Student Transportation's (STB) CEO Denis Gallagher on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Student Transportation Inc. (NASDAQ:STB)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

September 21, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Coupe - Director, Communications and IR

Denis Gallagher - CEO

Pat Walker - EVP and CFO

Pat Vaughan - President, School Transportation Group

Tom Kominsky - Chief Growth Officer

Analysts

Mark Neville - Scotia Bank

Greg Colman - National Bank Financial

Jonathan Lamers - BMO Capital Markets

Charlie Wohlhuter - Raymond James

Doug Coupe

Thank you, Latoya. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results, which ended June 30, 2017. Joining me today on the call are Denis Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer; Pat Walker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Pat Vaughan, President of our School Transportation Group; and Tom Kominsky, Chief Growth Officer.

Yesterday, the earnings release, MD&A and financials were disseminated. The release, MD&A and financials are accessible on SEDAR, EDGAR and our website at ridestbus.com. In addition to our standard disclaimer about forward-looking statements, please also note that all figures are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise specified. I will also remind you that this conference call is being webcast live on our website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Denis Gallagher.

Denis Gallagher

Thank you, Doug. Good morning, everyone and thanks again for joining us. For the call today, the management team is located in a couple of different locations. So, please bear with us here. As I’ve said before, things happen in the field, not around a water cooler or in an office. And believe me, at this time of the year, things are very busy with year-end, schools open, and new customer startups, plus closing a new acquisition and of course a couple of hurricanes.

I will note that I am pleased to say, we had a very good emergency plan in place and had no damage to any of our assets in Texas, Florida and South Carolina. However, some of our drivers and staff did have some personal damage to their homes, and we’re doing what we can to help with them with the assistance from our non-profit STI Cares Foundation, as well as holding local fund raisers, which are springing up across many of our terminals where our employees just wanted to help each other, however they can. While schools were closed a week, our folks are all back in school, some last week and all of them back as of this week. We do apologize for the delay of the call and the release. While we had until September 28th to report our fiscal year, this was the first year of new regulations for us to have internal controls as well as the financial statements audited which is a normal process.

This is a control process review. And as part of this, we look at everything in that process. There were some classification of leasing that needed to be clarified and they were. There were no changes to any numbers, no changes to revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net income, earnings per share, cash flow, total debt, no restatement of financials and we received the clean audit opinion on the financial statements for the year as we expected.

So, let’s move on to what’s really happening with the business. We were very pleased with our continued steady performance in fiscal 2017. We grew our top line revenues by more than 6%, we expanded our adjusted EBITDA in dollars and margin, and we improved net income and earnings per share, all compared to the prior 2016 fiscal year. Now, this was accomplished despite challenges created by a tightening of the labor pool of available drivers across North America and severe weather conditions this past year. Some expenses this past year were investments in the future. These included investing in our people, and we’re developing creative approaches in new technologies for the long road, which we anticipate will reduce cost and improved efficiencies. We started this new fiscal year 2018 in much better shape than last year. Our drivers have returned to school, and we are fully staffed in practically all locations along with several new startup locations, all of which have gone very well.

We are well-positioned for another solid year in fiscal 2018, but have also learned some lessons from 2017, and we will build on those lessons to become even stronger. We saw a steady growth across all of our lines of business last year and at the same time developed new business relationships, generated new revenue streams and diversified our customer base. I’ll talk more about that after giving you a summary of our full year results and briefly mention the fourth quarter results. I’ll share some additional highlights and comments before turning it over to our CFO, Pat Walker, to review our complete financial results for the fiscal year.

Now, as Doug mentioned, also on the call with me today are Patrick Vaughan, President of our School Transportation Group and Tom Kominsky, our Chief Growth Officer, who is heading up our Managed Services Group and new business ventures. After Pat Walker’s remarks, I’ll wrap up with the look at what’s ahead for 2018, and we can take some questions from any of our analysts.

Revenue for the fiscal year 2017 increased 6.2% to $637 million from $600 million compared to the prior year and was in line with our previously stated full year estimates. Our adjusted EBITDA was $125.6 million compared to a $117 million for fiscal 016, increasing net margin by 20 basis points to 19.7% in fiscal 2017. Adjusted for the $1.4 million non-cash write-down on the previously announced sale of our oil and gas assets, net income was $0.08 per share for the fiscal year. Reported net income for the full year was $6.5 million or $0.07 per share, up from $6 million or $0.06 per share reported for fiscal 2016 after a higher than usual stated net tax effect.

Highlights of our fourth quarter results include revenues of a $172.8 million compared to $166.2 million in fiscal 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was $39.2 million compared to $38.6 million last year and reported net income per share of $0.05 is in line with expectations, even without the write-down of the oil and gas assets.

As I mentioned earlier, in addition to providing the safest transportation possible, driver retention and recruitment were our number one priorities this past year. This past year, we invested in a national recruiting team of six people, and we implemented custom-built technologies to help and assist our locations in recruiting drivers.

We are continuing to focus on our family culture and creative approaches to attracting and retaining good employees, which helped mitigate driver shortages across the majority of our operations in 2017, even though some areas were still impacted.

Our fleet management team along with the innovation and technology teams also helped us fill the driver shortages as we delivered more students with fewer vehicles. We were able to remove over 300 vehicles from the fleet during this past year with the received from our new telematics and information systems where we have been collecting fresh statistics.

We are also partnering and even gainsharing in some cases with customers to enhance route efficiencies and improve asset utilization. These accomplishments will go a long way toward improving our relationships with customers and creating efficiencies but more importantly, they helped lower our capital replacement cost for this fiscal year 2018.

