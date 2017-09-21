Retail REITs: It's Time To Check Your Shorts

If you aren't predisposed to following short interest -- you should be aware of the negative bets in this space.

It's certainly no secret that the disruptive power of Amazon (AMZN), and more generally, online shopping has forever altered the face of retail. This seismic shift has been occurring for two decades now.

During what I will refer to as the "first wave" of retail-destructive-predictions during the late '90s, dot-com bulls were pontificating that all shopping malls would imminently go dark. Twenty years later, we now know that was somewhat of an over-the-top prediction, yet retail fears felt then, which dissipated in the interim, have resurfaced in a second wave of pervasive anxiety.

One sell-side firm, Credit Suisse, boldly predicted earlier in the year that up to one-quarter of the nation's malls will close over the next five years. Summarily, the firm says there is far too much brick-and-mortar space in the U.S., given growing consumer predilection to shopping from their couch or bed.

These facts are clearly impacting retail REIT investor sentiment, with virtually every mall, shopping center, and single tenant company trading at or within striking distance of a 52-week low. Some of these REITs are trading at multi-year lows.

This has attracted the attention of falling-knife-catchers, yield-value seekers, and total return investors.

Some of the commentary out there pontificates that price drops in names like Tanger Outlets (SKT) are a no-brainer buy opportunities. Frankly, I find these opinions faulty and leaning much too heavily on backward-looking or quantitative-today data. Instead, investors need to be much more discerning and projective with how this whole Internet shopping thing ultimately shakes brick-and-mortar retail out.

Of course, that's not exactly quite as easy as calculating two plus two.

The Short Of It All

One interesting and intriguing point here is that rarely do I read any concern over the huge amount of growing short interest in the space, which is starting to become meaningful. In the case of Tanger, the short interest has climbed to 21.9% of float at the end of August. By comparison, A-mall owner Simon Property (SPG) sits at about 6% of the float, Realty Income (NYSE:O) at 7.5%, and venerable shopping center owner Federal (FRT) at 5%.

The only two retail REITs that I could find with higher short interest than Tanger were Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) at 22.4% and CBL & Associates (CBL) at 26.3%.

Beyond the obvious undefined loss risk that a short puts themselves in the fire of, they must also pony up a quarterly (or more frequent) dividend to the counterparty. In the case of Tanger, it equates to a ~5.5% annualized cost for the privilege of holding the short. In the case of CBL, it equates to a whopping 13 percent cost.

Consequently, the amount of conviction to hold a short where there is a cost involved must be pretty high. This is a fact those that are long would be wise to take into consideration.

Of course, if the shorts turn out to be wrong and the fate of this space materially improves, a short squeeze can develop, which can exacerbate upwards stock price potential.

So Why Are So Many People Short Tanger, et. al.?

Despite all the quantitative and qualitative positives that investors blush about Tanger -- clean balance sheet, low payout ratio, favorable view towards management, full parking lots -- the company has huge, concentrated exposure to clothing retail as can be seen in the figure below. (Taken from a Tanger presentation.)

Clothing represents one of the least Internet resistant retail spaces. So despite the fact that Tanger has no department store exposure, perceptive investors see Tanger as possessing department-store-like exposure -- and with good reason.

Top tenant Ascena Retail (ASNA), parent of the Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Justice brands (amongst others), is being priced like a bankruptcy candidate with 27.5% short interest. Gap (GPS), while perhaps more stable, currently has 14.1% short interest. The bottom line is that the future of SKT's core tenant base is unstable and vulnerable at present.

Is Internet Vulnerability Key?

For comparison, Kite Realty (KRG), an outdoor power/community center property owner, boasts a top tenancy list that is not concentrated and not anywhere near as clothing-centric as Tanger.

Source: Kite Realty Presentation

Kite's list is generally Internet-resistant, with a mix of grocers, off-price clothiers, and big-box retail. Still, like Tanger, the company's stock has gotten hit on general retail growth concerns. Kite is investment-grade rated, yields 6%, and trades at comparable FFO valuation to SKT.

