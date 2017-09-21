The Meet Group Acquires Scandal-Ridden German Dating App LOOVOO - Some Remarks

Under normal circumstances, I wouldn't think of covering self-declared "public market leader in the mobile meeting space" The Meet Group (Nasdaq:MEET). But as a German, today's news of the company acquiring Lovoo GmbH, the company behind market-leading German dating app LOVOO for up to $70 million in cash, caught my attention.

Picture: The Meet Group's existing brands

I would encourage investors to take a look at the company's presentation slides which are available on Seeking Alpha and also listen to the replay of yesterday's conference call to get a better impression of the company and LOVOO.

Unfortunately, The Meet Group's senior management decided to keep investors in the dark about last year's scandalous events at LOVOO culminating in the police raiding the company's offices in June 2016 and temporarily arresting the company's founders Bjoern and Benjamin Bak.

Photo: LOVOO employees outside the company offices during last year's police raid - Source: www.heise.de

In short, 12 Lovoo employees including the founders were accused of having created fembots to lure users into paid subscriptions and in-app purchases. The defendants finally settled in September 2016 by paying €1.2 million in total.

Suffice to say, the scandal tarnished the reputation of the app and, most likely, caused at least temporary damage to the company's advertising revenues and growth rates as evidenced by LOVOO's decision to fire almost 20% of the company's workforce (33 out of a total of 176 at that time) shortly after the settlement. Since then, headcount seems to have decreased even further over the past year given the stated full-time employee number of just 97 in today's presentation. But given Lovoo GmbH's incorporation as a private company, financial statements aren't publicly available.

In today's conference call, Meet Group's CEO stated LOVOO's annual revenue growth of being "mid-to high single-digits" which doesn't sound particularly spectacular for a company that once used to brand itself as "the fastest growing network for meeting new people."

Moreover, while currently expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS in 2018, the acquisition will be margin dilutive given LOVOO's very different business model which focuses more on subscriptions and in-app purchases compared to the Meet Group's traditionally advertising driven operations.

Furthermore, management admitted to limited operational synergies on the call and instead was quick to point to its recently launched video capacities as something that could be easily implented into LOVOO.

Lastly, management updated investors and analysts on Q3 business performance to date with revenues currently trending towards the lower end of the company's $32-34 million guidance range, compared to consensus expectations of $32.8 million.

Bottom line:

In short, The Meet Group is purchasing a scandal-ridden, slowly growing company in a highly competitive market with a diametrically opposed business model and limited potential for operational synergies. Moreover, the transaction will cause the company's historically low debt levels to increase considerably.

Given these issues, I am not exactly enthusiastic about this deal and would expect analysts to issue some cautious commentary as well.

Coupled with the disappointing Q3 operational performance so far, the stock might very well test its 52-week-lows again sooner than later.

