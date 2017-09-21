Economic Snapshot: 19 Indicators Signaling What's Good, And Not So Good, In The Economy

Because the economy and markets are closely linked, investors should evaluate economic conditions when they are considering making portfolio adjustments. To provide a snapshot of the current economic environment, I've mapped out 19 economic indicators that have reliably signaled the health of the business cycle. These indicators include a range of economic reports, measures, and surveys, as shown here.

Sentiment

Consumer sentiment

small business optimism

Economic

Real nonfinancial corporate profits

real net private investment

unemployment claims

job openings per 100 workers

hires per 100 workers

ISM non-manufacturing index

temporary employment

building permits

existing home sales

total vehicle sales

real retail sales per capita

Financial

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index

yield curve spread

Credit Managers’ Index

Production

Industrial production

capacity utilization

ISM manufacturing index

The 19 indicators have been mapped into the following four grid quadrants.

1. Above baseline with a positive nine-month, annualized trend

2. Above baseline with a negative nine-month, annualized trend

3. Below baseline with a positive nine-month, annualized trend

4. Below baseline with a negative nine-month, annualized trend

The mapped grid will be shown in a later section, but the four quadrants are arranged as follows.





Baseline and Trend Axes

The baselines used here are generally long-term averages or estimated/established recession break-even points. The averages are based on 15-years of data. even though more years may be available. I've kept the averages in this range because with changes in technology, goods/services mix, globalization, demographics, social trends, and the role of government, going back more than 15-years isn’t likely to improve the integrity of the averages.

The nine-month, annualized trend shows the recent movement, positive or negative, of the indicator. The trend is a composite that weighs the annualized change for the most recent three months at 60%, the annualized change for the past six months at 30%, and the annualized change for the last nine months at 10%. This captures nine months of change, but puts a heavier weight on the most recent change.

For monthly or quarterly data points, I use a three-month exponential moving average. The three-month EMA smooths much of the volatility that results from data collection methods and/or data adjustments.

Above Baseline, Positive 9-Month, Annualized Trend

Indicators within this quadrant are having a positive influence on the economy. Eleven of the 19 mapped economic indicators fit here. A movement from this quad to another indicates the indicator is weakening. Conversely, movements into this quad confirm an indicator is strengthening.

Table 1, and other tables with multiple indicators, are sorted by the % of Baseline column. Each indicator has a unique range of percent change. For example, the Credit Managers’ Index may look likely to fall out of this category, but on a percent basis its range of movement from month to month is fairly limited. Others, like investment, profits, manufacturing, and job openings, can often see large percent changes. Consequently, hires or corporate profits may be more likely to fall out of this quadrant than the Credit Manager’s Index.

Data sources are shown at the end of this article.

Table 1.a shows the STLFSI, which is in the same category as Table 1, but I prefer to view it using numbers because the percentages can get quite large. Hence, a separate table. Historically, recessions have occurred when the STLFSI reaches a value of 1.0 (graphic here). The current value, as shown in the # from Baseline column, is well below the baseline. Values below zero indicate low financial stress.

All of the indicators in this quad are important measures of economic conditions, but some have more influence on the economy than others. For example, a 10% increase in real corporate profits has more impact on the economy have a 10% increase in temporary employment. However, as an indication that economic conditions are strengthening or weakening, the signal given by temporary employment carries nearly the same importance as corporate profits.

Above Baseline, Negative 9-Month, Annualized Trend

Indicators in this quadrant can range from strong to weak. For example, in recent months, consumer sentiment has been at its highest levels during this business cycle, so even with a slight shift down it remains well above the baseline. On the other hand, existing home sales are just barely above the baseline and they have a negative trend. This weakness is similar to other housing indicators.

Also in this quadrant is the yield curve spread, as shown in Table 2.a. The values used here are basis points. Measured by 10-year Treasury notes minus 3-month Treasury bills, the spread is still well above zero, the point that has historically signaled recessions or credit crunches. However, the spread has decreased steadily since January of this year. Research by the Fed has shown that a lower yield curve spread is associated with weaker economic growth (read here).