While I wouldn't opine Kite to be a rip-roaring total return story ahead, I'd see much less reason for concern amongst the tenants who generate its revenue. And with only 5% short interest, investors seem to agree. Consequently, I'd query why one would be willing to buy Tanger at the current price and not Kite, given the various qualitative and quantitative similarities.

The bigger focal point is that investors must key on tenancy data and clearly comprehend concentration and sector risks that exist from trust to trust. "Retail," as it were, is not a homogeneous space.

Projecting The Survivors

The even bigger question for investors, as referenced above, is what we will be looking at many years out. Should the macro story not be anywhere near as damning as what Credit Suisse is predicting, then loading up on B-malls like CBL, Washington Prime (WPG), and Pennsylvania REIT would be a seeming no-brainer. I personally think allocating a bit of risk capital is not the worst of ideas right now, but these companies should not be core REIT positions. They should be rather small in my view, if existent at all.

On the other hand, if things deteriorate over the next few years and the CS prediction holds true (or worse), then B-mall land will likely become ghost-mall land. While we're already seeing B-malls hit the skids, whether that becomes a wholesale phenomenon or not is less certain. Again, not a trade I'd be willing to leverage heavily on in either direction.

I would certainly not hesitate in predicting the survival of the three A-mall owners: Simon, Macerich (MAC), and Taubman (TCO). These guys own large destination properties that shoppers will come from far and wide to walk through, regardless how pervasive Amazonia becomes. I'd see the current 12-15X FFO valuations and 4.5-5.5% yields as okay to nibble on at present. Still, with generally choppy waters on the horizon, don't get too slap happy or assume that price cannot deteriorate further from here.

Single tenant NNN-land might be best described as a mixed bag depending on the individual business model and tenant focus. This space has had a strong correlation with the bond market up until my so-called "second wave" of retail concern started to envelop sentiment. The larger-cap names, including O, STORE Capital (STOR), and National Retail Properties (NNN), all have their pros and cons at present, although from a strict valuation basis, I'm not sure that any of them appear to be convictive buys.

Strategy Session

Investors who approach this space with any level of interest should do so with a judicious approach. Absent in most of the discussion right now is any reference to the huge amount of growing negative bets being made on certain companies. While it may be easy for a rose-colored long to contend that the shorts are just "wrong" with regard to a specific equity, that may prove ignorant of the significant changes that retail is currently undergoing.

So despite the comparative quantitative value that might be seen, there may be continued deterioration in the offing. You must look under the hood, evaluate the property portfolio, and project future productivity/problems. Evaluating a stock based on the fullness of the parking lot is more likely than not a fool's errand.

In terms of specific recommendations right now, I'm reluctant to pound the table on anything. Those who read me know I started recommending STORE long before Warren Buffett took a position this summer. Very solid REIT with well-above-average growth visibility. Still, I'd have some level of concern with its portfolio during a recession.

Of the A-malls my slight preference would be for Macerich, which several years ago Simon made a play for. Growth is slack, however, so I don't think you expect much more return than the 5.5% yield. And there's always the chance that Simon makes another run for them, although it clearly won't be for the final $95 price tag it offered 2.5 years ago. If you don't see that happening, then it may be better to just buy Simon.

Elsewhere, while I'm sure its fan base won't like this call, I see Tanger as a clear avoid here and perhaps even a sell. If you need to own something with a similar yield, I'd opt for Kimco (KIM) or, as mentioned above, Kite. While I don't think either is outstanding relative to other REIT or non-REIT choices, I just don't think you should own Tanger. <dodging tomatoes>

On a broad portfolio level, despite the quantitative comparative value, I certainly would not overweight retail REITs and or be in a huge rush to buy anything. Whatever growth that may occur is likely to be minimal. Near-term deterioration may be more likely than some sort of rip-roaring rally. A safe watching position from the grandstands may be the most prudent play, rather than trying to dodge the ubiquitous landmines on this field.

