The Fed Sails Into Uncharted Waters On What Could Be A Captainless Ship

The U.S. Federal Reserve controls short-term monetary policy, but market forces determine the levels of medium and long-term interest rates. The Fed plays an important role and following the 2008 global financial crisis acted aggressively to avoid a deep recession or worse as a combination of a housing and mortgage-backed securities meltdown in the United States and a sovereign debt crisis in Europe rattled markets. At the same time, an economic slowdown in China added insult to injury when it came to the global economic conditions.

Over recent years, the U.S. economy has moderated, and interest rates have begun to rise as the central bank has shifted from an accommodative approach to gradually tightening credit on a short-term basis. At the same time, monetary policy in Europe has caused economic conditions to improve, and in China, the "new normal" policy introduced in early 2016 has improved conditions in the world's second richest nation.

In many ways, the Fed's approach to monetary policy dictates the path of least resistance for the dollar and commodities as well as other asset prices. The Fed prides itself as an apolitical body. However, the members of the FOMC are political appointees and as there is a new sheriff in town in Washington DC the complexion of the central bank and its orientation to monetary policy is likely to change dramatically in coming months. The latest FOMC meeting resulted in a continuation of the gradual course of tightening that commenced back in December 2015. However, the tone of the central bank's statement was firm, and things are likely to change sooner rather than later at the central bank.

The Fed was surprisingly hawkish in September

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee did not hike interest rates, but the tone of their statement and plans were decidedly hawkish. In fact, what I heard was the most concrete and hawkish language from the central bank in years. The committee remained bullish on the U.S. economy and said that although recent hurricanes may have a short-term impact on economic activity, they will not materially alter the course of economic expansion. The Fed could have easily hidden behind a desire to wait for further data following recent soft reports from the Commerce Department, but they did not. The statement also said that they expect gasoline prices to continue to increase in the wake of the storms, but inflation will remain at or below their 2% target and they will continue to monitor inflation, like hawks. While the statement resonated with confidence and strength about the prospects for the U.S. economy, the plans of the central bank offered plenty of meat on the bone, this time.

Interest rate hikes to keep on coming

The statement from the September meeting reported that twelve out of the sixteen members expect one more rate hike in 2017 which will fulfill the Fed's pledge to increase the short-term Fed Funds rate three times in 2017. The final hike will likely come in December, which will mark the third time in successive years that the Fed moves the rate higher by 25 basis points at their final meeting of the year. It is likely that two of the dissenters are Neel Kashkari and Lael Brainard who expressed concerns over recent weeks that the central bank may be moving too fast with their tightening program which could choke economic growth.

Meanwhile, despite the dovish tones from two of the members of the committee, eleven out of the sixteen members believe that rates will rise an additional three times in 2018. By the end of 2018, the Fed Funds rate will be a full one percent higher than it is today according to a majority of the voting members of the central bank. The interest rates will keep on coming according to the FOMC, and that was not the most hawkish aspect of Wednesday's statement.

Balance sheet normalization is Quantitative Tightening

Leading up to the September meeting, there was lots of conjecture in markets about the central bank's plans to tighten credit by allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off their balance sheet that has swelled to an unprecedented level. Some analysts believed that the Fed would backtrack given recent economic reports. Others thought the Fed would use balance sheet normalization as just another tool of monetary policy in coming months and years. However, the FOMC made it crystal clear that they will have none of that. The Fed told markets that balance sheet normalization would commence in October at a rate of $10 billion per month. The roll-off will increase by $10 billion each quarter to a maximum of $50 billion per month or $600 billion each year. The Fed also went to extremes to inform markets that the action that amounts to quantitative tightening will not be data dependent and a rote exercise meaning that it will be difficult for the committee to change course in the future.

Central banks like the Fed have lots of experience when it comes to the impact of short-term interest rate policy on markets. However, when it comes to quantitative tightening, they are swimming in uncharted waters. As debt securities roll off the government's balance sheet, the put that has been in place in the bond market for the better part of a decade will disappear.

Can the market take both at the same time?

