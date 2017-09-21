BP's Dividend And A Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Photo credit

BP (BP) has obviously been through a lot. As the principal scapegoat for the oil spill that ravaged the Gulf of Mexico several years ago, it has been on the hook for tens of billions of dollars of damage. We all know that story and while it is a well-worn one, its impacts are carrying through straight to today. The enormous cash outlays that have occurred have not only kept BP from doing things it would normally do - normal levels of capex, for instance - but it has also crimped BP's ability to pay its dividend. Given that the dividend is so critical to the appeal of the stock, I'll use the space here to look at BP's dividend situation and try to understand just how bad (or not) things may be. I'll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We'll begin with a look at BP's dividend obligation for the past five years as well as estimates for this year, in addition to the same time frame in reference to FCF.

We can see that things aren't exactly pretty here as the dividend has been in the range of $5B to $6B per year over this time frame while FCF has been positive only twice. Aggregate FCF during this time is negative which means that the entirety of the dividend outlay over this time frame has been covered by other sources. That's not a good place to be for any company because FCF is the only recurring source of cash that exists over the long term. BP has sold assets and issued debt to - among other things - keep the dividend party going, but that cannot last forever. By definition, those things have end dates and that is why FCF is so critical to a dividend discussion for any company. BP, given the oil spill liabilities as well as the general downturn in the industry, hasn't had the luxury of producing enough FCF to pay the dividend for a long time.

So what has gone wrong for BP? The obvious answer is that earnings - which form the basis for the FCF calculation - still haven't come close to recovering since 2010. Net earnings for the past two years combined have amounted to -$12B, meaning that before any other component of FCF is considered, BP was already in a $12B hole. Until earnings recover, all BP can do is limit the damage. It has done so by limiting capex spending to some sort of sustainable minimum but with negative earnings, no amount of capex cuts can get FCF to go positive.

That begs the question; when will earnings recover enough for this problem to be alleviated? (Chart from Simply Wall St.)

Analysts reckon that BP will make something like $5.4B this year, $7.2B next year and over $8B in 2019. While those aren't numbers that would make the stock look overly cheap at the current price, it does make it much easier for BP to produce positive FCF and that has very bullish implications on the stock based upon the enhanced viability of the dividend.

If you assume most people that buy BP do so for the dividend - I think that's certainly a fair assumption - whether or not it can cover the dividend again with FCF at some point is of great importance. Capex was just under $17B last year and is running at a slightly lower pace this year so we can speculate that BP is probably going to set its baseline in the area of $15B to $17B. That means operating cash flow needs to be something like $22B or so in order to break even on the dividend if it remains under $6B. Given BP's massive D&A costs that get put back into FCF and some other, much smaller items, that would imply net income needs to be roughly $9B to get to a place of covering the dividend with FCF. In other words, BP looks to be about three years away at current estimates from being able to cover its dividend with FCF. These numbers require a lot of forecasting and thus, are subject to error, but I think claiming BP is three years or so away from covering its dividend is reasonable to be sure. The spill is many years old at this point so BP, I'm sure, is ready to get to a place where it can finally cover its dividend again and according to what I see here, it isn't that far away.

That's great, but why should you care? I think you should care because if you own the stock for the dividend, you obviously want BP to be able to maintain it going forward. If it doesn't get to a place of being able to cover the dividend with FCF at some point, it will need to cut the payout; there's no way around that. But BP can certainly fund these rather small FCF deficits going forward for many years if needed so to me, I'd be quite shocked if the dividend were to suffer some sort of cut. That, by extension, makes the stock attractive as a bond equivalent with its enormous yield. And while BP's headline financials are still pretty ugly, the road to recovery is here and the worst is certainly behind it.

