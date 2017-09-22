To Get Its Due, Societe Generale Has To Do Better

French multinational bank Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) continues to test investor patience with its slow turnaround. While the share price has improved over the past couple of years, the company's return on equity and return on tangible equity remain frustratingly low due to persistently high costs, recent challenges in its CIB operations, and foreign operations that until recently weren't carrying their weight.

SocGen is still somewhat undervalued on the basis of what I don't regard as especially ambitious assumptions, and the shares still yield more than 4%. What's more, key markets like France, the Czech Republic, Russia, and Romania are improving, and management is expected to unveil a new strategy for growth in November that will restore some investor enthusiasm.

Costs Are Still Just Too High

With an efficiency ratio in the high 60%s, you don't have to look far to find one of the contributors to SocGen's lackluster performance. JPMorgan's (JPM) mid-50%s ratio may not really be a fair comparable, given that JPMorgan doesn't operate retail banks outside of the U.S., the fact remains that SocGen's performance on this metric is weak next to BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) and Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY).

Both the French retail operations and foreign retail operations at SocGen compare well to its French peers, but the entire French banking sector runs with higher costs than its European peer group and SocGen needs to improve its efficiency. There are some positive signs here and there. SocGen continues to make progress with a branch rationalization plan within France that should lower costs as loan activity starts to improve, and expanded digital offerings seem likely. Outside of France, conditions in key foreign markets are finally getting better and that should lead to increased activity that allows SocGen to better leverage its fixed costs in those markets.



While SocGen's investment banking and trading operations (also known as CIB) have generated relatively good returns relative to the risk-weighted assets allocated to them, that performance has slipped recently. A low cost of risk has helped offset some of the damage of weaker revenue, but management needs to reassure investors that a mid-teens ROE and a strong competitive position (top-five in Europe) are still valid targets, or else costs need to be cut here. Given that CIB represents roughly another third of the business, a mid-teens ROE from this operation is important if the bank is going to hit its longer-term double-digit ROE targets.

Reducing corporate expenses is another must-do for management. A stronger push into digital services and process automation seems necessary to me – neither of which will come without costs of their own and neither of which will be a quick solution, but should offer better margins down the line. Capital costs are also still high. SocGen would do well to reduce its funding costs at the corporate level, but that may be easier said than done.

Improving Underlying Conditions

Although it's not an excuse, it is fair to point out that part of the pressure on SocGen's growth has come from macroeconomic factors outside of management's control. Simply put, overall conditions in key foreign markets like the Czech Republic, Romania, and Russia haven't been all that helpful in the last couple of years. That appears to be changing, though, as GDP growth accelerates from less than 1% in 2016 in the Czech Republic to 2.5% recently and likewise improves in Romania and Russia.

Looking at loans, SocGen saw 12% growth in the Czech Republic in the second quarter, with 4% growth in Romania, and 2% growth in Russia. I don't believe this is a trivial detail, as SocGen's retail operations outside France constitute about a third of the business mix. Although returns on allocated capital are already pretty good in the Czech Republic and Romania, Russia is still well below the average (by about 10 points) and improvement there can be material given that it represents about 20% of allocated capital within the international retail operation.

Improving conditions in France are also a relevant and important driver. France's GDP is showing some growth and unemployment is falling, with wages and industrial production also improving. Credit quality is improving within France and the company's credit quality compares pretty well next to its peers.

Africa, too, delivered 4% growth in loans in the second quarter. I remain a hopeful cynic when it comes to Africa; many people have gone grey waiting for bullish theses predicated on African growth and development to materialize. Despite good footholds in markets like Morocco and Algeria, Africa is still only about 5% of SocGen's business and I think that detail ought to be remembered, as even exceptional growth will have a limited impact.

The Opportunity

SocGen should be able to put some lingering legal issues to bed before the end of this year, with cases involving LIBOR, Libya, and OFAC all awaiting settlement. Management has already provisioned close to EUR 2 billion against these cases, so the remaining economic impact should be relatively modest.

The bigger near-term driver is management's new strategic plan, which management has said it will discuss during its November Investor Day. A “more of the same” plan without clear deliverables and accountability will not go over well, and cost reductions need to be front and center. I believe investors are more or less comfortable with the situations in Central and Eastern Europe and French retail banking, but the investment banking/trading operations and the cost/funding costs at the corporate level have got to be addressed.

My basic modeling assumptions are still in place with SocGen. I believe the company will continue to generate sub-10% ROEs for a while, but that's still enough to support 6% to 7% annual earnings growth. That, in turn, supports a fair value around $12.50. If those CEE markets really start delivering (especially Russia), management improves (or shrinks) its trading operations, and cuts its structural costs, 10% ROE in five years and 12% ROE in 10 years could be in play, supporting a mid-teens fair value. In a bearish scenario, where ROEs continue to kick around 7.5%, the fair value drops back into in the high single digits.

The Bottom Line

I do believe SocGen's retail operations are doing better than the market is giving them credit for, but then again, the average sell-side fair value on the shares has risen over 50% since my last update. My biggest concern remains whether management can, and will, do something more aggressive regarding costs and its trading operations. I'm happy to hold the shares I have, but I need to see something impressive in the new plan in November to want to add more.