One thing we can’t control is the weather, which was evident by the recent hurricanes with some of our operations were in this past month. Severe weather across the U.S. and Canada created operational issues and loss revenue days last year, hitting a few of our markets harder than others. Larger than usual days off with floods, tornadoes, snow and ice storms caused a couple of state and local governments choosing not to have students make up certain days. Now, this was an unprecedented situation for our industry and resulted in some loss revenues in Q4, plus added cost for wages, fuel and snow removal that were not recovered. On the positive side, we’re using more analytics across our entire business that allow us to make smarter, more informed, data-driven business decisions in our daily operations, spanning from routing to parts purchasing and maintenance to fuel. One small way we improved was reducing fuel with a focus on monitoring and reducing vehicle idling, reducing parts inventories and lowering maintenance costs with the new procurement programs we perfected in fiscal 2017.

Our innovation technology and procurement teams are a creative group and they’ve introduced data warehousing, business intelligent concepts to disseminate large volumes of data from various information systems. Getting the right information to the right people to drive positive change in the organization is a wave we’re going to ride well into the future. More visible to our customers and equally impactful is the technology we’ve installed on-board our vehicles as part of our ongoing program to enhance safety, security and manage driver behavior.

Today, 65% of our vehicles are equipped with GPS units. While we need to add more units, it does cost more in the investment upfront, however saves us more as we go. It’s not just the capital cost, it’s also the ongoing communications and data cost, so working hard with our vendor partners in those areas to be smarter and more cost efficient. Our teams are literally working side-by-side with our partner’s teams to see how we can improve the data and service and lower the cost. The use of technology increases safety and gives local management the unparallel visibility into driver behavior and opportunities for more efficient routing, which we pass along to the school customer.

On another high note, we continue to take advantage of the low cost of fuel, which had a positive impact on our business in fiscal 2017 and has set us up nicely for fiscal 2018. We negotiated more customer paid fuel agreements in our contracts than ever before, making fuel more risk-off. However, the U.S. government did not renew the alternative fuel tax credits that have been an added benefit to the cost of our growing fleet of propane fueled vehicles. Pat Walker will explain the changes with this tax and its effects on the P&Ls in fiscal 2017, in his comments. We are moving to a monthly rolling agreement for our purchased fuel portion that will allow us to realize the best pricing for the beginning of fiscal 2019, which we have already secured a portion of that at even lower prices than the current year.

We did expand our fleet of alternative fueled vehicles to nearly 2,200 this year, moving us closer to our goal of having these vehicles comprise 20% of our total fleet by the end of fiscal 2019. We see more vehicle manufacturers headed in this direction and following our lead. We are working with several of them trying to improve the miles per gallon efficiency of the propane engines, as an example, and also in getting our Managed Services Group into more school owned fleets with real solutions for operations and upgrading older fleets using access to our various financing alternatives such as municipal tax leasing.

Now, propane is still a very attractive vehicle for us, despite the elimination of the alternative tax credits. It’s still 60% less carbon monoxide in and around our schools; it’s quieter; it works well in extreme cold weather locations; and it costs less to maintain. In our core contracted yellow schools bus markets, our regional and local teams continue to execute our organic growth strategy, planting flags in new markets and building regional density. We serviced customers in nine new markets in fiscal 2017 and won several new contracts for the current school year. Among those is a 10-year agreement with our existing customer in Duval County, Florida which doubles the size of our fleet there.

We also increased our regional density in Oregon. We now have four contracts where three years ago we had none. The customers there have been extremely satisfied and the new employees who have come on board already feel part of the family with us. This strategy works well for us as we continue to look for ways to leverage our people, our facilities and our assets to serve more good customers.

Our asset-light Managed Services Group which basically we call MSG posted strong growth this past year and continued to capitalize on our core competencies of safety and fleet services by basically unbundling what we are already very good at to build this business with a wide variety of customers.

In just the second full year of operations, MSG grew from $3 million in annual revenues to about $12 million in fiscal 2017. MSG’s management of school owned transportation operations along with its consulting, safety, training and routing experts just don’t diagnose problems, they develop real solutions for schools to fix them. Their outsource solutions address the overall transportation system management, fleet replacement and service, driver staffing, logistics efficiencies as well as driver safety and compliance enhancements.

We’ve only just begun to mine the opportunities available to this Managed Services Group. We’re predicting an aggressive top-line growth of 25% next year for this team. They know it and they’re on it. There is some organic growth available as well as acquisitions in their space. So, we are looking at various options to ratchet this up even further.

Our SafeStop student tracking app is also expanding its reach in 2017 with new contracts and partnerships both inside and outside of the school transportation industry. The number of SafeStop users has doubled for the third year in a row to over 22,000 users and that will continue to rise. Now, we’ve been in negotiations with industry leaders in GPS sales and also several routing partners who agree SafeStop continues to prove that is the best product in its class. We hope to have more news out on that very shortly.

We also successfully addressed two legacy issues in fiscal 2017. As we noted before, we divested our non-core oil and gas assets and we eliminated our B share program to create increased transparency for our management incentive plans, which are critical to our retention of the best team in the business. Once again, our Board of Directors, which reviews and approves the dividend on a quarterly basis in advance, has approved the monthly cash dividend through the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018. This marks 156th consecutive monthly dividend announcement since the Company became public on the TSX in 2004.

Now, with that, I’ll turn it over to Pat Walker, our CFO for a more detailed review of the year’s financial performance. And then, Pat, you can toss it back to me.

Pat Walker

Sure, Denis. Thank you.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our fiscal year 2017 conference call. We released our year-end results yesterday afternoon and we filed the year-end financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR and EDGAR yesterday after the market close as Doug has mentioned. And also, as Doug has mentioned, those include additional detailed information, and all the financial information discussed is in U.S. dollars.

The operating results summarized in the press release include revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017. We use adjusted EBITDA internally as a useful measure for tracking performance. As noted on previous calls, adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Before going through the results for the full year of fiscal 2017, I’ll open by addressing the adverse opinion in the report on our internal controls, as Denis has mentioned. Fiscal 2017 was the first year where we were required to have an audit of our internal controls of our financial reporting performed, in addition to the standard annual audit of the consolidated financial statements for which the auditor issues two separate opinions.

