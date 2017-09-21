Fortis: Reliable Utility Stock For Income Investors

The company has operations in both Canada and the United States, ensuring a greater number of growth opportunities.

Fortis' (NYSE: FTS) (TSX: FTS) status as a regulated utility, operating in a mature developed country, ensures the company will be able to consistently generate revenue and cash-flow year over year. It will, at the same time, make it difficult for the company to achieve high growth rates in the long-term - regulators won't allow significant margin improvements, and customers will just not be doubling their electricity consumption anytime soon. Income investors looking for a safe dividend, with moderate growth, should consider adding Fortis to their portfolio.

This is part of a series covering Canadian electric utilities. Articles for Hydro One (OTCPK: HRNNF), Algonquin (NYSE: AQN) and TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) will be coming soon.

Business Overview

Fortis Inc. is an electric and natural gas utilities company headquartered in St. John's, Canada. The company focuses on the distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers in the United States, Canada, and to a smaller extent, the Caribbean.

(Source: Google Finance)

Fortis' operations are relatively diversified, with the US accounting for two-thirds of revenue, and electricity accounting for around 80%. (Source: Fortis 2Q2017 Report)

The company's revenue and cash-flow generation are incredibly stable for two reasons. First, people will always use electricity and natural gas, consumption of these will not change significantly due to customer preferences, recessions, etc. Second, regulations in North America ensure the market consistently generates reasonable returns for the company, to quote from their annual report:

the respective regulatory authority sets customer electricity and/or gas rates to permit a reasonable opportunity for the utility to recover, on a timely basis, estimated costs of providing service to customers, including a fair rate of return Fortis 2016 Annual Report (emphasis added)

The above regulation ensures Fortis is always able to generate profits from its different projects and operations, although these will never be quite high. 97% of the company's assets are regulated, ensuring consistent profits.

(Source: Fortis Investor Presentation)

The company has grown significantly in the last few years, with its income more than doubling in five years - 17% CAGR. Of special note was the company's acquisition of ITC, an American midwestern electric utility, for $11.3 billion in late 2016. This acquisition significantly increased the company's presence in the US, with ITC's assets accounting for around a third of the company's total assets and earnings. At the moment of the acquisition, regulators allowed higher profits in ITC's area of operations, they were lowered just a little after the acquisition was completed (Read more: MISO Transmission Owner Return on Equity Changes). Share dilution has caused EPS to grow at only a 6.2% CAGR for the last five years, significantly lower, but still a rather good amount.

Growth Prospects

As a regulated utility, most of the company's growth will come from new capital projects and acquisitions. I'll detail the larger ones below:

ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects: $450 million in new stations and transmission lines in the American mid-west, 4 projects in total. The company expects three to be completed in 2017, one in 2023.

ITC Conversion Project: $365 million in new 69kV transmission lines in the American mid-west.

FortisBC Lower Mainland System Upgrade: $310 million in new gas pipelines and facility upgrades in BC, Canada.

Central Hudson Gas Main Replacement Program: $160 million in new gas pipelines in northern New York.

The company has forecasted that the above capital programs, plus a few other smaller ones, will expand the company's rate base (which is the base used by regulators to determine the ROE of the company) at a 5-Year CAGR of 4%.

(Source: Fortis Investor Presentation)

It is likely that growth will be slightly higher than this, due to operational efficiencies, acquisitions, and due to other projects which the company has yet to start/forecast. Nevertheless, EPS growth is likely to be close to 5%, good but not great, as the company can't significantly increase its earnings without increasing its assets/rate base.

Dividend

Fortis currently offers a dividend yield of 4.4%, an attractive number for income and dividend investors.

The company has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years, one of the best performances for Canadian companies. It has grown at a 9% CAGR for the last ten years. With a payout ratio of 66%, the dividend has quite a bit of room to grow, although management expects the dividend to grow at a more moderate pace of 6% for the next four years, as the ratio has been deteriorating for a while.

(Source: Fortis Investor Presentation)

All in all, Fortis offers a good dividend, with reasonable growth prospects, and an incredibly solid track record. Although the income generated by the stock isn't expected to be extraordinary, the company's business model and history show its dividend is incredibly reliable and dependable.

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Peer Comparison

Fortis is definitely one of the safest and most reliable electrical utilities stock in the market, albeit perhaps not the one with the greatest upside potential. Hydro One is, in business model and key ratios, incredibily similar to Fortis. Hydro One expects slightly higher rate base increases for the following years, balanced out by the slightly higher P/E ratio. Fortis has more diversified operations, and will probably have an easier time expanding in the US.

Compared to Algonquin and TransAlta, Fortis is significantly more dependable and has a much lower valuation, although the upside potential from these two companies is larger - Algonquin due to its large investments in renewables, and TransAlta due to electric plant conversions.

(Source: Google Finance)

Conclusion

Fortis is one of Canada's most dependable dividend stocks. With 43 years of dividend increases, a 4.4% dividend yield, and a business model that basically guarantees steady profits, the company is an excellent investment choice for income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.