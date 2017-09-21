A Few Ways To Play Kroger

KR's stock price is down 50% from its all-time high in late 2015 and is currently at a 3.5-year low.

So, what's wrong with KR?

Okay, maybe KR was overbought in late 2015 when it reached an all-time high of nearly $43 per share. And, no, there will be no explosive growth in KR going forward. KR's revenue and earnings are both solid and fairly steady. Any future growth will be slow and single-digit.

And although KR's dividend is steadily increasing, the current yield, even at this low share price, is just 2.3%, so it's not very attractive to income investors, especially when there are many more dependable companies available with much higher yields and, perhaps, better growth prospects.

But you can still make money with KR.

First, as described above, KR is an absolutely humongous company that operates businesses that fulfill basic human needs and, thus, will always have plenty of customers. KR is the largest traditional grocer in the US by revenue, nearly double that of the next largest, Albertson's. Get the company details here.

That doesn't mean KR is bullet-proof. Undoubtedly, some of the selling comes from investors who feel that KR will suffer from the growth of e-commerce just as other retailers might. That may happen, but nothing to that effect has shown up in KR's top line, as annual revenue continues to increase.



Second, on June 15 and 16, 2017, KR lost around a quarter of its market cap as its share price dove from over $30 to under $23 on huge volume of around 180 million shares, even though solid first quarter earnings were announced on June 15. A couple of weeks later, T. Rowe Price's Mid-Cap Value Fund established a new KR holding of 5.8 million shares, and the Fidelity Balanced Fund increased its KR holdings by more than 15 percent. Both funds are rated 5 stars by Morningstar. Then, about 2 weeks ago, KR reported a solidly profitable second quarter as well. And yesterday, September 20, KR broke under $21 again, after hitting a 52-week low when it announced its second quarter earnings on September 8, which I find baffling. It seems the market just hates KR these days. But it could indicate a nice opportunity.

All this begs the question: How much lower will KR's share price go? In my opinion, not much. I think that makes KR a great candidate for covered call writing.

Right now, KR's weekly equity options extend five weeks out after this week. A modest position of somewhere between 300 and 900 shares can be used to generate weekly, bi-weekly or monthly income.

For example, if I bought 600 shares yesterday at $20.80, I could have sold six $21 strike call contracts expiring next week for $0.30 per share, collecting $180 and also having the potential to make another $120 by next Saturday if the shares close above $21. (All examples exclude commissions.) And I could do that every week, or every other week, adjusting the strike price of the calls I sell as the share price changes.

Or, I could have skipped ahead to the October 20th monthly expiration, and sold six $21 strike contracts for $.065 per share, collecting $390 now and still having the potential to make the additional $120 if the shares close above $21 by expiration.

Or, I could have sold two $21 strike contracts expiring October 6 for $0.40, two more expiring October 13 for $0.50, and two more expiring October 20 for $0.65, collecting $310 now and maintaining the potential to make the additional $0.20 per share if the share price exceeds $21 at expiration.



Presuming the share price stays under $21, when the October 6 calls expire, I could sell two more expiring October 27. When the October 13's expire, then I could sell two more expiring November 3, and so on.

Or, I could have... I hope you get the idea. There are too many possibilities for me to describe them all in detail, but these examples should adequately illustrate the income potential of writing covered calls on a solid-dividend paying stock whose share price is beaten down.

If covered calls aren't for you, then consider selling naked puts on KR.

KR's share price is bouncing off both 52-week and 3.5-year lows. I don't think it'll go much lower, but there's no way to know for sure. KR's already announced its next dividend payout, with an ex-dividend date of November 14, 2017. Share prices tend to firm up when a dividend is coming up. If you wouldn't mind owning KR stock, but would like it at a lower price, you could sell, say, six November 17 $19 strike put contracts for about $0.35, collecting $210 now.

If KR's share price is above $19 at expiration, you keep the $210 and move on to something else. If the share price is below $19 at expiration, you still keep the $210, but you also own 600 shares of KR. You can then turn around and design a covered-call writing program, similar to what I described above, to use your 600 shares to generate more income. And, as long as you're holding the shares, you can expect to receive the dividend payouts as well.

Or you could go the more traditional, buy-and-hold route and easily double or triple (or more) your income from this stock by writing intermediate term or long term calls on your shares.

What? Yes. KR's annual dividend is $0.5 per share, yielding 2.3+% right now. So if I'm holding KR shares which I bought for $20.80, I can write, for example, $22 strike calls expiring April 20, 2018 and collect $1.40 per share. I'll continue to collect quarterly dividends, and also stand to make another $1.20 per share if the share price exceeds $22 by expiration. I'll leave it to you to figure percentages, but that's not a bad 7-month return at all.

If the share price is under $22 at expiration, then I can continue to write calls on my shares at my leisure.

There's a lot more to heavily-traded, solid dividend-paying companies than just the share price.

Best of luck in all your investing and trading endeavors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.