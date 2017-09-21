W.P. Carey: Why I Just Bought This 5.8% Yielding REIT

An investment in W.P. Carey yields 5.8 percent. Yield on cost almost guaranteed to rise, long term.

Shares are not overpriced on an AFFO basis yet.

The REIT has exposure to Western European real estate, limiting W.P. Carey’s exposure to a downturn in U.S. real estate.

I just added real estate investment trust W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) to my income portfolio as I believe the company has an attractive valuation based on FFO, and the REIT is well-positioned to deliver organic cash flow and dividend growth over the next couple of years. I see W.P. Carey's reward-to-risk ratio as compelling given the REIT's relatively safe dividend and high cash flow yield.

I have gradually shifted funds out of the high-yield sector (business development companies, mortgage REITs) in 2017 and invested more in real brick-and-mortar real estate investment trusts capable of delivering reliable dividend income during periods of heightened volatility. W.P. Carey, in my opinion, should be able to grow its base dividend while the REIT's international diversification adds another layer of security.

Portfolio Snapshot

W.P. Carey has built a large net-lease real estate portfolio consisting mainly of industrial, office and retail properties. W.P. Carey has diversified its U.S. portfolio by investing in commercial real estate in Europe, which helps insulate the REIT from a U.S. real estate market downturn.

The United States contributes two thirds of W.P. Carey's annual base rent while Europe accounts for 29 percent of the REIT's ABR. I specifically bought W.P. Carey for my income portfolio because the higher degree of geographic diversification compared to pure-play U.S. net-lease REITs reduces W.P. Carey's cash flow downside in the event of a recession on either one continent.

Here is a snapshot of W.P. Carey's property portfolio as of the end of the June quarter:

Source: W.P. Carey

In addition to W.P. Carey's owned real estate portfolio (note the REIT's almost perfect occupancy rate of 99.3 percent!), the company acts as an advisor to non-traded investments which contribute a significant portion to W.P. Carey's run-rate AFFO.

Here is W.P. Carey's business structure including segment AFFO contributions:

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey is an internally-managed net-lease REIT that further has a diversified portfolio in terms of property type, tenant and industry base. 30 percent of W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio consists of industrial properties, office properties account for 25 percent, and retail properties for 16 percent of the REIT's annual base rent. Warehouse, self-storage and other properties make up 29 percent of the REIT's portfolio.

W.P. Carey's Top Ten tenants represent only 31.7 percent of the REIT's ABR, limiting the negative fallout should problems with a lease occur.

Source: W.P. Carey

In terms of international diversification, W.P. Carey has invested mainly in Western Europe including major countries such as Germany, the U.K., Spain and France.



Source: W.P. Carey

Consistently High Portfolio Occupancy Rates

W.P. Carey manages its collection of international real estate well, with occupancy rates consistently clocking in somewhere in the high 90s over the last decade.

Source: W.P. Carey

Rent Escalators = Organic Cash Flow Growth

One of the most attractive features about an investment in W.P. Carey is that almost the entire lease portfolio includes rent escalators (automatic bumps in rental rates). Rent escalators are the single biggest driver of organic cash flow growth for REITs, so it is good to see that 99% of W.P. Carey's leases contain contractual provisions to increase rental rates.

Source: W.P. Carey

Lease Maturity Profile

W.P. Carey has no significant lease expirations before 2022 which significantly reduces cash flow risks. Source: W.P. Carey

Conservative Balance Sheet With Low Leverage Metrics

W.P. Carey is far from being overlevered, with major debt/leverage ratios (Net Debt/EV and Debt/Gross Assets) being less than 50 percent.

Source: W.P. Carey

One Dividend Increase Per Quarter

W.P. Carey has a solid dividend track record, raising dividends every year since its IPO in 1998 (the REIT also raised its dividend payout during the Great Recession).

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey raises its dividend every quarter by a small amount (most recently $0.005/share) which serves to create a high degree of dividend visibility going forward.

W.P. displays comfortable levels of excess dividend coverage and stable payout ratios, both of which work in favor of dividend investors seeking a high margin of dividend safety.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do You Have To Pay For A Piece Of W.P. Carey's REIT Business?

W.P. Carey's shares are priced attractively given the relatively low risk that is reflected in the REIT's portfolio, lease and balance sheet stats. AFFO is expected to clock in between $5.10 and $5.30 in 2017, meaning W.P. Carey's dividend stream costs investors 13.3x 2017e AFFO.

In terms of P/B ratios, W.P. Carey (2.3x) is more expensive than the average REIT in the industry (1.9x), but less expensive than the average S&P 500 company (3.0x).

Source: Morningstar

Your Takeaway

There is a lot to like about W.P. Carey if you are an income investor. The REIT has very solid diversification stats, and W.P. Carey's presence in Western Europe is an added benefit that pure-play U.S. net-lease REITs usually don't afford. W.P. Carey's portfolio is well managed with a near-perfect occupancy rate, and the presence of rent escalators suggests that the REIT will be able to grow cash flow (and its dividend) organically in the future. A conservative balance with low leverage metrics and excess dividend coverage justify paying 13x 2017e AFFO in my opinion. Given W.P. Carey's past dividend growth, investors' yield on cost is almost guaranteed to rise, long term. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.