In connection with the year-end process for the internal control audit, our procedures around the determination of the classification of some leases came into question. As we determined that the controls around that process were not operating effectively, such controls efficiency being referred to as a material weakness for this one isolated area. While the material weakness identified resulted in an adverse internal control opinion in regards to the effect, the effective internal controls over financial reporting, it did not result in any major mistake [ph] with the consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2017.

When a material weakness exists and adverse opinion is the only option, the auditors have in the internal control report, even though the issues isolated to this one area. And except for this issue, there have not been any changes in our system internal control financial reporting for fiscal 2017. Lastly, our auditors did provide a clean unqualified opinion in connection with the standard audit of the consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2017.

The Company results for fiscal 2017 reflected the continued growth of the Company through the execution of our ABC growth strategy. That included nine new bids that we started in the beginning of the year along with one conversion and the continued operations on the acquisition of two consulting and management service firms completed in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. In addition, we did not renew five contracts for the fiscal 2017 fiscal year. As such, the prior fiscal year results do not include any operations for the new bid and conversion contract wins for fiscal 2017, while the first half of the prior fiscal year also does not include the operations for the two small acquisitions completed in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Revenue for fiscal 2017 totaled $637.3 million, an increase of $37.1 million or 6.2% over fiscal year 2016. The change in exchange rates between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2017 in connection with the translation of our Canadian operations into U.S. dollars had a $0.2 million negative impact on the period-over-period change in revenue. $18.1 million and $19.1 million of the revenue increase for fiscal 2017 are primarily attributable to the net new business noted along with the same terminal operations, respectively. The $19.1 million revenue increase for same terminal operations includes net new routes and contract rate increases, partially offset by routes or days that were not covered due to the driver shortage environment experienced during fiscal 2017 and revenue deferrals due to weather related school closings during the year compared to anticipated school days that were not recovered in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2017, totaled $125.6 million, an increase of $8.5 million or 7.2% over the adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017. And here, the change in exchange rates between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar had a $0.1 million negative impact on the period-over-period change in adjusted EBITDA. $7.7 million of the net increase in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017 is attributable to the net new business noted earlier. Same terminal operations reflected the adjusted EBITDA contribution associated with the same terminal revenue increase, previously noted, combined with reductions in maintenance cost, insurance expense and these were partially offset by increases in wages, operating expense, fringe benefits and fuel. The decrease in maintenance costs reflected lower net parts expense while the decrease in insurance expense resulted from favorable claims development during the 2017 fiscal year.

The increase in the cost of operations wages primarily reflected higher driver wages, again due to the tightening of available drivers, resulting from lower unemployment rates in many of our markets during fiscal 2017, along with some increased operations wages. The increase in operating expense reflects an additional year of vehicle leasing cost, higher business taxes and additional costs associated with the current driver shortage environment. The increase in fringe benefits reflects some unfavorable claims experienced and workers’ compensation expense during the current fiscal year. The increase in fuel expense primarily reflects the combined impact of some retroactive fuel tax credits that were recorded in the first half of fiscal 2016 in the absence of any alternative fuel tax credits in the second half of fiscal 2017.

The fuel tax credits recorded in the first half of fiscal 2016 included some retroactive fuel tax credits related to fiscal 2015 and resulted from the U.S. legislation that was passed on December 18, 2015. That legislation retroactively so went back to January 1, 2015, it retroactively reinstated certain tax benefits and credits that had originally expired at 12/ 31/14. The legislation retroactively extended the alternative fuel tax incentives through December 31, 2016, providing for a $0.50 per gallon excise tax credit allowance for alternative fuel tax use. With the expiration on December 31, 2016, no such fuel tax credits are reflected in the second half results of fiscal 2017.

Based on the reinstatement of the $0.50 propane credit at the end of the prior year first half, we benefited in the range of 800 to $900,000 in out of period alternative fuel tax credits during fiscal 2016. In fiscal 2017, we received the alternative fuel tax credits through to December 31, 2016 expiration date, pursuant to the current legislation. And with the December 31, 2016 expiration, as I mentioned, there are no alternative fuel tax credits available for the second half of fiscal 2017.

Excluding the portion of the prior year alternative fuel tax credits considered out of period, same terminal fuel would have been approximately 5.3% for fiscal 2016. Fuel expense for the fiscal 2017 came in at roughly 5%. As we have discussed on past quarterly calls, we continue to maintain fuel mitigation features in approximately 60% of our revenue contracts with approximately 30% reflecting customer paid fuel and 30% reflecting other forms of mitigation.

In addition, we also note that we lock in fuel as we’ve done historically in regards to our fuel exposure. We look to lock in approximately 20% of our fuel exposure with fixed price contracts from fuel suppliers annually. That is in addition to the 60% that’s covered by the contract mitigation. And then the remaining 20% of our fuel exposure is fully subject to market price variations. Most of that portion is in rural areas where we fuel vehicles locally and/or we have no bulk storage tanks available.

Net income for fiscal 2017 was $6.5 million, reflecting net income per share of $0.07 compared to net income of $6 million, reflecting net income per share of $0.06 for the 2016 fiscal year. $0.5 million increase in net income for fiscal 2017 resulted primarily from the $8.5 million increase in adjusted EBITDA combined with the $1.4 million decrease in the impairment charge on the O&G assets that was recorded last year, the $1.1 million reduction in foreign currency loss and $800,000 decrease in D&A expense and a $0.4 million swing in the non-cash gain loss associated with the conversion feature of the U.S. 6.25% convertible debentures that were regained in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. That was partially offset by a $4.6 million increase in operating lease expense, a $3.2 million increase in interest expense, a $1.8 million increase in non-cash compensation expense for the year and the $1.8 million increase in income tax expense. The $1.8 million increase in non-cash compensation expense resulted from the per share value of the B3 share awards under the EIP plan at fiscal 2017 that Dennis has noted, is now terminated. While the total B-3 shares granted under the EIP plan for both fiscal years are virtually the same, the fiscal 2016 B3 share grants reflected a U.S. weighted average price of $3.88, based on the value during fiscal 2016, while the fiscal 2017 B3 share grants reflected a U.S. dollar weighted average of $5.69, based upon the prices at that time.

