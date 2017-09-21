Natural Gas Falls As The Rally Early This Week Made No Sense

Welcome to the it made no sense edition of Natural Gas Daily!

In our NGD on Monday, we said:

As for storage, there were minimal revisions over the weekend. We saw a downward revision for 10/6 week, and EOS remained the same at 3.80 Tcf. We now have estimates till 10/13 week, and the EOS range has tightened to 3.79 Tcf to 3.82 Tcf as of the latest update. With October contracts trading some 10 cents above the implied fundamental supported value, we think near-term prices are skewed now to the downside. Traders are waiting for another opportunity to present themselves.

Basically, the natural gas rally we saw on Monday made very little sense from a look at fundamental changes. This was also another reason why the traders we spoke to took the opportunity to dump all of their November long positions.

One trader we spoke to even called it, "Dumb money is back."

Now with natural gas prices falling back below the level we saw last Friday, some traders are starting to see the pullback as an opportunity to go long winter contracts.

With our latest storage forecast to October 13 week, we can visibly see EOS coming in-between a tight range of 3.79 Tcf to 3.82 Tcf. This is also illustrated in the latest ICE settlement report where the consensus has pegged it at 3.809 Tcf.

Looking at the price action today, natural gas prices took a big hit following EIA's storage report of +97 Bcf. This was 6 Bcf higher than consensus estimates of +91 Bcf, and 8 Bcf higher than our estimate of +89 Bcf.

With prices correcting, the implied fundamental value for November through March 2018 contracts are much higher than where the future contracts are trading at. We calculate the average value to be ~15% higher than where they are trading at today.

We see the next price move skewed to the upside now.

Thanks for reading. If you would like to start receiving daily updates on natural gas fundamentals and trader commentary, sign up for HFI Research Natural Gas, a dedicated natural gas publication. We've designed it to be a must-have for nat. gas traders, based on our years of research in the space and regular talks with traders in the industry. Check it out and join us today before the winter arrives!