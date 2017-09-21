Kroger: Deeper Look Into Shareholder Returns

Capital return programs always draw a bit of scrutiny from investors, particularly when the stock price is headed in the wrong direction. I wanted to go off of the back of HiddenValueInvestor’s recent take on Kroger, in which the author advocated for Kroger (KR) to double its dividend and quit buying back stock. There are a couple caveats and further clarifications that I wanted to make off of that article, but I want to remind readers that this is written from a point of skepticism of the value proposition of Kroger’s common equity (see my own initial recent research). In my opinion, given trends in earnings and cash flow, such an action would be ill-timed, and detrimental and not in current shareholder’s best interests.

My Preference for Share Repurchases: Flexibility and Tax Advantages

I have a preference for capital returns to come to me in the form of share repurchases versus dividends. For one, if I’m long the shares of a company, I believe it has a better long-term value proposition than 99% of other investing opportunities; it takes a compelling story for any company to make its way into my portfolio, so a firm that is buying back shares alongside my long position is simply a natural extension of my own viewpoint. There is nothing I want to see more from a business I view as undervalued more than seeing a pro-rata increase in my share of the equity of said business. This is obviously not the case for retirees or income investors who count on income streams to fund living expenses, but in my case, dividends simply get reinvested in my own holdings. However, a dividend has the unfortunate characteristic of not being tax free; share repurchases are. I’d much rather control my own tax destiny.

Getting more company specific, Kroger’s management is bullish, but even bullish management teams need to take careful stock of a company’s long-term prospects when it comes to a dividend policy. It is important to remember that buyback authorizations are voluntary, and purchase amounts are up to management discretion. The key word here is flexibility, and that is a term I’m going to harp on quite a bit going forward in this note. There have been more than a handful of buybacks that have been approved, but then the authorization was simply never used. The market never really punishes companies for that in a harsh manner. However, a dividend is neither discretionary nor voluntary – unless it is cut. The market is far less forgiving of companies that cut dividends, and the impact of that action can have long-lasting consequences. Management’s decision to keep the payout ratio low, in terms of earnings per share or free cash flow, illustrate an example of yet another management team taking the more prudent route.

A Deeper Dive Into Kroger’s Cash Flow

HiddenValueInvestor took a look at cash flows at Kroger, but did not really get down into the granularity of what it takes to maintain Kroger’s asset base, or trends in those cash flows. First off, operating cash flow adjusted for working capital is down from $2,677mm in 1H 2016 to $2,486mm 1H 2017. Given trends in margins, that downtrend is unlikely to alleviate itself anytime soon. Investors should expect roughly $3,900-4,100mm in operating cash flow this year, with working capital being the moving piece to that puzzle. Analysts by and large expect further incremental losses next year at Kroger (estimates that are likely high in my opinion), so I would suspect investors should consider flat cash flow as a more aggressive baseline, or 3-5% incremental drops in annual cash flows in the short term as the more likely outcome.

In a capital-intensive business like Kroger, pegging maintenance, or sustaining, capital expenditures is important to determining actual true free cash flow. Since Kroger does not break this down for shareholders, there are a variety of ways you can pin it a number on it. The most conservative method is using an estimate of full year GAAP depreciation (in this case, roughly $2,600mm), but that is usually aggressive due to GAAP accounting. I tend towards Bruce Greenwald’s method, which tries to calculate how much capital spending was needed to drive incremental sales growth (or growth capex); what is left is maintenance capex. Run his formula for Kroger and you get a maintenance number around $2,100mm. That leaves $1,900mm in discretionary capital, of which $452mm is directed to the dividend at the current rate and outstanding share count from Q2 2017.

So could Kroger double its dividend to $1.00/share annually – at least right now? Certainly in theory, but it loses a substantial portion of its capital flexibility, and that would only get worse in a few years if the company did try to push double digit distribution increases. In today’s highly competitive grocery market, growth capital expenditures are going to be necessary as the company fights to have some sort of differentiation versus peers. Investors need only look at fiscal years 2015 and 2016, when total capital expenditures touched $3,349mm and $3,699mm respectively. There was some pretty obvious growth spending going on, and that is set to continue in 2017; guidance is for $3,200 to $3,500mm in capital spending, so Kroger is spending nearly $1,250mm on growth projects this year, which consist of new store construction, expansion, major remodels, and upgrades to the company’s logistics and merchandise systems. With no end in sight for that reinvestment, its unlikely Kroger could double the distribution and fund internal growth, even if it cut share repurchases to zero.

The reality is that the current capital allocation policy – share repurchases, dividends, and growth – is unsustainable in the long term. Year/year, net debt has increased $1,120mm, and that is with the aforementioned $839mm working capital tailwind. While spending is down in fiscal 2018, controlled for working capital, company spending has outstripped internally generated flows by $287mm. Something will have to give in the short term – likely the rate of share repurchases. That is, unfortunately, ill-timed given where the shares currently trade versus prior buybacks, but that can often be the case: at the precise time when management would most like to buy back shares is when the company can least afford it.

Conclusion

With the spectre of margin compression and a tail off of working capital benefits (current level of -$1,470mm is at a five-year high point in strength), 2H free cash flow is likely to wind down from run-rate levels. Share repurchases will have to be toned down; ratings agencies are already on cusp of downgrading Kroger’s credit rating. Moody’s, for instance, currently rates Kroger’s senior unsecured debt as Baa1, but will downgrade if lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA touches 4x; currently the firm sits at 3.7x. Kroger simply cannot afford to raise debt as it has over the past year without potentially jeopardizing its investment grade credit rating. With such a focus on leverage from institutional investors, it seems to be a poor time to advocate for moving towards boosting the dividend to such a large degree.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.