Continued Trouble Ahead For Ardelyx

Ardelyx is expecting T3MPO-2 results soon, with no real reason to believe why the data would be any different than T3MPO-1, where the stock declined 65% on its release

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), a late-stage clinical company specializing in cardiorenal and gastrointestinal treatments, is expecting additional data for their tenapanor drug next month. The trial is being dubbed, T3MPO-2, and the company's stock price declined 65% after their T3MPO-1 trial for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) patients. This article will outline why investors should remain far away from the stock, and why I'm concerned for the company's health.

The company's T3MPO-2 trial is a 26-week evaluation of the efficacy and safety of tenapanor, seen here. Although this may seem very different on the surface to T3MPO-1, it actually isn't, as both of these trials still share the exact same primary endpoint. The primary endpoint is the overall response rate after the first 12 weeks. There are a number of other secondary endpoints that do appear to be different, but this is largely irrelevant. The reasoning that the stock price declined 65% after T3MPO-1 is because the overall response rate was 27% compared to 18.7% placebo (p=0.02), which is behind both Linzess and Trulance (p<0.001). Second, the company failed an important secondary measure in the CSBM response rate (p=0.27). Lastly, and most importantly, tenapanor produced 14.6% diarrhea for patients, which compares well to Linzess (>20% diarrhea) and horribly to Trulance (4.3% diarrhea). Not to mention that discontinuations because of diarrhea were 5.9% for tenapanor, compared to just 1.2% in Trulance. There is no reason to believe that the T3MPO-2 trial will correct any of the reasons as to why the stock declined 65% after T3MPO-1. In fact, the 26-week trial will probably produce worse numbers in terms of diarrhea. The release of the data from T3MPO-1 can be seen here.

Ardelyx is a company I had written previously about, seen here, and I felt an update regarding the company was needed. At the same time, Ardelyx would actually represent catalysts for Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), the maker of Trulance. A few months after the release of the T3MPO-1 data, the company announced a business update. Within the update, the company mentioned that they cut 28% of their entire workforce, a major concern for shareholders. An excerpt from the press release can be seen below:

Ardelyx completed a comprehensive strategic review of its operations, assessing several core areas, to optimally position the company to advance towards delivering on multiple significant opportunities with its late-stage portfolio and execute on its strategic objectives. This review resulted in the prioritization of resources to focus on the upcoming milestones for the late-stage programs, a delay in the development of a number of earlier-stage programs and a reduction in workforce of 28 percent, resulting in a remaining team of 76 employees. Ardelyx believes that with this, and other cost-saving activities, the company is positioned to extend its operating runway to the end of 2018, excluding any revenues generated through potential partnerships. The company expects to incur approximately $0.8 million in one-time, cash-related restructuring expenses, which will be recorded predominantly in the third quarter of 2017. Ardelyx will continue to evaluate all pathways, both internal and external, to maintain a strong balance sheet and ensure it has the necessary resources to fund its operations.

In my personal opinion, any significant reduction in a company's workforce is never a good thing, regardless of what the company has to say about it. This reduction was a likely response to the future of tenapanor, which looks slim. The company also recently presented a corporate update, which I think is even more telling about the company's future.

In the above slide, the company mentions how they have no debt, no plans to finance before T3MPO-2 (stock price is too low to think about dilution) and that they're evaluating all partnering opportunities (domestic, regional or global). The company mentions several times throughout the same presentation about their desire to partner. As it relates to IBS-C, I have no faith that this company would be able to find a partner, and if they do, it would be on unfavorable terms. The company's desire to partner almost feels desperate, and because nothing has happened yet, it could mean that big pharma companies are sitting back and waiting for Synergy's approval for Trulance in January. Synergy is a much more attractive choice than a company such as Ardelyx. Additionally, Synergy hasn't partnered yet mainly because they simply don't want to, while Ardelyx wants to out of desperation, in my opinion.

Throughout the same presentation, Ardelyx presented on a number of other interesting industry facts, which will bode well for Synergy as well.

Around 75% of the entire IBS-C market is not on branded therapies, which is a similar statistic mentioned by Synergy. Synergy states that 95% of the chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) market is not on branded therapies, which is often repeated by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), makers of Linzess. It shows that patients are simply unhappy with Linzess. Additionally, Ardelyx mentions that tenapanor has a distinct mechanism of action, while Trulance is structured as a naturally occurring GI peptide. The company also mentions that they're similar in terms of the overall response rate. The overall response rate will not set one drug apart from the rest. Side effects, mechanism of action and drug administration will all play major roles, and that's where Trulance has the big advantage over tenapanor and Linzess. The company then mentions the potential in CIC. The CIC market is roughly three times the size of the IBS-C market at 35 million Americans. Ardelyx has made very little steps towards CIC, while Trulance has been approved and selling Trulance for CIC for almost six months now. They expect approval in IBS-C this January. There is another interesting slide from this presentation:

The company mentions that 72% of healthcare providers prefer a new branded treatment with a novel MOA, like Trulance has. The remaining 28% of providers prefer a new generation of an existing branded product, meaning Linzess. This wouldn't bode as well for Ironwood's planned new formulation for Linzess. I would expect Ironwood to release additional news about the delayed release (DR1) formulation around Synergy's news of approval for IBS-C, in an attempt to direct attention away from Trulance's success. Lastly, the presentation touched on the commercial potential for tenapanor:

The company mentions that "modest penetration" of the IBS-C market would result in $400-500 million peak sales for Ardelyx. A launch by a big pharma company would likely produce even more, but this also bodes well for Synergy. The approval of Trulance in January would essentially unlock another $400-500 million in peak sales as this slide states. That would be added on to the much larger CIC market. Overall, I think Synergy is looking at $1.2-1.4 billion peak sales potential once approved for IBS-C. Potential acquirers would likely want to see IBS-C approval first before making their move, but the presentation by Ardelyx is offering promise for Synergy and the IBS-C market as a whole. Ardelyx is in significant trouble because their clinical data is poor and they're far from commercializing their product. Also, with cutting 28% of the workforce and saving all these costs, you'd think the company would start focusing on commercial efforts. I am deeply concerned for the financial future for this company, and their struggle to find a partner carries weight into the benefits of tenapanor. Basically, a partnership in the CIC/IBS-C space makes the most sense, maybe the only sense, for Synergy. The company is already approved for CIC and soon IBS-C. The company now has plenty of cash, ready for a DTC campaign and light years ahead of Ardelyx. As I mentioned earlier, I don't believe Synergy has any interest in partnering.

As far as cash goes for Ardelyx, the company mentioned they had nearly $150 million at the end of June. Their cash runway was also extended until the end of 2018. The company, even after cutting their workforce 28%, is still looking at ways to increase their cash runway, which will buy the company time to find that unlikely partner. Potential partners likely know this, and I expect any partnership to be made on unfavorable terms because a partnership is crucial for this company's relevance. The T3MPO-2 trial is more like a confirmation trial to the poor results seen in T3MPO-1. I expect diarrhea to remain unchanged, or worse, and the overall response rate to remain unchanged, which were the reasons why the stock declined 65% on the news. I would expect the stock price to enter the low $4 range again upon the news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.