As we noted on our third quarter call and as Denis has mentioned, on February 23rd, the Company issued 2.3 million public company shares to redeem the remaining Class B-3 shares outstanding basically in exchange on a 1 for 1 basis. After this exchange, the Class B-3 shares were canceled and the EIP plan was terminated. And as we noted on the Q3 call, shareholders approved this share exchange at the November 2016 annual general meeting and they approved the end of EIP plan and to replace it with a new equity plan for the future. The former EIP plan that shareholders had also approved was in effect for almost 11 years and was a very key as an incentive to reward and retain key employees.

In fiscal 2017, we utilized leasing for approximately $10 million in growth CapEx vehicles and $39.8 million in replacement CapEx, which covers a majority of such replacement CapEx. These operating leases have six-year terms with 85% of the lease vehicles in the U.S. where indicative rates were in the 1.9% to 2.8% range. The lease vehicles in Canada, so the remaining 15% had indicative rates in the 3.8% to 4.4% range; due to the lack of the tax benefit to lessor, it’s lower than what we get here in the U.S. The lease expense recorded in our P&L as a direct expense in cost of operations. We purchased $34.5 million in fleet directly in fiscal 2017 and received cash proceeds from equipment sales of $2.7 million. The majority of the fleet purchased directly relates to the 10 new bids and conversion contracts, vehicles associated with the additional routes secured as part of the net new business for fiscal 2017, some pre-funding of growth vehicles for fiscal 2018, some lease files associated with the prior year leases and replacement vehicles purchased for fiscal 2017.

As discussed on prior calls, the Company finances the replacement value through purchases of buses and also through our operating lease financing. And as just mentioned, included in the net replacement CapEx purchase in fiscal 2017 is approximately $6 million in lease files for leases that were entered into in 2011 and 2012. We purchased approximately 320 vehicles related to these lease files. These vehicles have an approximate fair market value of $9.8 million and remaining useful life of six to eight years in some areas.

We have historically and most likely will continue to purchase these vehicles at the end of their lease term to benefit from that remaining eight years of life. We expend 70% of the cost of a vehicle over the lease term and at the end of the lease, we have purchased these vehicles to benefit further from the remaining eight years of useful life. We continue to view leasing as a financing option available to us as we move forward. In addition, we received cash proceeds of $2.7 million related to the sale of the oil and gas assets that Denis has mentioned earlier.

In regards to our monthly dividends, we paid cash dividends during fiscal 2017 of $38.5 million. During fiscal 2017, we also strengthened our balance sheet with two debt restructuring transactions early in the year. The first, on July 27, 2016, the Company entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement. The new credit agreement extends maturity date to July 27, 2021, and increases the commitments under the credit agreements of $340 million from the previous commitment level of $225 million. The increase in the size of the facility resulted from the addition of two new lenders to the bank group with certain existing lenders increasing their commitments as well. The new amended facility continues to provide for $100 million accordion feature, which provides access to even larger facility should it be needed in the future.

The Company used drawings under the new credit facility in part to repurchase the U.S. 35 million senior secured notes that were set to mature on November 10th of 2016. And then, our second transaction on August 16, 2016, the Company issued 5.25% Canadian dollar denominated convertible debentures through September 30, 2021 for net proceeds of 62.5 million. And then, on September 19, 2016, the Company finalized the early redemption of the U.S. dollar denominated 60 million in convertible debentures that were original set to mature on June 30, 2018.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the similar sized 5.25% convert notes funded the early redemption of the 6.25% convert notes, effectively lowering the interest costs and extending maturity of this tranche of subordinated notes out to 2021. At June 30, 2017, our outstanding debt balances totaled approximately $291 million, which included $123 million in convertible debentures, a $4 million counter liability amount representing debt issuance costs associated with those convertible debentures and $172 million in credit agreement debt.

The Company’s credit agreement currently provides for the $340 million in commitments that I mentioned earlier and also the $100 million accordion feature. The convertible debentures currently include Canadian dollar denominated 6.25% convertible debentures that will be due in June 2019 and the Canadian dollar denominated 5.25% convertible debentures; again that will be due in September 2021.

Before, I turn it back over to Denis, I’d conclude with the following thoughts. We ended fiscal 2017 with an estimated range of 6% to 7% growth in year-over-year contracted revenues as we previously reported, associated with the 10 new bid and conversion wins for fiscal 2017. Based on some of the issues noted in reviewing the fiscal 2017 revenue, we ended up at 6.2% revenue growth for fiscal 2017 on a full year basis. At June 30, we had approximately $165 million in availability under the credit agreement, excluding the additional $100 million in accordion feature.

In addition, we received lease proposal for fiscal 2018 in $125 million range. So far, we have utilized approximately $31 million in lease financing for fiscal 2018. We currently anticipate approximately $30 million to $35 million in new replacement lease CapEx deployment for fiscal 2018, a majority of which we will finance with leases that I have just noted. In addition to that, we will spend approximately $6.7 million in the lease buyouts in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with those 2012-2013 leases. We will purchase approximately 344 vehicles related to these lease buyouts. These vehicles have an approximate fair market value of $11 million and the remaining useful life of eight years.

As noted earlier, we have this partly purchased all these vehicles at lease term and we operate them all the remaining eight years of their useful life. Also subsequent to 6/30/2017, we closed the acquisition of Annapolis Bus in Annapolis, Maryland. The purchase price of $10 million included the issuance of approximately 170,000 common shares at a value of a $1 million. Annapolis Bus will add approximately 125 vehicles to the fleet, and is expected to generate approximately $8.5 million in annual revenues. So with the current availability under the credit agreement and the current level of financing -- lease financing proposals we received, we are in good shape to cover any additional routine growth opportunities that may arise as we move through fiscal 2018.

