Wendy's Is Overvalued

When I began investing, one of the first companies I looked at investing in was Wendy’s (NYSE: WEN). I initially looked at WEN in 2014 while it was trading around $8 a share. Had I invested then, I would have seen a +180% return. That realization led me to wonder when I would have sold out of WEN. $10? $12? $14? I do not think I would have held onto the shares long enough to see it climb to $15. Post Hoc investing (hindsight) is many investors' favorite thing to do. All investors are guilty of looking at how much money they could have or would have made. Many investors don’t realize this process has several benefits. The main thing I use this for is to find companies I think are overvalued. While I ultimately did not invest in WEN, I realize now that I would have never held the shares long enough for it to reach $15. This is because I do not believe WEN is worth the current 3.69B market cap it currently has. I believe that WEN is currently very overvalued and is a sell.

Financials:

One of the strong indicators that WEN is overvalued is their very high P/E. Price to Earnings ratio is a measure of how expensive a stock is compared to how much money a company is earning per share. Essentially, it is the price you are paying for every $1 the companies earns. P/E is a common ratio that is used to value a company against its competitors. WEN currently has a TTM P/E of 39.36. A high P/E is correlated with high growth potential. Companies have a high P/E when investors believe that a company’s earnings are going to grow very fast. The growth of the earnings drives the P/E ratio down close to that of their competitors. The earnings grow, or the price declines. The P/E ratio again decreases to that of their competitors.

Competitors WEN McDonalds YUM Brands Restaurant Brands International (Burger King) P/E 39.3 25.6 29.2 44.3 P/B 7.5 -------- ------ 7.8 Market Cap 3.6B 126B 26B 15B Net Income 98Mil 5Bil 1.4Bil 614Mil

Source: Morningstar

From this table, we can see that WEN has a high P/E compared to their competitors. It is important to note that WEN has a high P/E with a very small market cap. Many of their competitors have lower P/E, with much larger market cap. Many private equity firms bundle companies together in order to achieve higher multiples to resell at. There is substantial evidence that larger companies use higher multiples when valued than smaller companies. So it is an important thing to understand how WEN has a very small market cap compared to their competitors, but a very large multiple. As I mentioned earlier, this is uncommon. Bigger companies are usually valued at higher multiples, not smaller companies like WEN.

EBITDA is a common income measure that is used to determine how healthy a company is. EBITDA helps investors see growth. Many investors consider EBITDA to be a more reliable source than Net Income. Over the last several years WEN has seen slowing growth in their EBITDA.

Year TTM 2016 2015 2014 2013 EBITDA 396 441 474 413 328 Growth (-11%) (-7%) +15% +26% +37%

From this EBITDA table, we can see that WEN’s earnings have been slowing over the last several years. This shows us that the company is expanding at a slower rate, and this slow growth does not justify the high P/E ratio it has.

Overall EPS has also seen drastic slowdowns in its growth.

Year TTM 2016 2015 2014 2013 EPS 0.38 0.49 0.50 0.33 0.12 Growth (-23%) (-2%) +51% +175% +500%

Another worrying thing is how heavily structured in debt the company is. The photo below shows how the capital structure of WEN has changed over the years. The Blue is Debt and the Orange is Equity. WEN has taken on a substantial amount of debt. Given the rise in interest rates over the last two years, it is worrisome that WEN has taken on too much debt.

Currently, WEN has 84.9% debt and 15.1% equity. This is drastically different than 2014, where they had 45.5% debt and 54.5% equity. WEN is sitting at a Debt/EBITDA of 6.89. The industry average is 2.81. The two bonds also have close to 6 more years until maturity, and they are paying 5% interest. This can be bad for the company if they need to raise additional capital.

WEN has also seen a significant decrease in the percentage of current assets. This is a bad sign for a company like WEN that has taken on so much debt. If WEN sees a downturn, creditors could begin to pressure WEN to repay debt.

Year TTM 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 % Of Current Assets 10.73% 11.49% 15.01% 13.56% 21.4% 16.50% % Change (-.76%) (-3.52%) +1.45% (-7.84%) +4.90% (-1.87%)

Over the last several years WEN has decreased its current assets by over 4%. Since 2012 it has decreased its current assets by over 6%. This decrease is mainly due to WEN greatly depleting its cash & short-term investments. Cash has been steadily decreasing over the last 3 years.

