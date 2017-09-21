Klondike Gold Corp. Joins The Gold Rush

The 2017 drilling and 3D survey is under way and any major discoveries can significantly move the stock price higher.

The company is backed by mining legend Frank Giustra, who has recently increased his stake.

Searching for the mother lode -- the high grade source of the Klondike region's gold, which is thought to originate in the bedrock quartz veins.

Note: This article first appeared on Trend Investing on Aug. 21, 2017; therefore, all data is as of that date.

Klondike Gold Corp. (KDKGD) is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects. They have very large and prospective tenements, a star geologist, and a mining magnate billionaire backer. By using modern technology the company is hoping to find the mother lode source of gold for the entire Yukon region. Clearly if they succeed the stock price will move many multiples higher.

Klondike region background

Many of us know the Klondike which came to fame in the Discovery Channel TV series "Gold Rush," watching 18-year-old Parker Schnabel become an overnight millionaire. I certainly admire Parker's tenacity, talent, and success, and his grandfather's kind heart and love for his grandson. Also the other team members, and all the Yukon miners that battle the hardships to find gold.

Parker Schnabel and his late grandfather John Schnabel

Source. Note: Parker Schnabel is not directly connected to Klondike Gold Corp.

During the Yukon gold rush, miners have already mined around 20 million ounces of gold from the Yukon region -- almost entirely from "placer" or near surface claims that are separate to the bedrock. Klondike Gold and others believe the mother lode gold source that is in the bedrock quartz veins is still to be found, and can be enormous - many times the size of the 20 million ounces placer (surface) gold found to date. The geology beneath their claims is described by the company as "similar geology as the California mother lode belt." By comparison the California mother lode produced 220 million ounces of gold.

Klondike gold vs. California gold

Source: Company July 2017 presentation

Some of the other major miners that have moved into the Klondike in recent years include Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX), Newmont Mining (TSE:NMC) (NYSE:NEM), and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) (NYSE:KGC). In fact, four of the top five global gold miners have invested in the Klondike region, and there has been $1b of investments.

Klondike Gold Corp. tenements and resources

Yukon, Canada

Klondike Gold 100% own tenements (2,780 contiguous claims) are accessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, covering 524 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims including "McKinnon Creek" featured on the Discovery Channel show "Gold Rush." This includes a 55 kilometer target zone with targets at Lone Star, Quartz Creek, and Gold Run.

Lone Star has had a promising start with grab samples of quartz veining from granite outcrops assaying at gold ranging from 0.2 g/t Au to 5.0 g/t Au. At the western end of the Lone Star target, an outcrop has been found with quartz veining assaying an amazing 96 g/t and 24 g/t Au in two prospecting grab samples. Other selected elements include up to 32 ppm silver, 16 ppm antimony, 7 ppm bismuth, and 13 ppm tellurium.

I should note that the gold grades found in the granite bedrock are much higher than the placer surface gold grades, as the source of the gold is in the granite, and mother nature has eroded and carried some of it to the surface to be found at lower grades.

55km target zone

Source: Company July 2017 presentation

The company also has tenements looking for placer gold at McKinnon Creek and Indian River in the Yukon, as well as in SE British Columbia, Canada.

Searching for the source of the Klondike gold

Veteran geologist Peter Tallman is leading the search for the Klondike mother lode (source of the placer gold), and is using the latest highly sophisticated techniques including drones, advanced geophysical survey technology 3D imagery, targeted drilling and select locations even if in inaccessible areas.

Results so far are promising and include an incredible 76g/t Au finding suggesting that they may be onto something very big. The global average gold grade for producing gold mines is just 1.18 g/t Au.

Discoveries so far and 2017 program

Source: Company July 2017 presentation

Mining legend Frank Giustra is behind Klondike Gold

Billionaire Frank Giustra is the key man behind the company and a key founding shareholder. Of key significance is that he has recently increased his holding several times - from around 14.5% in June 2017 to 22% as of July 14, 2017, at a time when the company is undertaking a very important drilling program (started June 6, 2017). You can read more about Frank Giustra here: "How Canadian Tycoon Giustra Builds Ten Baggers in Mining and Energy."

It should also be mentioned that Frank cherry picked geologist Peter Tallman to be CEO of Klondike Gold. He is a well known geologist with 35 years of experience, especially in the Yukon. You can read more here.

Valuation

The company has no debt, and had CAD 3m cash on hand as of July 2017, with a 2017 exploration budget of CAD 2m. Note the company has recently raised CAD 5m from a private placement thereby boosting their cash position. Klondike Gold currently trades on a market cap of CAD 24m.

Given the early stage it is difficult to give a fair valuation for the company. Certainly their tenements have value as they are in a proven highly successful gold mining region. Added to this is their successful drill results and gold discoveries in the past two years.

Risks

Mining risks: The company may not succeed in finding economic gold deposits. Some of the surface (placer) gold has already been mined out.

Funding risk: Cash on hand is limited. Further stock dilution is likely.

The stock has been subject of recent stock promotions.

Liquidity risk: Best bought on the TSX-V, as the U.S. ticker has limited liquidity.

Investors can view the company presentation here, or a CEO video here.

Conclusion

Klondike Gold Corp. is no doubt a highly speculative stock and investors should invest accordingly. I am attracted to the stock primarily due to their top tier management in Giustra and Tallman, as well as their Klondike proven resource location and potential exploration upside. If they just find regular placer gold they can still have a respectable operation, and if they find significant high grade hard rock gold deposits (or the potential mother lode) the upside is staggering for a CAD 24m market cap stock.

Drill results will be released over the coming weeks and months, and mining legend Frank Giustra has recently significantly increased his stake in Klondike Gold. That is enough motivation for me to take a small speculative position and just hopefully join Parker Schnabel's gold rush.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Trend Investing

Thanks for reading this article. If you want to go to the next level, sign up for Trend Investing, my Marketplace service. I share my best investing ideas on the latest trends that are going to change the business world. I'd love to have you join our community as we look to take advantage of the hundreds of hours of work we've done to analyze the best opportunities in emerging industries. Just click here.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSX:KG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.