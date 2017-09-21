Lowe's Is Undervalued With Double-Digit Dividend Growth Potential

Investment Thesis

Lowe’s (LOW) has saw its share price declined from the high of over $86.25 to below $73 in the past five months. Its share price has since then rebounded back to about $77.91 per share at the closing of Sept. 20. Despite a slightly below expectation Q2 earnings result, we believe the company’s earnings will continue to grow due to a growing economy, the company’s initiatives to attract sales, and its operating margin improvement plan. Its PE ratio of 17.3x based on the consensus current fiscal year EPS estimate is trading at a significant discount to Home Depot (HD). Given Lowe’s status as the second largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot, we believe Lowe’s PE ratio is currently trading at a discount and should be trading at a higher multiple.



Source: Nasdaq.com

Lowe’s Q2 2017 Earnings Release

Let us take a closer look at Lowe’s to figure out why its share price declined since May.

In Lowe’s Q2 2017 earnings release on August 23, the company reported an adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 per share. It was not a bad report as its EPS grew by 15% year over year. However, it missed the street’s consensus of $1.61. Similarly, the company’s second quarter revenue of $19.5 billion was below the consensus of $19.55 billion. The revenue growth was about 6.8% from the same quarter last year. The acquisition of Rona contributed to about $1 billion of revenue in the quarter, or 3% of sales growth.

In terms of comparable sales, Lowe’s was able to grow by 4.5%. The growth was solid but below its main competitor Home Depot’s 6.3% comp growth rate. Management attributed this to a change to the company’s staffing model. Lowe’s gross margin of 34.2% was also lower than Q2 2016 by 23 basis points. This is a bit disappointing and management attributed to promotional advertising. In terms of average ticket, it grew by 3.5% to $71.40. This is positive and its customer transactions also increased by 3.1% to 273.0 million.

Comparable Sales Summary (Source: Q2 2017 Company Presentation)

Operating Margin Summary (Source: Q2 2017 Company Presentation)

Overall, it was not a bad quarter, except some performance metrics slightly below street expectation.

Management’s Strategy to Grow the Company

Despite Lowe’s slightly below street expectation quarter, the company is actually working on a few items to grow its business. Here, we will list three main efforts.

First, the company is investing on improving customer experience, both in-store and online. In-store investments included an extensive product showroom, a broad selection of leading brands, expert associates to provide valuable advice, and appliance suites to help customers visualize what the remodelled home will look like. Online investments include 360 degree previews, extended descriptions and specifications, simplified grouping, etc. The online effort is already making an impact in the past quarters as lowes.com saw 43% comps growth.

Second, Lowe’s continue to focus and deepen their relationship with pro-customers as they drive above average comps growth. Efforts to engage with the pros include using LowesForPros.com, Account Executive Pro Services or AEPs, and pro services team.

Third, the company is working on customer loyalty using its MyLowe’s platform by offering specific group discounts (e.g. military recognition programs to provide discounts to active duty personnel and veterans), and providing free parcel shipping for MyLowe’s members.

In addition to the efforts to grow its revenue as mentioned above, the company is also focusing on improving its operational efficiencies. The company is expecting to increase its operating margin in its fiscal 2017 by 80 to 100 basis points from last year despite an estimated 15~20 basis points pressure due to Rona acquisition. Lowe’s has a good track record of improving its operating margin in the past many years and we think Lowe’s will be able to continue that especially improving operating efficiencies in Rona. We have created a chart to help readers to see Lowe’s SG&A as a percentage of total sales in the chart below. As the chart shows, Lowe’s was able to reduce its SG&A expense as a percentage of the sales since 2010. In addition, the company’s economies of scale with 15 regional distribution centers that routes about 80% of its merchandise will help it to maintain the level of efficiency.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports, MorningStar.com

Future Prospects

Beside initiatives that Lowe’s can do, the company’s revenue is expected to grow due to favorable economic conditions: sales of new homes are expected to continue to grow in the foreseeable future; mortgage rates is still affordable; private fixed residential investment as a percentage of GDP is still below the average of 4.6% since 1946; a surge of homes require repair after the two hurricanes; etc. We expect Lowe’s revenue growth will continue to ride on the tailwinds of the current cycle of economic expansion.

Dividend Growth and Share Buybacks

Lowe’s currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share. This works out to about 2.1% annual yield. The company has just raised its dividend from $0.35 per share to $0.41 earlier this year. This represents about 17.1% increase in dividend. The company in its trailing 12-month has generated about $4.9 billions of free cash flow and paid dividends in the sum of about $1.2 billions. The dividend payout ratio is about 24.5%. This is much lower than Home Depot’s payout ratio of 42.4% in the trailing 12-months. This suggests that Lowe’s is able to accelerate its dividend growth if they choose to focus primarily on returning value to shareholders through dividend payment.



Dividends per Share (Source: GuruFocus.com)

Beside dividends, the company also returned values to its shareholders through share buybacks. In its past quarter, the company repurchased $1.2 billion of stock (or about 15.8 millions of shares). In Q1 fiscal 2017, Lowe’s also repurchased about $1.2 billion of stock. They still had approximately $2.6 billion remaining under share repurchase authorization on Aug. 23, 2017.

Valuation

Lowe’s is currently trading at a Price to Earnings Ratio of 17.3x based on the consensus of 31 analysts on its current year EPS estimate of $4.5 per share. This is below its 5-year average of 23.8x and Home Depot’s 5-year average of 22.4x. We think Lowe’s current PE ratio is at a discount and a PE ratio of 20x is likely a better representation of its value due to the company’s growth initiatives, its economies of scale, and its continual effort to improve its operating efficiencies. With a PE ratio of 20x, the stock price should be $90. Looking one year ahead, the consensus for its fiscal 2018 EPS is $5.15 per share. With that figure, we have a 12-month price target of $103. This represents a potential return of 32.2%.

Investor Takeaway

Lowe’s is riding on the tailwinds of a growing economy in North America. If Lowe’s is able to deliver consistent growth and improving operating margin in the next few quarters, we believe a return over 30% is highly likely. In addition, we should be able to see its dividend to grow in double-digits.