With that, Denis, I’ll turn it back over to you.

Denis Gallagher

Thanks, Pat. Looking at fiscal 2018, we have some tremendous growth opportunities in the Q, which we’re reviewing with the discipline and focus that has served us well over the past 20 years. We looked, but passed on some significant deals this past year as they just didn’t meet our criteria. With 6% growth already booked for fiscal 2018, I’m very positive about the outlook for another year of solid revenue growth. It’s been a very busy year so far, even though it’s just started. And I’m sure you know that in August, we announced the creation of the School Transportation Group to focus on our core contracted Student Transportation business. I’m pleased Patrick Vaughan is with us on the call today, and as I mentioned earlier, he was the COO and has been appointed as STG’s President.

Pat and the School Transportation Group are charged with building this core segment organically with bids, conversions and through strategic acquisitions. Last month, the Group acquired a well respected Student Transportation Company in Annapolis Maryland with a 125 vehicles and $8.5 million in new revenues, as Pat said, along with long-term contracts. It adds another new family business to our state and our footprint and will allow us to build regional density throughout Maryland and Mid Atlantic region where many large county-run schools districts are in need of quality comprehensive transportations solutions. The team is also focused on some very exciting new ways to work directly with parents who have voiced concerns about transportation touring from their schools and other events. The growing number of charter and private schools are becoming new sources of revenues as parents are seeking transportation for their children touring from school, but also after school activities on nights, weekends and with events and summer activities.

Our managed services group will continue its focus on non-asset and asset light opportunities, building on core competencies. Organic and active acquisitive growth plans are in the works and MSG will take safety, maintenance and fleet management and extend that expertise to potentially other fleets. In fact, MSG just solidified an exciting new partnership with the Scion Group to manage the transportation system and fleet operations at several off campus student housing communities, serving major universities and campuses across the United States. We’ve started with 13 properties of their approximately 50 locations, but can use this platform to grow this business also in other businesses where transportation is not the core competency of that facility, but an important part of their business. Remember, we have a major footprint of over a 170 locations and facilities in many states and we have maintenance staffs and we have well-trained drivers and operations past that are certified, license and credentialed; that’s a valuable asset.

In the Scion agreement, MSG will provide drivers, operations, fuel and manage the maintenance and repair and procure replacement and supplemental vehicles as needed for Scion properties. Scion owns the fleet which will be equipped with GPS and will utilize our SafeStop app that provides real time location tracking of all vehicles being used at each university. We expect to add thousands of new users; in this case, it’s now college and university students who have access to SafeStop and vice versa. Our goal, increase users. MSG and SafeStop complement each other opening doors to potential new business which is a good indication that we stayed ahead of the curve.

We’ll continue to focus on the rollout and utilization of technology to lower cost and make our operations even safer. The telematics we have invested in are very helpful in achieving margin improvements in fiscal 2017, despite the absolutely necessary increase in driver wages due to the tight labor conditions throughout the industry. We are and will continue to be on point with industry trends from real time dynamic routing to the smart vehicles of the next decade.

It takes a lot to survive and thrive in the public company realm these days, and we’re built to last. We have the infrastructure in place and our growth pipeline is strong. More importantly, our company is the safest, most reliable student transportation provider in North America. We remain strong to the core and we will continue to demonstrate leadership and corporate responsibility at every turn.

So with that, this concludes our remarks. We’ll now take some questions from our analysts. So, Latoya if you want to open the lines for a couple of questions, that’s great.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Mark Neville of Scotia Bank. Your line is open.

Mark Neville

Hi. Good morning, guys.

Denis Gallagher

Hi, Mark.

Mark Neville

I just wanted to touch on the internal audit first. Again, can you just maybe...

Pat Walker

It’s internal controls.

Mark Neville

Sorry. Maybe just touch on the issues around the procedures or the processes. It also sounds like it might be isolated to a few certain lease transactions. I don’t know if that’s correct or not. Again, so maybe just comment on that. And then I guess to follow up on that, the remedies, or the way you’re doing the remedy of the situation, what you’ve done or what needs to be done?

Pat Walker

Sure, Mark, Pat Walker here. So, Mark, it’s a few of the leases that we had. Over time, we’ve been leasing for 9 to 10 years now. So, in going through and looking at the classification and the tests that are required to determine the classification through operating and capital, there were some that tripped one of the tests by a very small amount. It was not material but the internal control report deals with the potential of what can possibly happen. So, that’s where, we got the adverse opinion on the internal control report. But, there has been no change, as Dennis has mentioned to the financial statements. We basically have to clean unqualified opinion there.

So, specifically, it is the review of those calculations. So, we put additional layers of review in place. Now, it will take us time as we go through the year because it’s an annual process. The internal control report is as of the year end that the auditor provides it every year. So, we will have to go through the management and then the auditors as well. We’ll have to go through and run the process, observe it and test it. So, while we’re putting the additional layers of review in place, since it’s a process, it takes time to go through the whole thing.

Mark Neville

Right. But you have -- it sounds like, you’ve put in, again those additional layers, or you’re putting them in currently…

Pat Walker

Yes.

Mark Neville

At this point -- is there anything from here incremental or do you sort of have to go through it and sort of see what happens before, I guess the…

Pat Walker

Yes. We just have to go through the process, observe it, and then, as I said, test as we go through the year.

Mark Neville

Okay. I guess going on, on the weather, the hurricanes early this month, should we expect a pretty -- any material impact on revenues in the Q1 this year?

Denis Gallagher

Hey, Pat Vaughan, do you want to take that one? Is that okay, Mark? Let me have Pat.

Mark Neville

Yes. Sure.

Pat Vaughan

Yes, sure. In Jacksonville, Florida, as Denis mentioned early on, we lost about a week of school, roughly $800,000, material dollars, big numbers. And in Texas, we lost a few days but even less than that. So, not material, Mark.

