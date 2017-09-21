ECB And Federal Reserve Balance Sheets: Stock Vs. Flow

Financial conditions and real yields eased because of QE. It's unreasonable to say there was an effect on the way in, but there won't be on the way out.

When the Fed tapered asset purchases, 10-year yields fell. That's because the stock of the Fed's balance sheet stayed at a high level and grew even though flows declined.

The Fed's plan picks up the pace in three-month intervals. It will start off at a $10 billion per month decline, but will become very significant at terminal velocity.

While the ECB might soon scale back and eventually end asset purchases, their balance sheet will continue to grow and then maintain a maximum for an extended amount of time.

The appreciation in the euro/USD (EUO) (FXE) (UUP) exchange rate and German 10-year yields is considerably overdone. When Fed Chair Ben Bernanke announced a plan to taper asset purchases in 2013, U.S. treasury yields (TLT) (TBT) rose sharply, only to reverse gains over the tapering process and reach new lows. This is because the total assets held on the balance sheet still rose, as asset purchases were only scaled back and then maintained at a high level from October 2014 onward, with maturing securities being reinvested. Recent economic research conducted by Marion Amiot, of Oxford economics, supports this. According to a recent Bloomberg article:

'The stock effect is more persistent than the flow effect,' she writes in her report, and 'as long as market participants expect the central bank to continue to hold assets on its balance sheet and maintain bond scarcity, the ECB's stock of assets will continue to weigh on bund yields and the euro.'

As of now, the euro has risen partially because of green shoots of an economic recovery in the eurozone (HEDJ) (VGK), but also the expectation of less accommodative ECB policy and scaling back asset purchases. Interestingly, the actual tapering process in the U.S. failed to put upward and sustained pressure on yields.

I don't expect anything different in the eurozone, as the ECB maintains it's balance sheet at a high level even with scaled back inflows (as a result of tapering). U.S. 10-year versus German yield differentials should widen, and the euro exchange rate vs. the U.S. dollar should therefore fall in response to continued powerful ECB accommodation and Federal Reserve balance sheet tightening.

The Fed and ECB are still very much moving in opposite directions, even with a potential taper announcement from the ECB. According to Marc Chandler, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman:

If the ECB were to cut its purchases in half to 30 billion euros in the first half of next year, the balance sheet would expand by another 180 billion euros by the end of June 2018, after expanding by 180 billion euros in Q4 2017. If the Fed begins its balance sheet operations in October, by the end of June 2018, its balance sheet would shrink by $180 billion.

The Federal Reserve's balance sheet strategy will start off slowly at a decline of around $10 billion a month increasing in three-month intervals until it reaches a max decline of $50 billion a month, or around $600 billion yearly decline rate 1.25 years after the start date. I think this is very comparable to reversing QE and will push the 10-year treasury yield higher, real U.S. interest rates higher and financial conditions tighter. In short, watch the central bank balance sheets and invest accordingly. That is signal, not noise.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABX, GG, WPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Put options. Might initiate short position in Royal Gold in next 72 hours.