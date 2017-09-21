Keep An Eye On Europe For The Next Big Move In Markets

In 2016, it was the shocking result of the Brexit referendum that caused markets to move in a big way. Very few market participants expected the voting majority of the United Kingdom to vote to leave the European Union. The news of a narrow victory for Brexit was like hearing that a loving couple that we know had suddenly decided to divorce.

The election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States was the next shocker for markets as he was considered a huge underdog in the contest last November. However, Brexit and President Trump's victory was a sign to the world that voters were rejecting the status quo. While in 2016 challenges to existing norms were successful, in 2017 we have witnessed a trend reversal. Voters in France elected a pro-EU candidate, Emmanuel Macron, to the top job in the country and it is looking certain that the German Chancellor will victorious in her quest for a fourth term.

Europe was a trend-setter with the Brexit vote that had a huge influence on markets in 2016. The ECB and EU, with the wind behind their sails, when it comes to political victories and an improving landscape for the economy, are likely to shape markets over coming months. This Sunday, the German election just might be the cherry on top for the pro-EU camp and could accelerate plans by the European Central Bank to move back to a normalization of monetary policy sooner rather than later. These days it makes sense to keep an eye on Europe as we could see the next big market-moving news come from the continent.

Sept. 24 will cement the future of the EU and euro currency

Next week, the German election will be in the market's rearview mirror, and it is likely that the electorate will give Chancellor Angela Merkel a fourth term. At the end of 2016, the future of the European Union, as well as the euro currency, were in doubt as a combination of Brexit and the election of an anti-globalist as President of the United States looked like the beginning of a trend that would put nationalist candidates in office in Democracies around the globe. However, the victory of a pro-EU leader in the Netherlands and Emmanuel Macron's win in France reversed the trend. On Sunday, September 24 the German election will be the final step in 2017 to reserve the 2016 trend and will cement the future of the Union in Europe, sans the United Kingdom, and will provide additional support for the euro against other world currencies.

The knee-jerk reaction to a Merkel win will likely take the euro higher against the dollar, but time will tell if any move has a buy the rumor and sell the fact impact on markets. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the euro versus dollar currency relationship highlights, the European currency recently traded to a high of $1.20975 on the continuous futures contract. On the short-term daily chart, the high on the December futures contract was at $1.21545 on September 8. The 50% retracement of the move from $1.3990 in May 2014 to lows of $1.03675 on December 2016 is at the $1.2179 level. The euro has already completed most of its 50% retracement of the move of the past three years and four months and the next leg up or down is in the hands of Mario Draghi and the European Central Bank.

Mario Draghi will pull the tapering trigger sooner rather than later, and British rates will likely begin to gradually rise gradually

In May 2014, the dollar began an impressive recovery moving from lows of 78.93 to highs of 100.38 over a ten-month period. By March 2015, the dollar had rallied by over 27% which is an unusual move on a percentage basis for the reserve currency of the world over such a short period. The rally in the U.S. currency began as the central bank began to taper quantitative easing and told markets that interest rate increases from zero percent on the short-term Fed Funds rate would follow in due course. Tapering of buying debt securities in the United States ended in the months that followed, and the Fed is now preparing for balance sheet normalization which amounts to QT, quantitative tightening or allowing those debt securities to roll off their balance sheet as they come to maturity. Meanwhile, in Europe quantitative easing continues, but it looks like tapering and the end to debt buying will occur sooner rather than later. With short-term interest rates at negative forty basis points, rate hikes will likely follow in the months and years ahead. At the same time, the currency pummeled most in the aftermath of Brexit has begun to rise as the divorce negotiations are underway. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has told markets that he sees Brexit pushing up the rate of inflation in the U.K. and the central bank could be increasing interest rates sooner rather than later. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the British pound- U.S. dollar relationship shows that the pound has rallied from $1.2001 in mid-January 2017 to its recent high at $1.3695, a rise of 14.1%. Since the December lows, the euro has moved 16.7% to the upside as the euro has led against the dollar.

Terrorism continues to threaten Europe

One of the reasons for the Brexit vote in June 2016 was the immigration policies of the European Union. A majority of voters in the U.K. rejected the idea of policies for their nation coming from the EU headquarters in Brussels and economic initiatives from Frankfurt. The increase in the number of terrorist events over recent years in the U.K., France, Belgium, Germany, and other European cities sparked a nationalist fervor among many on the continent. In the U.K., the Brexit vote was likely a rejection of waves of immigrants from North Africa and the Middle East coming ashore in Europe and settling throughout Europe with support from the Union.

Meanwhile, despite Brexit, many of the recent terrorist incidents have occurred in the United Kingdom with Manchester and London the targets. Last week a blast on the London underground was the latest reminder of the threat that looms over the U.K., Europe, and the world. Meanwhile, Europe has not been immune as French officials recently foiled a major terrorist plot.

The terrorist threat is likely to hang over Europe like a dark cloud and will influence the voting patterns in many countries. An increase in events could reignite the trend seen in the lead-up and wake of the Brexit referendum and could weigh on the euro and pound in the future. However, the trend these days is pointing to a continuation of higher highs and higher lows for both currencies instruments.

Is the euro heading for $1.30 and the pound to $1.50 against the dollar?

A combination of a Merkel victory on September 24 and an announcement of the tapering of the ECB QE program could cause another leg higher in the euro over coming weeks. Moreover, the weakness in the U.S. dollar based on the current administration's desire to see the greenback lower to both improve the trade balance and make U.S. exports more competitive on global markets creates a potent bullish cocktail for the euro and perhaps even the British pound. The dollar only managed a merger rally in the aftermath of some of the most hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee in years on Wednesday, September 20.

When it comes to the euro, the announced of tapering and intention of the central bank to move from accommodation to tightening in 2014 caused a 27% rally in the dollar in ten months. A similar rally in the euro currency since the December 2016 lows would take the European foreign exchange instrument to above the $1.31 level against the dollar. At the same time, if the Bank of England begins to increase interest rates to fight inflation, we could see the pound move back to $1.40 against the dollar. Given Brexit related issues, it is likely that the euro will strength against both the dollar and pound with the dollar being the weakest link.

An extension of the rally in the euro will impact world markets

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, so a continuation of the rally in the European currency could cause dislocations in many global markets. Perhaps the most direct beneficiary of a weaker dollar against the euro currency could be the precious metals and many other commodities markets. Weakness in the dollar tends to support the dollar-based prices of raw materials. Additionally, a weak dollar will allow the Fed to hike U.S. interest rates without the fear of a runaway currency that faced the central bank at the end of 2016 and in early 2017. Rising rates could begin to weigh on equity prices in the weeks and months ahead.

Meanwhile, I believe that the next move in the dollar does not depend on the economic and political events in the United States rather it will be developments in Europe that determines the path of least resistance for the dollar and many other asset markets. The trend tends to be your best friend in many markets and nowhere truer than in currency markets where trends can last for years at a time. Keep an eye on Europe early next week for the reaction to the German election on Sunday. Also, keep your ears open for news above tapering of the European QE programs and liftoff from negative forty basis points which is likely to come sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.