Village Super Market: Down 30% From Highs But There Are Better Opportunities Than Village Super Market

Amazon's (AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods (WFM) in June shook the grocery industry, which was already suffering from food deflation, and the tumble in the price of U.S grocers is creating opportunities for contrarian investors. Village Super Market (VLGEA) is one company that has been caught up in the mix with its shares pushed down over 30% from their highs last December.

That decline looks like a good opportunity, especially considering the 4.1% dividend yield the company's share now carry. However, the company's shares still trade at a 14.1x TTM P/E which is higher than some of the other beaten down grocers such as Ingle's Markets (IMKTA) and Kroger (KR), which trade around 10.4x and 12.6x respectively. I have previously written articles on these two companies as well which readers might want to take a look at (Ingles Markets article and Kroger article).

A Little About the Company

Village Super Markets operates 29 supermarkets in New Jersey (26 stores), Maryland (2 stores), and Pennsylvania (1 store). The company is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation, which is a retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite name. This membership in the co-operative, which has 336 stores in total as of July 2016, allows its members to have more power with suppliers than they would as individual operations.

A Profitable Company

Village Super Markets has had a profitable past, with revenue and EPS growing at an average annual rate of 4.9% and 3.3% over the past decade without one unprofitable year. In terms of profitability, the company has achieved adequate returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (ROIC) that have averaged 10.5% and 9.2% over the past decade, respectively. This level of profitability is around my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC that I like to see in a good company. Reinforcing this profitability is ,the fact that book value per share has grown from $12.89 in 2008 to $19.32 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 9.6% annually. The company has been able to grow its book value over the past decade while not having any unprofitable years, which signals, in my opinion, that the company is able to meet its cost of capital and thus maintain its intrinsic value.

Price Ratios

When looking at steady growth companies such as Village Super Market, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how the company's valuation compares to competitors Ingles Markets and Kroger, I have placed them all side-by-side.

As can be seen, the company's market valuation reflects unfavorably against its peers in terms of both basic P/E and the PEG ratio based on past growth. The company's PEG ratio of 4.2x (EPS) and 2.9x (Revenue) are both above Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x which suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price.

The P/E of 14.1x can also be expressed as a 7.1% earnings yield, which is below my target of 9%. To get a sense of potential long-term returns, I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 10.5% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at 1.26x book value when the price is $24.43, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 8.3% for an investor's equity at that $24.43 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is below the 9% that I like to see.

How about that 4% Dividend?

Village Super Market's +4% dividend was one of the things that originally attracted me to the company. The dividend is well covered at the dividend payout ratio is 57.8% for the last twelve month period and it is above both Ingles' and Kroger's dividend yield at 2.6% and 2.4% respectively. However, once we look at total shareholder yield which is the total of dividends as well as share count reduction, the story starts to change. Village Super Market's share count has increased slightly over the past decade by an average of 0.9% while Ingles and Kroger have seen shares decrease by an average of 2.4% and 2.8% respectively. These figures would produce total shareholder yields for Village Super Market of 3.1%, Ingles 5%, and Kroger 5.2%. Looking at total shareholder yields, Village Super Markets no longer reflects favorably to competitors.

Risks

Rivalry in the grocery industry is fierce as net margins across the industry are at paper thin levels. Companies drive return on equity through high asset turnovers which means a loss in market share and store traffic can greatly reduce returns. In addition to the new threat coming from the Amazon and Whole Foods combination, the German grocery chain Aldi, which has been in the U.S. since 1976, is planning to increase its U.S. locations from 1,600 currently to 2,500 locations by 2022. Another German grocer Lidl, which has 10,000 stores in 27 countries, will open its first 100 stores in the U.S. this year. These German chains have previously encroached on the British grocery industry hurting returns at historical British grocery giants Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) and Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY).

Conclusion

While the share price of Village Super Markets has fallen 30% from its highs, the shares still trade at a 14.1x TTM P/E which is above peers. Past growth does not justify the higher P/E as PEG ratios are also above that of peers. The higher P/E looks to be supported by the relative higher dividend yield of 4%. However, when we examine total shareholder yield, peers outperform on that measure as well as they regularly repurchased shares as part of their returns to shareholders. While Village Super Market is a profitable company, there look to be better opportunities out there in the grocery sector carnage.