The only indicator in this quad is industrial capacity utilization. This measure has had a gradual downward trend since the late 1990s and is now slightly below its 15-year average. However, it has trended upward since November 2016. In this quad, an upward trending indicator that is approaching the baseline is on a good track.

Building permits have been below the baseline for the entire current business cycle. However, permits had trended strongly upward until June 2015. Since then, they have flattened and, based on the weighted average trend, have decreased nearly 4% in the past nine months, placing it in the weakest category.

Below I have mapped the approximate location of each indicator on the grid. For convenience, I'm summarizing the grid quadrants again.

Right, upper quad: Above baseline, with positive trend

Right, lower quad: Above baseline, with negative trend

Left, upper quad: Below baseline, with positive trend

Left, lower quad, Below baseline, with negative trend

A critical marker on the grid is the baseline (in red). If all of the indicators are near or below the baseline, this would be an important signal that the economy is slowing to the point that there might be a recession.

Positive Indicators

The area captured within the red area shows the indicators that have a solid margin of safety from the baseline. The left border is set 15% above the baseline. Eight measures fit here: Private investment, job openings, manufacturing index, STLFSI, unemployment claims, temporary employment, consumer sentiment, and the yield curve spread.

Next are the indicators that are closer to the baseline and could move below the baseline over a relatively short period of time. Indicators in these category include: nonfinancial corporate profits, hires, retail sales, existing home sales, and vehicles sales. Three measures in this quad - Credit Managers’ Index, industrial production, and non-manufacturing index - tend to be relatively stable, so their margin of safety may be higher than it appears. The more time an indicator spends in the bottom-right quad, the quicker it will move towards the baseline.

Finally, if we adjust the red border to include the indicators that are within 10% of the baseline, positive or negative, we capture nine indicators, nearly half of the total. But, again, some measures, such as the Credit Manager's Index and ISM's nonmanufacturing index, have limited percent changes and stay relatively close to their baselines, but they are signalling positive growth. Next month, the nonmanufacturing index could have a positive trend, moving it into the upper, right quad.

Indicator Trends Prior to Recessions

Importantly, when viewed together, these indicators reliably signal when a recession is nearing. Some indicators weaken more than a year before a recession, others around a year, others months before, and others near the start of a recession. This successive wave of indicators turning over gives plenty of warning that the economy is slowing down and may slide into a recession.

For example, shown in Table 5, are the lengths of time, in months, between when the indicators started a downward trend and a recession started. Of course, there is no guarantee that any one measure by itself will predictably downturn before a recession. However, we can expect that at some point they will decline as the business cycle ages. There is really no surprise here. The economy expands and contracts during a business cycle. Component economic measures should be expected to do the same.

Knowing the general downturn period of each indicator is helpful. If corporate profits, small business optimism, unemployment claims, vehicles sales, the yield curve spread, private investment, temporary employment, and the STLFSI were all tending down and were nearing, or had reached their baselines, this would be a signal the economy was in trouble and the probability of a recession had increased significantly. However, if at the same time, the Credit Managers’ Index, ISM manufacturing, capacity utilization, and industrial production were at or below their baselines, this would signal a recession was imminent.

There is often a perception that a crisis or shock, like the housing bubble, will lead directly to a recession. However, the housing bubble burst in the fourth quarter of 2005, but a recession didn’t start until December 2007, about two years later. Something similar happened when the dot-com bubble burst. The dot-com bubble started collapsing in the second quarter of 2000, but a recession didn’t start until a year later. Apparently, it takes time for the damage of a collapsing sector to spread throughout the economy.

This is a good piece of information to know. There is time to watch and assess how the economy is reacting to financial or economic stress. Mapping key indicators as describe in this article may be a valuable way to determine when the economy is slowing and whether or not a recession is around the corner. Good information for investors who wish to adjust portfolios as economic conditions change.