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed slashed interest rates to the lowest level in modern history. The Fed Funds rate remained at zero for years before lift-off in December 2015 which took the form of a 25 basis point rate hike. Since then, the central bank has been gradually raising the Fed Funds rate which now is at the 1-1.25% level. In an attempt to avoid recession by stimulating the economy, the central bank also began buying government debt securities to foster low rate encouraging borrowing and spending and inhibiting saving. In 2014, the central bank announced it would start to taper its debt purchases, and the dollar exploded by 27% against other currencies over a ten-month period. Since then, the Fed has been maintaining their swollen balance sheet, but the final move to remove the legacy of quantitative easing is quantitative tightening which begins next month.

There is no history of how this operation will impact markets. The success of QT will depend on a hungry market for U.S. debt securities paying very low yields with no implied central bank put option to protect buyers. With the prospects for economic growth positive, the path of least resistance for rates is higher. Selling debt securities into a market where bond prices will be heading south could present the Federal Reserve with a market operation that amounts to trading rather than central banking. Moreover, the Fed may face a market loaded with professional traders salivating to take advantage of the central bank with little experience when it comes to selling into a bear market. A successful balance sheet normalization program has limited upside for the U.S. taxpayer, but loads of risk, in my humble opinion.

With four rate hikes coming down the pike in the next fourteen months and QT starting in less than two weeks, it will be very interesting to see if the central bank has bitten off more than it can chew. Can the market take both rate hikes and QT at the same time? What will be the effect, if any, on other markets? The market will supply the answers to these questions sooner rather than later. The Fed sounded like real tough guys at their September meeting, but the chances are that the complexion of the central bank is about to change, perhaps dramatically in the months ahead when the most challenging period will confront the committee and employees at the Fed.

A tightening cycle with a changing of the guard

If there was any doubt if we are in a tightening cycle, the Fed answered those questions at their September meeting. Meanwhile, there is a new sheriff in town when it comes to appointing voting members to the central bank. Moreover, the next appointment could be the most important of all as Chairperson Janet Yellen's term is up in early 2018.

President Trump is not likely to reappoint the current Chairperson to another term running the central bank. There are many hats in the ring currently, and Yellen's is one of them. However, while the President loves low rates as a real estate investor, he has a long memory and took Janet Yellen to task more than once on the campaign trail accusing her and the Fed of policies that favored the other party in the November 2016 election. Several economists are on President Trump's short list for Fed seats and the throne as Chairperson. One of those candidates is his chief economic advisor Gary Cohn, the former President of Goldman Sachs. Cohn has lots of experience as a trader in a myriad of markets. Given the current plans of the central bank, Cohn's expertise in markets could prove invaluable if the balance sheet normalization proves more challenging than the Fed currently contemplates. I believe that the President will not reappoint Janet Yellen as the head honcho at the central bank. He will want to put his stamp and brand on the monetary authority of the United States.

Therefore, the Fed will face new challenges in 2018 and beyond. It will be running an unprecedented operation with new leadership and staff. Meanwhile, the potential for increased volatility in the U.S. bond market will have a knock-on effect on markets across all asset classes around the world. Japan and China are the largest holders of U.S. debt and could get scared if the market becomes highly volatile or worse, unstable. At the same time, if rates shoot higher it could weigh heavily on the stock market which is already at lofty levels and susceptible to a sharp correction. A volatile bond market could cause more variance in the value of the U.S. dollar against other world currencies. At the same time, commodities prices could fall sharply if rates increase too fast which would cause deflationary, or worse, stagflationary pressures on the U.S. economy.

I believe we will look back at the September Fed meeting as a watershed event that increased market volatility for months and years to come. The complexion of gradualists will change at a time where the conservative bankers have plotted a rote course for a program where the consequences are unknown. Chairperson Yellen answered questions following the statement on Wednesday and told markets the FOMC stands ready to use the Fed Funds rate as a monetary policy tool but not balance sheet normalization that amounts to QT. I wonder whether that will be enough when some old members and some new get together under new leadership to steer the U.S. economy through uncharted waters. The Fed dictated the path of least resistance for the dollar and commodities at their September 20 meeting and this road could be a very bumpy one for years to come. The Fed is sailing into uncharted waters on what could be a captain-less ship.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.