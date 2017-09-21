Home Depot's Bull Case Is Alive And Well

And with more gains in 2017 and the pieces in place for it to continue next year and beyond, HD's bull case still looks good.

Home Depot (HD) has been one of the best performing retailers in any sector for the past several years. The company's outstanding growth has carried on despite the fact that its sheer scale should have, at some point, toned down its ability to continue to produce comp sales and margin expansion on the scale that it has. The formula has been higher comps equaling higher margins for HD and as a result, its longer term earnings growth prospects are highly dependent upon continued margin growth. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha, I'll look at HD's margins to see if there is still some room to run.

We'll begin with a baseline look at HD's operating margins for the past five years as well as the first half of this year.

The obvious thing to note here is that each year's operating margin is higher than the last. This has been the source of HD's strength for years at this point as 2012's operating profit came in under 10%, while last year's number was in excess of 13%. That sort of increase - 300+ bps - is enormously important and has contributed the lion's share of profit growth for HD over this time frame.

HD's been able to do this by constantly increasing comp sales and by keeping expenses in check, creating significant leverage in the process. That is how it has been able to keep its pretax margins moving higher and as we'll see in just a second, the party is by no means coming to an end.

Below I've charted the major components of pretax margin for HD from last year; we'll take a look and compare it to this year to get an idea of what is still moving around.

Gross margin is always right at 32% for HD as it never really moves. That is basically the same for the other components as well except for SG&A, which we'll look at in more detail. SG&A last year came to 18% of revenue and all the other line items combined to be an additional one percent of revenue; the story here is SG&A costs. HD has - for years - been keeping its SG&A expense growth well behind revenue growth and that is how it has been able to expand operating margins. Comp sales provide leverage on not only store labor costs, but also back office support costs as well, and we saw the spectacular results a bit earlier.

So what about 2017?

In short, the story is continuing this year. SG&A costs have come down yet again this year and as a result, pretax margin is up. HD's other income statement line items really don't move around that much so while that removes opportunity for improvement, keep in mind that HD is already very efficient. That also means that if something does move favorably - like SG&A - the impact flows directly into pretax margin and that is exactly what we've seen over the past several years. This year is shaping up to be no different and that's a very good thing.

Why should you care? The HD bull case is predicated upon this margin expansion continuing because without it, there is no way for the company's growth estimates to be realistic. EPS growth is expected to be roughly 900bps higher than revenue growth, indicating that the buyback and margin growth will need to do most of the heavy lifting. As HD's pretax margins continue to grow, it becomes more and more difficult to get them to move higher but also, on a percentage basis, it becomes more and more difficult to make the move meaningful. After all, a one percent gain on 10% is much more appealing than a one percent gain on 14%. Still, HD's comps are showing no signs of slowing and as it has continued to be an extremely efficient operator, those leverage gains should continue to flow to pretax margin and keep the growth story alive.

Earnings estimates keep ticking higher as HD continues to surprise to the upside with respect to comp sales. And given that housing remains very strong and the extremely unfortunate impacts of recent hurricanes hasn't begun to work its way through HD's revenue numbers, it looks like that strength is going to continue for the foreseeable future. With comps continuing to rise we should see pretax margin do the same thing and that means the bull case is alive and well with HD.

