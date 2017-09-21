Oil Companies' Spending Plans Foretell Lower Production

One thing I have been interested in lately, related to the energy market that is, is how much capital expenditure budgets for oil and gas companies have changed. After all, by looking at the capex budgets of these firms, we can get the first glimpse into what the businesses in question are planning and, as a result, we can get a look at what might become of oil and gas prices over time. In what follows, I will dig into the budgets of some players in this space and give my thoughts on what it all should mean for long-term investors in the energy arena. My overall conclusion is that, for oil bulls, the picture is looking better than it otherwise would on a macro scale but, on a micro scale, there are certain winners and losers.

Some notes to keep in mind

The companies included in this list are, by no means, exhaustive. Rather, they are the first 12 businesses in this space that came to mind when performing research for this piece but they are, irrespective of that, firms that represent a sizable portion of oil production. They range from small (as little as 1.35 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) in output per year) to fairly large (494.58 million boe). My analysis focuses on current expectations for spending and energy output this year compared to the most recent guidance management provided before the current guidance. While data for each firm can be retrieved from their individual corporate websites, you can also find the data in 8-K filings on the SEC's EDGAR Database here.

The companies in question are as follows (and in the order that I looked them up): Legacy Reserves (LGCY), Anadarko Petroleum (APC), ConocoPhillips (COP), Whiting Petroleum (WLL), Apache Corp. (APA), Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP), Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS), Bill Barrett Corp. (BBG), and Hess Corporation (HES). The majority of these are companies I have, as of at least this year, been covering on a regular basis but some of them (like Hess), I have only really glanced at.

Capex is slated to fall

Now that the notes are out of the way, allow me to dig into the fun data. In the chart above, you can see the mid-point of anticipated capex for each of the aforementioned companies for 2017. I realize that the data there may not be the easiest to see so, to compensate for that, I created the table below, which gives specific capex figures for each entity now compared to what management had anticipated previously. I should disclose here that not all spending is equal and that, in the case of Legacy Reserves, I’ve included what it expects to spend as part of its JDA for this year. What I found from these numbers is actually quite intriguing.

Of the 12 companies profiled in this piece, 5 of them have made no recent changes to their capex plans, 2 (Legacy Reserves and Abraxas Petroleum) have stated that capex should be higher this year than they thought, and the remaining 5 have slashed capex to some degree. The smallest of these (though the largest on a percentage basis) came from Linn Energy, which lowered its expected capex from $413 million to $338 million, a decrease of 18.2%. The largest of these happens to be Anadarko, which saw a $300 million downward revision in capex.

In aggregate, these companies intend to spend $19.099 billion this year if they all spend at the mid-point of their guidance. This is quite a nice chunk of change and is largely thanks to $4.80 billion (down from $5 billion) from ConocoPhillips and $4.30 billion (down from $4.60 billion) from Anadarko Petroleum. The overall drop between these 12 firms comes out to $687 million, meaning that prior guidance had called for capex this year of $19.786 billion. This represents a decrease on the whole of 3.5%.

What does this mean for production?

Knowing what to expect from spending is, in my opinion, important, but it’s not the only thing that matters. What, at the end of the day, does this mean for production forecasts for this year? According to the mid-point of output guidance for this year using current estimates compared to prior ones, I calculated that the firms operating in this space should be responsible for nearly 1.35 billion boe this year. This represents a decrease compared to what the management teams had been expecting of 95.18 million boe (not all of this is oil though). Though this may not sound like much, it’s believed that the current OECD oil glut stands at between 200 million and 300 million barrels. Another 100 million barrels in excess oil, give or take several million barrels, represents the glut at sea. In the table below, you can see the total production figures for this year compared to prior forecasts.

*Created by Author

While finding most of the aforementioned data was easy, what was not easy was dealing with company-specific changes. While a lot of companies in this space have seen asset sales and purchases for the year, most on this list have not been materially impacted by said changes. There were, however, some exceptions. ConocoPhillips, for instance, had engaged in some material divestitures earlier this year, as did Apache Corp. Other firms, like Legacy Reserves, radically changed business strategy and most of the production associated from increased spending won’t come online until next year. To be safe, when I excluded production from the firms I believe to be a problem, energy produced should decrease to the tune of just 11.23 million boe. However, if you exclude the increase from Legacy Reserves, the drop is 12.50 million boe.

Finally, I tried to figure out the impact changes would have specifically on oil production. Unfortunately, some companies in this list have not provided specific guidance on oil output that I could find. I could simply have used the current ratio of oil production to total production, but that would be subject to error. Instead, by removing the firms that did not provide guidance that I could discover that related specifically to oil output, I created the table below. In it, you can see that oil output among the remaining 8 firms should total 200.92 million barrels this year, down 2.3% from the 205.69 million barrels expected previously. This data seems to align quite well with the EIA’s (Energy Information Administration’s) most recent trend for the rest of this year. In their Short-Term Energy Outlook, the organization stated that oil production in the US in the second quarter of this year should have averaged 0.9% below their prior forecast. This drop should expand to 1.9% in the current quarter and should be about in the middle at a 1.3% drop compared to prior guidance in the fourth quarter.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

It’s difficult to do a comprehensive analysis on oil production expectations this year due to the opacity of reporting and the significant number of players in the energy space. That said, what the data seems to suggest, from a random but important sample of the energy population, that oil production this year (and energy production as a whole) will not likely be as significant from publicly-traded companies as some market participants have feared. Though this is subject to change based on market conditions and even though spending later this year will not result in production changes until next year (there will always be a time delay), the overall picture here is encouraging for oil bulls.