Denis Gallagher

But in Florida, Pat, it’s early enough in the year that obviously we anticipate they’ll make those up, right?

Pat Vaughan

Yes, no question at all. They will make them up throughout the year and certainly before the time to school gets out in mid May.

Mark Neville

Okay. Looking into 2018, just given the movements in fuel, and I know you’ve mitigated quite a bit of it. But, would fuel be, I guess a tail or headwind to the margin in 2018? I guess, the same thing for driver wages. I mean, it’s been a bit of an issue this year. I guess, would there be also some spillover into next year?

Denis Gallagher

Well, year-over-year for us on fuel, we anticipated to be the same. So, we don’t think of it as a headwind or a tailwind this year. I think it’s -- and again, I think we’re very secured in where we are with 80 plus percent of it literally kind of locked in. And the lock-in portion was even less than 2017. Now, 2019, we’ve already locked in -- what did we lock in, a small portion?

Pat Walker

15%, 20% of the 20%.

Denis Gallagher

Yes, 15% or 20% of the 20%. And it’s $0.15 a gallon less than 2018. So, that tells us a positive side of who is on the other side of that trade, right? For example, in 2018 -- 2017, we were locked in at $2.03 a gallon on average and for 2018 we are at $2 a gallon and in 2019 we are at $1.86.

Mark Neville

Okay. And I guess on the wages that was…

Denis Gallagher

Okay, on the wages, we made -- again, Pat, if you want to comment on that?

Pat Vaughan

Sure, certainly. I don’t see any headwinds on the wage side. What we have done over the course of the past of couple of years is we’ve been able to raise our rates with customers and address them at the lower wage rates across the North American operations and give sizable increases to drivers. So, I don’t see any headwinds go in there. We still have some pockets of locations that are tight. But as Denis introduced in the call, the operators worked very hard over the summer recruiting, training, and we are out for races [ph] really September with excellent starts-ups at each and every locations.

Denis Gallagher

And I think one of the things to note too Mark is that Pat, I think what we have, about 15% or so of our contracts, maybe come up for renewal or rebid, so it’s not -- we get a chance to only re-price a certain percentage of those, right?

Pat Vaughan

Yes, exactly.

Mark Neville

Okay. Maybe just one last one then. I think you too about 600 vehicles out of your fleet last two years. Just curious if you…

Denis Gallagher

250 last year and 300 -- 250 and 300. Yes, so 550.

Mark Neville

Yes. I just wonder if there is room to do more…

Denis Gallagher

It’s like how fast can you run the mile. At some point in time, I think, it gets to the right size. But, I will tell you this and I was telling the board this the other day as well. We really, I mean, this is basically on the basic telematics we’ve put in. We haven’t been able to really get into the lifetime routing with this. Schools are reluctant, especially in the beginning of the year, to reduce the number of routes. And so, we’re seeing where we can cut. If we had customers that really wanted to reduce the fleet and reduce their expenses, which by the way reduces our revenue, but it also reduces our costs. But we would be able to safe significant money. We know that last year, one of our largest customers had average students on -- about 27 students on the bus average. They’ve increased that this year. We showed them where the deficiencies were and where the efficiencies were and how to improve them. They reduced the number of routes; we had to reduce the number of revenue, the amount of vehicles. But that’s going to -- it made a better customer and it made a better relation. We took those vehicles and we used part of them for our replacement CapEx and/or for growth. So, that’s how we get smarter and that’s how the customer wins, and it’s a win-win.

Mark Neville

Sure. And just one last one for Pat. I think last quarter you said roughly 40 million replacement CapEx for 2018. Is that still the right number?

Pat Walker

Yes. So, that was -- here I mentioned, I think it was 30 to 33 and then plus the 7 of the lease buyouts.

Mark Neville

Okay. That’s for 2018.

Pat Walker

For 2018, yes.

Greg Colman

Just a couple of questions. Just first on the internal controls. Mark, asked a lot of questions that I think we were looking for. But, should we expect any one-time costs to occur in fiscal Q1 2018 related to the extra audit and the extra internal controls being in place?

Denis Gallagher

No.

Pat Walker

No. I don’t think so Greg.

Denis Gallagher

They charge us enough for what they do for…

Pat Walker

No. Greg, certainly, this being the first year of the internal control audit, audit fees have gotten up. I mean, if you look at surveys that are out there, people’s audit fees have gone up by 40 plus percent, because you’re basically having two audits. But that’s -- most of that’s already all in fiscal 2017.

Denis Gallagher

Yes. We incurred some additional expense in 2017 as a start-up...

Pat Walker

Yes.

Denis Gallagher

As a start-up curve in 2018.

Pat Walker

Right. But going forward, I mean, it will be -- the audit of internal controls will be ongoing going forward.

Greg Colman

And then, just looking at 2018 full year, Denis, I believe you referenced the number of 6% or 6.2% in revenue growth that was already locked in based on the acquisitions you’ve done. Is that correct?

Denis Gallagher

Yes. It’s based on the new bid wins, the acquisitions and the organic growth. It’s 6% booked already. Yes.

Greg Colman

Got it. And that 6% that you mentioned organic growth, so that would include…

Denis Gallagher

I’m sorry.

Greg Colman

So, that would include the -- that 6% would include the contracted rate increases of your existing fleet, right?

Denis Gallagher

Yes. So for example, something like Annapolis is a little bit over 1% growth, right, for us. I think price increases this year were probably 2.75 or in that kind of the range, which is a little bit higher than what -- historically what we’ve been doing. I will tell you, on the work that went to bid and we rebid and won, the increases were -- what were -- the increase on theirs were seven or eight...

Pat Walker

They were high.

Denis Gallagher

Yes. They were like 7% or 8% overall on the ones that -- that we can kind of get out to market.

Greg Colman

Now, how much about 6% year-over-year increase had baked in it the increase for the MSG division?

Denis Gallagher

For the fiscal 2018, you mean?

Greg Colman

Yes.

