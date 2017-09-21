Qualcomm: More Declines Ahead

Shareholders in Qualcomm (QCOM) stock have had a hard time finding friends this year, and many dividend investors with a contrarian sensibility are wondering whether now is the time to gain some tech exposure with new long positions in the company. To be certain, QCOM is attractive in many ways and the elevated dividend yield is still a relatively rare find in today's markets. But it looks as though the bearish sentiment is still strong enough to erode many of these negatives and keep the pressure on share prices. Ultimately, we believe there will be a time to enter into long positions in QCOM (likely during the first quarter of 2018). But we believe that there are further declines ahead and that it is best to wait on the sidelines until more of the dust settles before buying into the semiconductor/telecom equipment giant.

The long-term trends in Qualcomm stock couldn't be much clearer, with the stock losing -20.8% year-to-date and -31.2% over the last three years. The strength of the selling pressure has been driven by Qualcomm's early losses in its legal battles over royalty rights with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and delays in their acquisition plans for NXP Semiconductors. There are some critical questions that need to be asked here, as Qualcomm is still well-positioned in areas like autonomous cars and 5G cellular networking. But all of this suggests that the stock will likely remain under pressure for at least the next several months, testing the patience of bullish investors and likely creating better opportunities to buy the stock further down the line.

Analyst Recommendations: Yahoo Finance

Evidence of this dichotomous outlook and its resulting ambivalence can be seen in several areas. In the consensus recommendations from Wall Street, we can see that the reluctance to buy the stock is still reflected as a small positive in that the 'hold' recommendation still makes up the majority of these surveys.

Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance

The earnings outlook over the last three years has not helped matters much, with declining revenues and erratic earnings results all but confirming the market's concerns that demand for smartphones is facing decelerating growth prospects. There are still valid questions with respect to whether or not these concerns are misplaced but if Qualcomm is not able to display an ability to grow profits, there is little reason to believe that the current trends will be changing before the end of this year.

Qualcomm will be on the receiving end of a significant payout for past royalty allotments after the Apple lawsuits are completed. But this could take an extended period of time. At this stage, it looks as though most of the help for the Qualcomm's revenue performances will likely come from its foreign exposure and the declining value of the US Dollar. The tech sector is known for having significant foreign exposure and Qualcomm comes in near the top of this list with its 98% foreign sales figure. This is one of the few positives that will be in place for the company for the second half of this year, as the rolling currency values will likely help the company beat revenue expectations for the latter portions of 2017.

In the chart above, we can see that the US Dollar index is breaking critical support levels after posting declines of roughly 10% against its most commonly traded counterparts. Given the size of Qualcomm's foreign sales, this is one area that QCOM bulls should continue to watch as it could lead to upside earnings surprises for the quarters most heavily impacted. So what we are really looking at here is a very mixed bag of positives and negatives and when we consider the potential for QCOM shares to rise over the next few months. For dividend investors, the stock's 4.42% dividend yield may look highly attractive on the surface as it soundly beats the average seen in the tech sector as a whole (currently at 1.37%). Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is a troublesome 62.3% and the company has only shown dividend growth over the last six years. This supports the argument that the dividend may not be stable as long as the company is focusing on external legal issues rather than on growing earnings in its core businesses.

QCOM Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

From a chart perspective, QCOM offers some interesting insights. Most of the financial news headlines have centered on the recent declines in the stock (most prevalent in the activity seen since last November). But when we pull out to the monthly most of the activity has actually been bullish (viewed from the 2002-2017 time periods). Unfortunately, this upside push higher is not being confirmed by the indicator readings, with the Commodity Channel Index showing a relatively heavy bearish divergence in correspondence with the move. The major area to watch here is the support level at 43.40, which falls in line with the long-term uptrend channel, historical demand levels, and the 200-period exponential moving average on the monthly charts. A downside break here would be a highly bearish event and so this is the area we will be watching when structuring a possible long position in the stock. Obviously, we are not quite there yet but this could change quickly if we see unfavorable stories in certain areas (i.e. the Apple lawsuits). In short, keep your powder dry when dealing with QCOM as it looks as there is still more room to run when viewing the potential downside in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.