take rights for the lithium carbonate generated at Olaroz. Toyota Tsusho is probably most interested in a secure source of high-quality battery grade lithium carbonate to ensure supply is available for Toyota’s lithium battery and electric vehicle ramp-up. For the large part, trading houses are generally not interested in production of goods but are rather focused on business making and financing.

With all of the major players within the lithium oligopoly heavily investing to expand their own projects it is highly unlikely that they will spent a billion plus to acquire Orocobre. It could prove to be more cost effective to expand their current resources as lithium salt ponds can be expanded with incremental investments within a few years.

As lithium demand continues to propel in the next years and flurries of industry activities will ensure heighten tension around the Olaroz project, an industry jewel. Although neither Olaroz nor Orocobre are for sale, it is expected that the Chinese are looking for new high-quality, low cost lithium carbonate supply to feed a number of new battery plants presently under construction. Also, with commodities prices suppressed and expected to remain low for the foreseeable future, another opportunity could be for one of the many cash rich mining companies to pay a premium for the either Olaroz or Orocobre. One area of debate is if Olaroz will be expanded under its current ownership structure or if a white horse arrives in the next two years ahead of Toyota’s electric vehicle ramp-up.