Pat Walker

$3 million to $4 million?

Denis Gallagher

$3 million maybe.

Greg Colman

From 2013 to sort of 2016?

Denis Gallagher

I’m sorry for -- no, we are -- no, yes, so, I’m sorry. I know what he is talking about. Tom, are you there? So, I think I’m not trying to figure out -- what I’m trying to figure out what Greg is asking, but how much in the -- how much did we budget Tom in increase in MSG, in revenue?

Tom Kominsky

It was about $3 million.

Denis Gallagher

Okay. So, we budgeted 3 point -- or budgeted $3 million. Tom and I have had the conversation; we have an expectation of 25% increase on the $12 million. Yes.

Greg Colman

Got it, okay. And is the MSG, Tom, is your division contributing positive cash flow in the organization yet or is it still more in creative [ph] stage?

Tom Kominsky

On a run-rate basis, we absolutely are. Greg, we invested pretty heavily in some people in the first part of fiscal 2017 to get these businesses started up. And as I look at the performance in Q3 and Q4 of last year and certainly looking forward, it is positive cash flow.

Greg Colman

Got it. And just because it’s a new business model, it’s going to be probably growing at a rate faster than the overall organization. When we start to think about the overall margins of the business, would we expect the MSG group to have margins higher than or lower than sort of the legacy STB business that we’ve all known over the years?

Denis Gallagher

Go ahead, Tom.

Tom Kominsky

Yes. I think the way that Denis and Pat Walker and I have thought about it is from an EBITDA standpoint, they should be pretty consistent with the legacy business, but from an EBIT standpoint, given the asset-light non-asset nature of the business, the EBITDA should really all drop to EBIT. So, we’ll see big difference in the EBIT that we’re able to deliver on a margin basis.

Pat Walker

So, Greg, Pat Walker here. So, in that business, since it’s minimal or no assets, EBIT is EBITDA.

Greg Colman

Yes, absolutely, your cash flow conversion is incredibly high. I just wanted to make sure that weren’t getting into a situation where we would see a dilutive effect on your EBITDA margin as it becomes the bigger and bigger part of the business, but it doesn’t sound like that to be the case. It sounds like it’s fairly consistent with your legacy business margins.

Pat Walker

Yes. And in fact in 2020 -- Greg, in fact in 2020, all lease accounting goes away anyway. So, in 2020, our EBITDA is going to look like our adjusted EBITDA or EBITDAR, right?

Greg Colman

Very good point. That’s it for me guys. Thanks so much.

Pat Walker

Thanks.

Jonathan Lamers

Pat, you provided the replacement CapEx guidance, do you have growth CapEx guidance for fiscal 2018?

Pat Walker

Yes, growth -- Jonathan, our growth is going to be also probably in the 34 to $35 million range, probably about…

Denis Gallagher

$25 million of it was Jacksonville.

Pat Walker

Yes, big portion of that is the contract, another 250, 300 buses…

Denis Gallagher

255 buses at a 10-year deal.

Pat Walker

So that 10-year deal that we got in Jacksonville, that’s the majority of that. We have -- and as I mentioned as part of my script, we did bring some of those vehicles in early. Just because that’s 225, there is a lot to get ready for the start of school. So, this is probably in my -- in the cash flow for fiscal 2017 -- there is probably about $20 million of CapEx associated with fiscal 2018 kind of on that pre-spend, if you will. Part of its accrued because we had the buses -- invoices just weren’t to paid debt. So, you’ll see an increase in CapEx and also an increase in accrued expenses. But it’s been reflected, if you will, in the financials.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. So, $20 million recorded in fiscal 2017 already?

Pat Walker

Yes.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. And the new technology investments that were made in fiscal 2017, Denis, I know you mentioned the data warehousing system and then in the MD&A there was an HR system described. Could you just describe the new technology investments that were made and maybe what the cost reflected and G&A were?

Denis Gallagher

Well, the systems themselves are part of the -- it’s a series of telematics systems that we have, so it’s four or five different programs. We’ve got probably an investment of about $2 million in hardware and software that we put in this year that we -- most of it we had to expense. And then, we’ve got addition of people that we put on. Again, these are what I think are investments that we had to make probably in the realm of $2 plus million in real expense that went through the system this year that we didn’t necessarily plan on. But, we wanted to make that investment.

Jonathan Lamers

Sorry, the $2 million, that’s in addition to the hardware and software or that’s the same?

Denis Gallagher

That is -- well, in addition to the hardware and software. So, we’ve got people, hardware and software.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. Was any portion -- the MD&A talked about consulting fees, was any part of that one-time or…

Denis Gallagher

Yes, there is a big expense in 2017 for consulting fees, Pat, in relation to…

Pat Walker

Yes, it’s our the HR systems that we’re upgrading. Basically, Jonathan, what that does is kind of the new systems we’re pulling in there related to ACA compliance down here in the U.S…

Denis Gallagher

Which is the Affordable Healthcare…

Pat Walker

Affordable Healthcare Act benefits and leave management, subtracting all of that, on a full year basis, that cost us probably about 700 to $750,000 in the fourth quarter, probably about 250 to $300,000 fell in that quarter just timing, when the work was done.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks.

Pat Walker

Sure.

Jonathan Lamers

That covers it for me. Thanks.

Denis Gallagher

Thanks.

Charlie Wohlhuter

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions here. Hey, Denis, in your prepared remarks, and even in the Q&A, you kind of touched upon various aspects of the efficiency program, perhaps in telematics, push on that end. Are there any kind of key focal points we should be looking be at to kind of gauge the progress of this kind of overall program? For example, like M&R [ph] as a percent of revenue or any other kind of metrics like that?

Denis Gallagher

I mean, it’s a great question -- Pat…

Charlie Wohlhuter

Maybe -- go ahead.