Year 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Cash 198 327 267 580 453 % Change (-40%) +22% (-54%) +28% (-5%)

Even with the cyclical nature of cash reserves, WEN has seen a steady decline in its cash and short-term investments. When looking at the cash flow statement you can begin to see why WEN is quickly depleting its cash reserves. WEN has been contributing significant amounts of cash to debt repayment and stock repurchases. While the repurchases are sometimes the sign of a healthy company, it could also be a struggling company attempting to artificially inflate its market value. This is done by creating buying pressure in the market. The problem with WEN is that they are slowly running out of cash needed to buy back their shares. Once they stop buying shares back there will be a drop in price to reflect the decline of buying pressure.

Year TTM 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Stock Repurchases ($26) ($25) ($1,327) ($38) ($599) ($1,087) Debt Repayment ($279) ($337) ($1,099) ($301) ($69) ----- Cash Spent ($305) ($362) ($2,426) ($339) ($668) ($1,087)

WEN has spent a substantial amount of cash on debt and stock repurchases over the last several years. This much of a cash flow could cause some serious problems for WEN given how small of a company they are. This is problematic for WEN because much of the cash flow has not been to investing in property, plants, and equipment. In fact, over the last several years their investments in property, plants, and equipment have decreased significantly.

Year TTM 2016 2015 2014 2013 Investments in PPE ($114) ($150) ($252) ($298) ($224) % Change (-24%) (-41%) (-16%) +33% ---------

The decrease in PPE investments raises a red flag. With such an appreciation in stock price over the last two years, I would assume that WEN has seen substantial growth. This growth would require more investments in PPE. However, it appears that cash is instead being depleted for stock repurchases and debt repayments.

Valuation:

The first valuation method I used is multiples and the P/E ratio in particular. There are two industry average multiples I am going to use. The first, found by Damodaran is 32.77. The second is an industry average, found by Morningstar and is 26.2.

WEN Morningstar Damodaran P/E 39.43 26.2 32.77 Earnings .385 .385 .385 Valuation 15.18 10.09 12.61 Upside/Downside -------- (-34%) (-17%)

From using P/E multiples, we can see that WEN is overpriced. This combined with their low market cap makes me believe that WEN is very overpriced.

When running a FCF valuation, the company’s value is significantly worse off. FCF uses several assumptions that have to be justified.

The assumptions I used in the FCF valuation are:

Terminal growth rate of 2% WACC: I used a relatively low WACC of 5.79%. This is very low considering how much debt they have taken on. For the growth rate I used a very optimistic growth rate of 16%. This is the predicted growth rate of the restaurant industry. I also used a high growth timeline of 4 years. I used the current TTM FCF of 87. Lastly for net debt I used total liabilities of $3,412 and cash of $198. The total liabilities are what hurt the company, so I used total current liabilities to see if the company was valued any better.

The reason WEN is valued so lowly is due to the immense amount of long-term debt that WEN has taken on. When I used the current liabilities instead of net debt it yielded a better result.

However, even when using current liabilities there is still close to 11% downside. Again, these can be manipulated to show an upside, but even with a 30% growth rate, and the original assumptions WEN still has a downside of-43.18%. If WEN is able to reduce some of the long-term debt, or increase their cash reserves, this will greatly increase the value of the firm. However, the company is repaying debt and buying back shares with the excess cash and depleting the company of its value.

Concerns:

One of my major concerns is insider activity. Over the last two months, WEN has seen some serious insider activity among their board members. This is important, because it reflects the confidence that management has in the company’s current value. When management begins selling shares it often reflects that they believe the value is overpriced and want to cash in on the over pricing. Of course, it could also be that management wants the cash rather than the shares. However, this is debunked when management begins selling very large amount of shares.

Management Nelson Peltz (Chairman) Peter May (Vice Chairman) Matthew Peltz (Director) Shares 5,500,000 5,500,000 5,500,000 Value $87,835,000 $87,835,000 $87,835,000

Source: Morningstar Direct

These are major sell offs from key executive directors. This could be a sign that management believes WEN has reached a peak in its valuation.

Other Analyst:

Yahoo Finance has 16 analyst price targets. The current average target is $16.55. This is only a 9% upside from its current price. The low target price is $13 which is 15% downside. The reason the average is so high is that one analyst has a high price of $19. I believe this to be an outlier. That valuation is +25% its current price and has distorted the average price.

Conclusion:

WEN has seen a great return over the last year and a half; however, the company is now a sell. The company has taken on a substantial amount of leverage and net income has slowly been decreasing its growth. Multiples valuation models and FCF valuation models both yield that WEN is overvalued. WEN has not justified the high P/E that is currently has with future growth opportunities. Key insiders are also beginning to sell massive amounts of shares.