Denis Gallagher

No, Charlie, I mean, we’ve been -- when you look at the individual line expenses, I mean, we’ve seen fuel down year-over-year; we’ve seen maintenance cost down year-over-year; our purchasing cost down year-over-year. We have been able, to through those kinds of things, we’ve done -- in fact, we -- I think driver wages were down like 0.2 or whatever year-over-year. Now, all the drivers got driver increases and some that we talked about got substantial increases to be able -- based on market conditions. So, the fact that -- and this was a big point that I think it’s lost. We had to invest in this telematics, and by the way, if we hadn’t, we would have probably had worse results. But the fact that the telematics were in place, and by the way, only in 65% of our fleet, so the fact that the telematics are in place, they are helping us reduce the cost. We used some of that reduction to put into wages. And then obviously as our contracts come up for bid, the revenue increases are going up and the customers see that, know that. We are seeing 7 and even our competitors I think are noting 6% to kind of 8% on rebids on average that are coming in. Those are increases we haven’t seen and we need those to be able to fund the increase in driver wages and -- but at the same time, we are obviously trying to take the cost out as best as we can on the fuel side, on the maintenance side, on monitoring the wages to make sure that the driver times and things like that are done properly. But, the rate per hour went up, whatever, and we had to do that.

So, I think we probably would have been looking at over a 20% margin, probably easily this past year, if wages were kind of remaining the same. But as we all know, wages can’t remain the same. They need to go up and our folks need to get paid. And we have been back to our customers to do that. And some of them agree and some of them say it’s tough, you got a contract; you got to live with it. Well, we live with it until it’s time to reprice it and then we are going from there.

So, I think you will be able to see this past year, as I think I asked for either -- answered for either Mark or Greg, how quick can you run the mile, I think how many buses can we continue to take out. I am sure there is more when we get into routing and scheduling efficiency. But we’ve got to get a lot more buy-in and we are doing that through gainsharing with some customers. So, we are trying to show them, if we can take five buses out and we are averaging $50,000, $60,000 revenue per bus, we can save you $250,000 to $300,000. By the way that’s five less buses we have to go buy and/or have assets for, that’s five less drivers where we’re in tight market. And then, we’ll take those excess vehicles, like I said, and literally redeploy them either as our replacements or for growth.

Charlie Wohlhuter

And then, my second question is, as far as the SafeStop growth goes, there’s certainly been some pretty aggressive adoption rate here so far. But, when we look at it going forward, think about the growth opportunity for this product, what is your kind of go-to-market strategy? Is it going to be kind of part included in RFPs or is it going to be more kind of one-off subscription based model to the parents?

Denis Gallagher

Yes. I’ll talk a little bit about that and I’m going to let Tom chime in. But, Tom, before you get on there, so our focus -- when we originally started -- we’re actually in New York yesterday with a group talking about SafeStop. We have a lot of people that are interested in this product now. And within SafeStop, it was something -- we were the ones that invented this literally seven years ago. And it took, all this different time to -- of course, we don’t have an army of developers, we have 1.5 developers, and at the time we didn’t have any. But, we invented the idea, we built it, we broke it, we built it, we broke it, we’ve gotten this thing out. And then, all of a sudden, the GPS guys started saying, why does this [ph] have a student tracking app, we need one, we’re the tech guys; and the routing guys said, we need one. And in order to have student tracking, you have to have a GPS and you have to have a computerized routing system, you have to have both.

So, what happened is the competition started, right, and people started to create market. So where we were going direct to parent and trying to get parents to do this and pay for, which we thought was, like a swim, dunk easy layup here, the parents were going to pay for this; parents started to say, this should be free and/or the school restricted pay for it. So, then, the second phase of this was, we started to say, well, how can we make this a value added for the school district and how can we create some kind of data and information that the school district sees that they should pay for this and value. So, what we did was recreated at a whole analytics platform and dashboard for the school districts.

So, we can now walk into the school district and we can say, by the way, 85% of your routes are running on time and of the 15% that aren’t, it’s these 6 routes with these 5 stops. And here is how you compare to every other school district in your state that is on the similar kind of system or is on SafeStop. And they like that, but there is benchmarking involved and things like that. So, we’ve created this analytics and now school districts are basically paying for the analytics, the parents are getting the app free. And so, in some cases, we still are charging parents, private schools, charter schools and places like that. We’ll put -- the school say, I don’t want anything to do with it. So, we’re putting the app online and available for -- we have the GPS unit on the bus and we can then have that available.

Go back to the competitor point of view one second. Our system is the only system that is agnostic to all of the GPS systems and all of the routing companies. So, for example, the GPS guys that have come out with this, you have to have their GPS system to use their student tracking. You have to have their routing system to use their student tracking for their route. Ours uses any of the routing in it. So, what’s happened just laterally in the last 30, 60, 90 days is some of the major GPS and routing companies are now coming to us and saying all right, we need to be part of this. How do we get involved with you guys, how do we make this a value added for us, how do we make this an add-on product to what we already have, and we’ll call it SafeStop as well? So, we’re -- Tom, do you want to kind of take it from there?

Tom Kominsky

Yes. No, and I think just to wrap it up, because I think Denis laid it out pretty nicely. Charlie, we’re going to continue to focus on the B2B strategy, selling directly in to the schools and districts. But I think a big component of it is what Denis hit on lastly, which is the partnership channel is going to be great for us as a lot of folks within the student transportation ecosystem have said, what we want to be in the suit tracking business, we need to focus on our own GPS, our own routing, let’s just make SafeStop the preferred partner. So, we’re seeing a lot of opportunities like that. And I think enterprise type opportunities with partners will be big for us, but we can never forget the parent. It’s connected mom, the connected dad that we want as our customers, so we’re continue to engage with them as well.

Denis Gallagher

Thanks, Charlie. Thanks, Latoya. I think we’re there. Is that, right, we’ve got?

Denis Gallagher

Okay. So, I just want to thank everyone for joining us today. This will conclude our call and we look forward to talking to you again. Our annual general meeting will be in Toronto on November 9th. Thanks again and have a safe day.

